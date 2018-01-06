Fanduel Bitcoin Bowl: Lineup & Value Advice

Getty

I have to admit, I’ve been a little caught up in the Bitcoin phenomena. I’ve been doing my homework and consulting the experts, and then I noticed that FanDuel is giving away one BTC as the top prize in a free contest for Wild Card weekend. I can never say no to a free contest, and a full bitcoin as the top prize is borderline lucrative. FanDuel isn’t giving away $1 million for free anytime soon, but getting upwards of $16K hitting your CoinBase isn’t a bad way to start the New Year.

There’s only four games, so it’ll be hard to find something unique that will beat the other 100K+ entries this weekend. But with the obvious chalk picks plus a little magic, it shouldn’t be hard to put together a competitive score. After a little research, here’s what I came up with for my Bitcoin Bowl entry:

If you want to take down one of these things, you have to be a little different. Most people probably won’t be stacking Marcus Mariota and Eric Decker, but I’ll roll the dice against a Chiefs defense that finished 29th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. Decker isn’t expected to blow up, but he’s seen at least five targets in five straight games.

Spending heavily on stud plays this weekend, my other value receiver is Cooper Kupp. He’s been one of the most targeted red zone receivers in the NFL this season, and has a great chance at hitting value against a Falcons team that allowed at least 20 points in 11 of 16 games this season.

With those values in tow, I can spend freely on the best players on the weekend slate. Todd Gurley comes with a hefty price tag, but he’s rested and ready to get back to those record-breaking numbers. Michael Thomas is averaging over 11 yards per target in four career games against Carolina. Fournette should get a massive workload against the league’s worst run defense.

We’re also saving some money by taking our only Buffalo Bill in Charles Clay. He’s seen at least eight targets in three straight weeks, and the Bills will surely be trailing on Sunday.

If Greg Zuerlein were active this weekend, he’d be an auto-start for me this and every week. Since he’s out, we’re going with Bryant. There are cheaper options of course, but most have to deal with cold and wind this weekend. Bryant has the leg, has the weather, and the Falcons have a plus-matchup against the Rams with shootout potential. It may even come down to Bryant.

For the defense, we’re taking the Saints. Cam may have taken the Panthers this far, but he’s mistake-prone and the Saints will be going all-out in the dome. The Saints scored four times on defense in the regular season, and Alvin Kamara returned a kickoff for a touchdown last week. The Saints could give a huge advantage to our entry in the contest, especially with a good portion of the entries expected to be on the Jaguars.