Patriots Playoff Schedule: Who & When Does New England Play Next?

Getty

The New England Patriots will open up their 2018 playoff run on Saturday, January 13th at 8:15 p.m. Eastern. All that is left to be determined is who they will play. Heading into the final day of Wild Card matchups, it looks likely the Patriots will face the Titans. If the Bills upset the Jaguars, Buffalo would square off with New England.

The Patriots did not have an opening round game, but the team still had an eventful week. New England made news early in the week by continuing to hold practice while there was a blizzard going on in the area, making it challenging for players to arrive to the facility. Things took on a more serious tone after ESPN’s Seth Wickersham wrote a lengthy piece about some of the internal turmoil potentially happening within the organization.

New England released a joint statement claiming they are united, but it remains to be seen whether this will be a distraction as they embark on their playoff run. The Patriots have not played the Titans this season, but played the Bills twice in the regular season. In both matchups, the Patriots won by at least 20 points.

New England secured the top AFC seed thanks to winning a tiebreaker over the Steelers. The Patriots have won 11 of their last 12 games heading into the playoffs. New England’s key wins came against the Saints, Falcons and Steelers.

The Patriots went 13-3 during the regular season, and also had a strong record in Vegas. New England went 11-5 against the spread, and 5-3 against the spread at home where their remaining playoff matchups will be played. The Patriots were favored in every matchup they played, a streak that is likely to continue in the playoffs. Nine out of New England’s 16 contests went under the point total.

After trailing big early, the Titans mounted a second half comeback to steal a win at Arrowhead. Tennessee backed into the playoffs losing three of their last four games. The Titans were not exactly facing a red-hot Chiefs team, who also struggled during the second half of the season. Tennessee’s offense showed promise against Kansas City as Derrick Henry rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown. Marcus Mariota had a solid outing going 19-of-31 for 205 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Mariota also rushed for 46 yards to push the Titans total for the day over 200 yards.

New England sits in a prime position regardless of who they face. They already have the experience of defeating the Bills twice, giving the team confidence if they were to meet a third time. The Titans are not playing lights out, and have plenty of holes for the Patriots to attack. New England holds the edge in the experience category against either team with the majority of their key players owning multiple Super Bowl rings.

The Patriots will know their Divisional Round opponent after the Bills-Jaguars game goes final.