Listen: Tom Brady Confronts ESPN Writer Seth Wickersham Live at 830am EST

Forget the playoffs, the biggest showdown of the week happens at 830am EST on WEEI. That showdown? Brady vs. Wickersham. Wickersham, who’s that? Some elite CB? A pass-rusher with a hunger for low hits? A ball-hawking Middle Linebacker or defensive genius? No.

Seth Wickersham is the author of this controversial story detailing a fracture and power struggle between the Patriots leadership trifecta of Tom Brady, Coach Bill Belichick, and owner Bob Kraft. The story’s been a huge deal nationally – but especially in New England. And at 830am EST, Brady will confront Wickersham live via the eternal power of sports talk radio on WEEI.

The interview was confirmed at 5:43 PM EST by the official Kirk and Callahan account. Listen here.

The article details a confrontation of champion-sized egos, as Tom Brady allegedly went to Patriots Owner Bob Kraft demanding the team trade blue-chip backup Jimmy Garoppolo, despite Belichick’s desires to move on from Tom Brady and go with Garoppolo as the QB of the future. The article then alleged Belichick, out of spite, traded Garoppolo away for a paltry second-round pick – potentially as part of a plan to leave the team in a serious lurch if Brady broke down and Belichick moved on.

Of course the article was derided heavily by The Patriots organization, Owner Robert Kraft, and Tom Brady, all releasing statements alleging the article – with no on-the-record sources – was fabricated in spots and misconstruing multiple events:

“For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship…In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate. The three of us share a common goal.” read part of the statement.

Brady’s own responsem, given to Westwood One’s Jim Gray, echoed the sentiment: ““I see it as I’ve seen it for the last 18 years,” he said. “That we’re all there to do a job and that’s to go out and do our best to help the team win. That’s been very consistent here. That’s been a big reason why our team has been so successful, and I don’t see that any different going into this week.”

And so, here we are. Prior to the biggest game of the season for the Patriots – a playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, we get quite the undercard: Tom Brady versus Wickersham, live on air, 830am EST. Sports Radio legends Kirk and Callahan moderating. As the Patriots approach their playoff game this Saturday against the Titans, nipping the story in the bud this particular way could serve as a galvanizing force…or cause an unnecessary distraction if Brady loses his cool or comes off unprofessionally.

Regardless, it’ll certainly be more entertaining than Bills v Jags. I’d listen.