U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2018: Women’s Free Skate Results

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships are underway in San Jose, California.

The women’s short program brought a few surprises on Wednesday night. Veteran Ashley Wagner, the heavily promoted face of NBC’s Olympic previews, had a tough time.

A sloppy jump and a few other mistakes in her short program left her fifth in the competition that will decide whether she gets one more Olympic chance.

Another veteran, Mirai Nagasu, flubbed the landing of a difficult triple axel jump, but still managed a second place finish with a score of 73.09. Last year’s national champion, Karen Chen, is coming off a difficult season, but had an impressive skate that placed her in third with 69.48.

The star of the night, however, was 19-year-old Bradie Tennell, who holds the highest international score of any U.S. woman this season. Tennell was confident and calm in a short program that was flawless. She stands in first place with 73.79 points going into Friday’s free skate.

The women will perform their long programs Friday. A selection committee will meet to consider the Olympic criteria and will inform the chosen athletes late that night.

The Olympic team will be announced on TV early Saturday.

Here’s the order for the women’s free skate and their current score:

1 Emmy Ma, SC of Boston 45.55

2 Emily Chan, Dallas FSC 44.79

3 Brynne McIsaac, Broadmoor SC 43.97

4 Megan Wessenberg, SC of Boston 40.90

5 Ashley Lin, Dallas FSC 42.33

6 Tessa Hong, Los Angeles FSC 55.82

7 Katie McBeath, Westminster FSC of Erie 48.53

8 Vivian Le, Los Angeles FSC 46.65

9 Franchesca Chiera, Panthers FSC 53.85

10 Kaitlyn Nguyen, Los Angeles FSC 46.30

11 Courtney Hicks, All Year FSC 57.81

12 Hannah Miller, Lansing SC 57.57

13 Caroline Zhang, All Year FSC 60.29

14 Starr Andrews, Los Angeles FSC 62.55

15 Polina Edmunds, Peninsula SC 63.78

16 Amber Glenn, Dallas FSC 61.62

17 Mariah Bell, Rocky Mountain FSC 65.18

18 Ashley Wagner, SC of Wilmington 65.94

19 Angela Wang, Salt Lake Figure Skating 67.00

20 Mirai Nagasu, Pasadena FSC 73.09

21 Karen Chen, Peninsula SC 69.48

22 Bradie Tennell, Skokie Valley SC 73.79