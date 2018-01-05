U.S. Figure Skating Championships 2018: Men’s Short Program Results

Getty

The U.S. Figure Skating Championships, the final event to decide the Olympic team, is underway in San Jose, California.

Senior competition runs from Jan. 3 through Jan. 7. The men will take to the ice on Thursday night to compete in their short program.

Nathan Chen enters as the biggest favorite among the four disciplines.

Last year, Chen shattered U.S. Championship scoring records as he became the youngest U.S. men’s gold medalist since 1966.

Since the start of the 2016 season, the 17-year-old has had an impressive ascent. Chen became the first skater to land five quadruple jumps in one program at last year’s U.S. figure skating championships.

“There is additional pressure, but it’s reassuring again, and I’ve said this before, I’m happy with the way that things have gone,” Chen said in preparation of the 2017 national championships. “I’m happy that I’m in this position. This is what I’ve wanted for a long time.”

The biggest question is, who will join Chen in PyeongChang? Past U.S. champions Adam Rippon, Max Aaron and Jason Brown are the next highest-ranked U.S. men this season.

The men’s short program competition will air on NBC Sports Network from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. We will post results and a recap of the competition shortly after.

Here is the skating order:

1 Sebastien Payannet, Los Angeles FSC

2 Jordan Moeller, Northern Ice SC

3 Daniel Kulenkamp, FSC of Southern California

4 Max Aaron, Broadmoor SC

5 Kevin Shum, SC of Boston

6 Sean Rabbitt, Glacier Falls FSC

7 Emmanuel Savary, University of Delaware FSC

8 Aleksei Krasnozhon, Dallas FSC

9 Timothy Dolensky, Atlanta FSC

10 Alexander Johnson, Braemar-City of Lakes FSC

11 Grant Hochstein, SC of New York

12 Ben Jalovick, Centennial 7k SC

13 Ross Miner, SC of Boston

14 Vincent Zhou, SC of San Francisco

15 Jimmy Ma, SC of New York

16 Nathan Chen, Salt Lake Figure Skating

17 Scott Dyer, All Year FSC

18 Andrew Torgashev, Panthers FSC

19 Adam Rippon, SC of New York

20 Jason Brown, Skokie Valley SC

21 Tomoki Hiwatashi, DuPage FSC