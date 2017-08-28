Top 10 Best Oven Mitts 2017: Compare & Save

Oven mitts add an extra element of safety and protection compared to pot holders and even kitchen towels. As you shop for the right pair of mitts, keep in mind features such as their size and material. Some mitts are designed to cover the wrist and forearm, while others are shorter. Most oven mitts on the market today are made with silicone or cotton. The advantage of silicone is that it tends to be less bulky. You’ll also find that a number of silicone gloves are waterproof and can handle relatively high temperatures. Some cooks prefer the added comfort and insulation of cotton.
1. HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts
The HOMWE Silicone Oven Mitts, available in a wide range of colors, stand out for their waterproof construction and wide opening. In fact, the opening is designed to accommodate men with larger forearms. These gloves feature a non-slip construction for added safety. They’re also heat resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply use a damp cloth to clean these mitts.
Price: $11.97 (40 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Waterproof
- Wide opening
- Heat resistant to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
Cons:
- May be a bit too large for those with smaller hands/arms
- A few with big hands find them slightly tight
- Can get warm when holding a hot tray for a longer stretch of time
2. Nouvelle Legende Oven Mitts
If you’re looking for mitts that are long enough to cover most of the forearm, consider the 17-inch long Nouvelle Legende Oven Mitts. These mitts are also quilted for added comfort and safety. A hallmark feature is their fire retardant treatment, which keeps them from catching on fire if they are accidentally exposed to a flame. The mitts are heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Price: $9.14
Pros:
- Long enough to cover most of the forearm
- Quilted for added safety and comfort
- Heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit
Cons:
- Some complain that their larger size makes them feel bulky/cumbersome
- Material is a bit stiff
- A few wish they were thicker
3. Life Quintessentials Silicone Oven Mitts
The Life Quintessentials Silicone Oven Mitts, available in three colors, feature 100 percent FDA approved silicone along with an interior lined with a blend of cotton and polyester. These gloves are waterproof to help prevent burns from steam or hot water. They’re also heat resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit. As an added bonus, they’re designed to accommodate male and female hands. Hanging loops make storage easier.
Price: $21.97 (27 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Comes in three colors
- Heat resistant up to 482 degrees Fahrenheit
- Designed to fit male and female hands
Cons:
- Some find them a bit clumsy/bulky for gripping
- Only available in one size
- Not designed for machine washing
4. BIG RED HOUSE Oven Mitts
These oven mitts, also available in black, are heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Highlights include silicone striping, which provides a more secure grip, along with a length of 12.5 inches, which is enough to protect most wrists and forearms. Aside from silicone, the gloves also feature cotton material for added heat protection and flexibility. Terry cloth lines the interior.
Price: $16.99 (43 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Heat resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit
- Silicone striping provides a more secure grip
- Terry cloth interior
Cons:
- Ample padding makes them feel large/bulky
- Can feel too large for those with smaller hands
- Some find them a bit stiff
5. Elbee Silicone Oven Mitts
The Elbee Silicone Oven Mitts come with a silicone trivet and are ideal for all hand sizes. They’re even designed to equally fit right and left-handed users. Breathable lining keeps your hands from sweating when cooking. These gloves are heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and can be gently wiped down with a damp cloth or sponge for cleaning.
Price: $10.95 (45 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Includes a silicone trivet
- Designed for all hand sizes
- Breathable lining keeps hands from sweating
Cons:
- Only comes in one color
- Some wish they were longer
- A handful mention the material inside feels slippery
6. Fred Bear Hands Oven Mitts
These bear hand oven mitts offer a refreshing change from the typical selection. The paw pads are made with heat resistant silicone so that you can safely handle hot food. Additionally, the mitts themselves feature insulated cotton material for extra protection. You can find these mitts in several variations, including polar bear hands and an oven mitten style.
Price: $18.77 (6 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Fun design
- Heat resistant silicone material
- Mitts made with insulated cotton
Cons:
- Some mention they feel a bit stiff
- Claw portions can get in the way
- Those with larger hands may find the thumbs a bit short
7. Aicok Oven Mitts
The Aicok Oven Mitts are heat resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit. Unlike most mitts on the market today, which are made out of silicone, these oven mitts feature nano technology material for optimal performance. They’re designed with size in mind to fit a variety of users. These gloves are BPA-free, FDA approved, and come with a lifetime warranty.
Price: $7.99 (73 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Heat resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit
- BPA-free
- Comes with lifetime warranty
Cons:
- Only available in one size/color
- Sleeves are a bit short
- Some wish there was more insulation
8. Ritz Cloth Pocket Mitts
The Ritz Cloth Pocket Mitts come in several colors so that you can find the right match for your kitchen. They’re made with terry looped cotton and are machine washable for added convenience. Each glove has a hand pocket so that you can easily grab lids and handle pots and pans as needed. Additionally, the pockets protect hands against high heat.
Price: $11.99
Pros:
- Terry looped cotton construction
- Comes with hand pockets
- Available in several colors
Cons:
- Doesn’t have long sleeves
- Some wish there was more insulation
- A few mention the loop handle material may tear over time
9. Cuisinart Oven Mitt
The Cuisinart Oven Mitt features a non-slip silicone grip and is heat resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also find these mitts in several different colors. A textured design and rubber grip provides safer and more effective handling. Other features include a heatproof and waterproof construction along with round hanging hooks for storage.
Price: $19.99
Pros:
- Heat resistant up to 500 degrees
- Textured silicone grip
- Round hanging hooks for storage
Cons:
- Only comes in one size
- Metal storage rings can get hot
- Can be tough to grip smaller items
10. The Triumphant Chef Silicone Oven Mitts
These oven mitts feature a heat resistant outer shell and are oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The outer shell is also waterproof and oil proof. There are also raised pad areas for extra hand and wrist protection. Grippy silicone pads make it easier to get a secure grip on pans, bowls, and other kitchen items. These oven mitts are one size fits most.
Price: $15.87 (55 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Outer shell is waterproof and oil proof
- Flexible nonslip grip
Cons:
- A few mention they are tough to clean
- Some find them a bit bulky
- Only comes in one size
