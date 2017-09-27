280 Characters Has Twitter Users Dubious

Getty

Twitter is experimenting with raising the character limit of Tweets from 140 to 280.

The company is giving some users the feature to start out with so they can collect feedback. They explain in a blog post that many English speaking users struggled to create enough room for their Tweets without resorting to the common practice of cutting out words, creating Twitter threads, posting pictures with longer text blocks, or committing grammatical errors. In fact, 9 percent of all English Tweets hit the 140 character limit. They said that character limit is a major cause for frustration for people Tweeting in English, and that people who don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters tweet more. They said that most Tweets in English has 34 characters while most Tweets in Japanese contain 15 characters, and as such the change will be affecting all languages except Japanese, Chinese and Korean.

You can see the longer Tweets in action with this tweet by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey:

This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu — jack (@jack) September 26, 2017

Many people have flocked to – what else? – Twitter to voice their concern for the increase in character limit. Many argue that doubling the character limit won’t stop harassment from occurring on the service, and may in fact lead to more as users have more space to spew hate. People were especially concerned with President Donald Trump getting more space to say the things he says. Others said that they would prefer an edit button to fix mistakes instead of deleting a Tweet and starting over.

This is just a small sample of the response to the 280 character limit:

If there's one thing Lost taught us it's that you can't fix a broken, chaotic mess by doubling the amount of characters #280Characters — Gav (@miracleofsound) September 26, 2017

great news about #280characters. every time I get on twitter I think MAN I wish there was twice as much of this — Justin McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) September 27, 2017

The 280-character limit is a terrible idea. The whole beauty of Twitter is that it forces you to express your ideas concisely (1/47) — James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 26, 2017

.@Twitter: We have an idea.

Me: Cracking down on harassment against women?

T: #280characters!

Me: …

T: You'll never get an edit button! — Matt Shivers🎙 (@MattShiversVO) September 26, 2017

Mom: Wow, our baby is carrying a knife, that seems unsafe. Dad: What should we do? Mom: Double the size of the knife.#280characters — Frederick Douglass (@HITEXECUTIVE) September 27, 2017

Twitter plans to increase the limit to #280characters since it's difficult for Trump to make a declaration of war with only 140 characters. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) September 26, 2017

#280characters ? Please….

That doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of how many characters

Mel Blanc could do. pic.twitter.com/L3N0AmlOtq — John De Vito (@JohnDeVito) September 27, 2017

I didn't have time to write a short letter, so I wrote a long one instead. —Mark Twain #280characters pic.twitter.com/lybcLeRiUS — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) September 26, 2017

Well at least I can stop deleting the word "fuck" to make space. #280Characters — ☀️Imani Gandy☀️ (@AngryBlackLady) September 26, 2017

Twice the Trump, double the hate, but character remains zero. #280Characters — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 26, 2017

#280characters me with that power Twitter has no idea what will happen. pic.twitter.com/Cjcv2aa33H — 0 (@__0HOUR1_) September 26, 2017

Users: Get rid of bots and Nazis!

Twitter: Did you say 'double the character count?'#280characters — NAZIS RAUS (@SterlingFink) September 26, 2017

Dear Twitter, Please don't update the tweet limit to #280characters until we have a new POTUS. Thank you. — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) September 26, 2017

#280Characters

Hey, I know you guys, let's take the very thing that makes this work and wilfully throw it away -Those geniuses at Twitter — Miss Texas 1967 (@MsTexas1967) September 26, 2017

Why does Twitter need to expand the tweet length to #280characters ? If you can’t express your point in 140 characters you’re clearly a mor — Danny (@DannyCalidonia) September 27, 2017

Twitter: Users want to be able to edit tweets Inner Twitter: Give them #280characters so they make more typos pic.twitter.com/gfLSF8ZrtL — Dom Stirling (@domstirling12) September 26, 2017

Users: There are some awful characters on here. Twitter: We hear you! We're gonna double the count. Users: Wait… what?#280characters — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 26, 2017

Thank you, Twitter, for #280characters. Now men will be able to use the full 100 exclamation points they need to silence women properly. — Top Conservative Cat (@TeaPartyCat) September 26, 2017

With the potential increase to #280characters, I look forward to being called a cuck libtard 23 times per troll, instead of just 11. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) September 26, 2017

Instead of #280characters, how about you ban the accounts you've found in violation of rules MULTIPLE EFFING TIMES @Twitter — Dorothy Draper (@antiserenity) September 27, 2017

If you think that any of the world's problems can be solved in #280characters or less, then no, I don't want to debate you. — Marie Connor (@thistallawkgirl) September 26, 2017

As Wired reports, Twitter has gained a reputation for being lax on harassment, with attacks occurring frequently and not much happening to combat the problem. However, Twitter did release anti-harassment tools in November 2016 to mute conversation threads and filter keywords. In January 2017, Twitter’s General Manager of Consumer Product and Engineering Ed Ho promised to address the problem in a series of updates.

This week, we'll tackle long overdue fixes to mute/block and stopping repeat offenders from creating new accounts. — Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

Twitter has appeared to make progress in reducing harassment. Twitter is taking action on “ten times the number of abusive accounts every day compared to the same time last year,” Ho told Wired. They’ve suspended and limited the reach of thousands more abusive accounts each day and new tech was able to remove twice the number of repeat offenders who create a new account after having one banned. However, they didn’t disclose the year-over-year drop in total abuse reports or release any kind of baseline.

Harassment on Twitter still occurs regularly despite Twitter’s efforts. A July 2017 report by BuzzFeed News found 27 examples of clear violations of Twitter’s rules – including unauthorized publishing of personal information, threats of physical violence, and extensive, targeted harassment – that were not considered violations by the social network. The people who reported the harassment simply received a form email saying that the harassment did not violate their terms. BuzzFeed News then received 89 direct messages from users alleging that they received at least one improper dismissal of their harassment claim.

TWITTER: A drama in four acts. https://t.co/p5Et0l0RG0—

Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) June 17, 2017

The above Tweet is an example of the harassment found on Twitter, which was dismissed by Twitter. After the Tweet gained over 6,200 Retweets, Twitter reversed its ruling and the harassing account was suspended as BuzzFeed News reports. A Twitter engineer apologized for the situation.

That's often because an employee spots it and internally escalates it. I hate seeing things like this; we have to do better. Sorry 😕 — tom (@tgvashworth) June 17, 2017

What do you think of Twitter’s 280 character limit? Let us know in the comment section below.