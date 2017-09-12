Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus & X Launch Confirms Wireless Charging Rumors

Getty

Apple confirmed that the new iPhone models—iPhones 8, 8 Plus, and X—will feature wireless charging capabilities at the company’s product launch on Tuesday.

Swipe up from the bottom to go home on the iPhone. Works in any app too https://t.co/KiBt3mzLnQ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/91QAwZ4GoT via T… — Top news (@topnuntious) September 12, 2017

Once just a pipe dream, wireless charging is rapidly becoming a standard in the smartphone world. Samsung has supported the technology on multiple devices for several years now, including the Galaxy S7, S7 Edge,Note 5, S6 and S6 Edge. Microsoft offers wireless charging capabilities on many of its Lumia models, as does Google on its Nexus devices and BlackBerry on the Priv.

Today's #AppleEvent :

iPhone X (celebrating 10 years of iPhone)

iPhone 8

iPhone 8+

iPod touch (7th G)

iOS 11

Apple Watch LTE

Apple TV 4K pic.twitter.com/lLMyLwCw7m — VID (@ItsmeVID) September 12, 2017

Prior to the launch of the iPhone 7 last year, speculation abounded as to whether Apple would include the feature on the new edition. However, Bloomberg reported in January 2016 that the company was staffing up on wireless charging experts but did not expect the tech to be implemented until at least 2017.

According to the report, the company was hoping to wait until they could unveil a product with the ability to charge from across a room; Qi charging, the current wireless standard, usually requires that the phone and charger plate be in physical contact. However, they did include Qi wireless charging in the Apple Watch.

A massive leak on the newest iOS version over the weekend further sparked excitement when a developer pointed out strings of code that suggested the new phones would indeed support wireless charging.

ChargingViewService confirms wireless charging. It will even show some 3D animations when charging (not present in GM tho) pic.twitter.com/JLBd4HQLpS — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 10, 2017

Speaking from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s new San Fransisco campus, Apple execs confirmed that iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X will feature wireless charging technology, but it will be the standard Qi technology instead of an Apple-style upgrade. Maybe next launch, Apple…