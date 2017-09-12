Apple iPhone Event Live Stream: How to Watch the iPhone 8 Keynote Online Today

Apple

Apple’s iPhone Tenth Anniversary Keynote is happening today. We’ll likely several models of brand new iPhones, including a very impressive tenth anniversary iPhone X, and a new Apple Watch and Apple TV. You can watch the Apple keynote on your computer, phone, iPad, or Apple TV. The event will be broadcast live today, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the keynote online. If an embeddable video stream becomes available, we will add it to this story.

How to Watch the Apple Event From Your Computer

If you want to watch the keynote for free from your computer, just click here to go to Apple’s September 12 event page, where the keynote will be streamed live. The livestream uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming technology. You’ll need a Mac with Safari on macOS v10.11 or later to watch it.

If you have a PC, you can also watch the livestream with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10.

How to Watch the Apple Keynote via VLC Player on Windows or Android

If you don’t have Windows 10 or if you’re using an Android, there may still be another option for you. You can watch via a free VLC player, but you’ll need the full livestream URL for this to work. (We will add the full livestream URL to this story once it’s available.) This also works if you have an Android; you can download a VLC player for Android on the Play Store.

According to 9to5Mac, to watch using the full URL, first download the VLC app, whether you’re using a Windows PC or Android phone. Install VLC and launch it. Select the “Open Network Stream” on the Media tab. In the URL field, find and copy the direct livestream URL for this Apple event. Press play and begin watching. (It won’t work until the event itself has started.) Note that watching this way doesn’t always work and the live stream can sometimes quit. If you want a high quality version and can’t watch it live, Apple will load the full video later to iTunes and you can watch it there.

How to Watch From Your iPhone or iPad or Apple Watch

To watch the event live on your mobile device, you’ll also need to visit Apple’s event webpage by clicking here. Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming technology requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch with Safari on iOS 9.0 or later.

How to Watch Live on Your TV

If you want to watch the event live on your TV, you’ll need a second or third generation Apple TV with software 6.2 or later or later or a 4th generation Apple TV. Select “Apple Events” from the main menu to watch the live stream. Check your Apple TV early to make sure you don’t need any updates, so you aren’t delayed from watching the event.

How to Watch the Full Video Later, After It Airs

If you missed a chance to watch the event live, you can still catch it later. Apple’s Events page will add a video of the event as soon it’s over that you can replay from any device, or you can download the event from iTunes for free. All the events are posted on this iTunes page. You can also watch the event later on Apple TV by selecting the “Apple Events” channel from the main menu.