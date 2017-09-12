Apple iPhone Event: What Time Does the Keynote Begin Today?

Getty

Today is the day we’ve all been waiting on — it’s the day we find out all about Apple’s new 10th anniversary iPhone. Exactly what time does the keynote announcement begin today?

The Apple Event begins today, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific at the Steve Jobs Theater.

That’s at 18:00 for the UK, 12 p.m. Central, and 1 p.m. Eastern. The event will air here.

Excited yet?

If you want a live countdown for the event, you can see one here.

We’re not exactly sure about everything that will be announced today, but there are lots of rumors. We may be seeing at least three iPhone models: the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus as upgrades to the iPhone 7, and then the special anniversary iPhone X. Supposedly the phone is getting an X instead of a number in order to symbolize that it’s a special release, separate from the 5, 6, 7, and 8.

The device may feature wireless charging, an edge-to-edge OLED display, glass back, 3D Touch replacing the home button, and an infrared scanner using facial recognition instead of fingerprint scanning. The new devices will use iOS 11. The phones are rumored to be coming in white, black, copper/gold instead of rose gold, and possibly another shade of gold too.

Today we may also see upgrades to the Watch and the Apple TV.

These are all, of course, rumors at this time. But it won’t be much longer before we know for sure.