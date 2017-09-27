20 Best New Smart Home Gadgets of 2017: The Ultimate List

We all want to make our lives as easy as possible, right? That’s the real reason why this whole Internet of Things/Smart Home gadgets obsession has taken off in the past few years.

Of course, with the ridiculous number of new smart home products hitting the market in 2017, it can be hard to cipher which are actually useful, which are just plain cool, and which are entirely unnecessary. For instance, there’s a smart hairbrush that released in 2017 (and if you can’t tell whether that’s actually useful, cool, or entirely unnecessary, well I’m here to help).

In fact, we’ve rounded up the 20 best new smart home gadgets of 2017 to help guide you in the right direction and keep you away from those stinkers. Whether you’re looking to light up your life, create an automated home, or make home security as easy and painless as possible, the list below has you covered.

1. iDevices Switch

Not all smart home doohickeys have to break the bank, and while there are quite a number of different smart plugs on the market already, the iDevices Switch provides the best bang for your buck. Not only does it have a cool look to it, with a fully controllable LED bar that serves as a great nightlight, but it’s also super useful.

This little device plugs into your outlet, and then you plug whatever other device you want into it. So, what does it do? It monitors the energy usage of that device that’s plugged into it, for one. Secondly, you’re able to control that device’s power with the tap of a button on the app. It also has scheduling abilities so that you can create unlimited schedules based on your unique daily routine. You can also turn off your devices that are power hogs and only turn them on when you need them (saving you money).

The app has an intuitive interface, so controlling it is a breeze, and when you pair all of that with the fact that it comes in at just $25, you’re getting great value.

Price: $25.51 (15 percent off MSRP)

2. Nest Protect (Second Generation) Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Nest’s Thermostat is the most popular smart thermostat on the market, but the company isn’t stopping there. Earlier this year, they introduced the Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector.

It vocally tells you that there’s smoke or carbon monoxide in the room it’s in, and you can hush it right from your phone, without having to find something to poke it with or take the battery out.

It’s super easy to install, and you can buy both a wired or battery version of the Nest Protect. When you buy more than one, the Nest Protects will automatically connect to the others in your home.

It has an impressive 4.7 out of 5.0 review rating from over a whopping 5,000 reviewers.

Price: $119

3. LIFX Mini

LIFX’s smart bulbs are vibrant, incredibly easy to setup, and work flawlessly. The companion app is intuitive, and you can connect LIFX to IFTTT and Alexa with ease.

In a few weeks, LIFX will release the LIFX Mini A19 bulb that outputs 800 lumens and has a small form factor than the original LIFX A19 bulbs. This means you can use them in lamps that require a bulb with a lower profile and it’ll still look great.

LIFX Mini releases on October 16th, but preorders are available now.

Price: $44.99

4. Geeni Vision Security Camera

Want a super cheap smart home security camera that’s easy to setup? Check out the Geeni Vision Security Camera, which you can pick up right now for just $55.

It provides 720p live streaming video of your home right to your smartphone or tablet, and it can give you alerts when there’s motion in the room. What’s more, you can view what’s happening right away or watch it later. You can also listen to the room and talk to anyone in the room, thanks to its built-in mic and speaker.

The Geeni app walks you through setup, which takes about 30 seconds. It’s the best of the cheap smart home security cameras, which is why we have it on our list of the best new smart home gadgets of 2017.

Price: $54.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

5. August Smart Lock Pro + Connect Bundle

Smart locks are becoming more and more popular, as the idea of keyless entry for your home feels like something out of a spy movie. With the August Smart Lock Pro, you can control and monitor your door from anywhere there’s an internet connection. You’ll immediately know when your door is closed and locked.

It also integrates well with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant, so you can control the Smart Lock Pro with your voice, and it also integrates with IFTTT. You can also track who is coming and going into and out of your home with a 24/7 activity log right on your smartphone.

It holds a review score of 4.3 out of 5.0 from 13 reviewers on Amazon, making it one of the highest rated smart locks on the market.

Price: $279.99

6. August Doorbell Cam Pro

The August Doorbell Cam Pro is also another great addition to your smart home. It replaces your existing wired doorbell, and it provides full color HD video, even at night.

This means you can see and communicate with whoever is at your door right from your smart phone. It integrates with Alexa for ease of use.

It also has its own LED glow as well as its own floodlight that automatically turns on when motion is detected.

The August Doorbell Cam Pro can also capture video with Hindsight, which begins recording a few seconds before people approach the door. This means you’ll always have recordings of anyone near your home’s entrance.

Price: $199.99

7. Canary Flex Indoor/Outdoor Rechargeable and Weatherproof Camera

When we mostly think about security cameras in our home, for the most part, they are permanent fixtures, attached with a long cord. But the Canary Flex does things differently. This weatherproof HD security camera can be entirely wireless, meaning it can be moved (you can also have it as a plugged-in permanent fixture as well). It’s rechargeable, so you can charge it, put it where you need it, and then move it anywhere you’d like if you need to monitor another room.

It’s super helpful for parents who want to keep an eye on their children without hovering. It’s Wi-Fi enabled with no hub required, so you can keep an eye on things right from your smartphone or tablet.

The app also has one-touch local emergency numbers integrated right into the app, so if you see trouble brewing, you can call your local emergency responders with a single touch.

The Canary Cam also has two-way talk, meaning you can hear anything going on in the room and you can speak to people (or your dog) in whatever room it’s sitting in.

It also works in most weather, as long as it’s in the -4° F to 113° F range.

Price: $179.00 (10 percent off MSRP)

8. iDevices Thermostat

If you’re not looking to spend all of your money on a Wi-Fi smart thermostat, but you also don’t want to sacrifice the look and features of more expensive models, the iDevices Thermostat sits in between a Honeywell Wi-Fi Thermostat and a Nest Thermostat.

With the iDevices Thermostat, you can still control your temperature and schedules anywhere you’re connected to the internet. It also can respond to Alexa or Siri voice commands, so you can control the temperature without having to use your phone. It works with most heating and cooling systems, as long as you have a “C” wire. The app’s interface is also easy to use.

The biggest thing here is iDevice’s pricepoint. At $102 right now on Amazon, it’s only $20 more than the incredibly ugly Honeywell thermostat (and you’re getting a much more modern look with the iDevices Thermostat). No, it doesn’t look nearly as great as the Nest on your wall, but it comes feature-packed and still looks good enough, so the fact that it’s ~$140 cheaper than the Nest makes it quite attractive.

Price: $102.18 (21 percent off MSRP)

9. Neato Botvac Wi-Fi Connected

The robot vacuum market boomed in 2016, with cheaper AI vacuums hitting the market and more people adopting them.

Now, there are vacuums that connect to your home’s Wi-Fi for smart home integration with things like Amazon Alexa and IFTTT. Meet the Neato Botvac, the creme de la creme of smart vacuums that hit the market earlier this year.

You’ll use the Neato companion app to clean your floors from wherever you are connected to the internet. You can also set it to do things like clean your floors when you leave the house in the morning. It uses LaserSmart mapping and navigation so that it can plan and methodically clean instead of just politely bumping into your couch and getting stuck on something.

It has two modes, Eco & Turbo, with Eco giving a longer and quieter clean that saves energy and Turbo giving a super-powered quick cleaning for maximum pet hair removal.

Price: $698.96

10. Amazon Echo Show

So many people have added Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant to their home with an Echo or Echo Dot over the past year. Earlier this year, Amazon introduced their latest addition to the Echo line, the Echo Show, bringing a more video-centric Alexa experience to your home.

You’ve already heard what Alexa can tell you, now see what Alexa can show you. If you have a security camera, for instance, you can tell Alexa to show you the front door. Turn the lights or the TV on with ease. See song lyrics right on the screen with Amazon Music. Make hands-free video calls to friends and family.

With Alexa always getting smarter and adding new features, you can rest assured that you’ll have the smartest (and most useful) A.I. home assistant available.

Price: $229.99

11. PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder Wi-Fi Enabled App

Stuck in traffic and worried that you won’t make it home in-time to feed your dog? Going to be gone for the day and don’t want to ask a neighbor to come feed your dog for you?

Check out the PetSafe Smart Feed Automatic Dog and Cat Feeder, a Wi-Fi enabled pet feeder that allows you to feed your dog with your smartphone.

You can set how much food to dispense for your pet from 1/8 cups to 4 cups. Best of all is that you can have the food dispense slowly if your pet is a fast eater. This is, of course, better for digestion, meaning a less gassy pup when you get home.

Price: $199.99

12. Petcube Bites Pet Camera

Missing your dog when your away from home? Check out the Petcube Bites Pet Camera, it allows you to keep an eye on your pet and home when you’re away with full 1080p HD color video and a 138 degree wide-angle view, complete with night vision and a 3x digital zoom.

You’ll not only be able to talk to and hear your pet, but you can also FLING treats at your pet remotely from your phone. It holds up to 2 pounds of treats, and you can play with your dog while you’re at the office not doing spreadsheets.

Price: $249

13. Samsung Powerbot R7040 Robot Vacuum

If the Neato Botvac’s price is a tough pill to swallow, check out Samsung’s smart vac: the Samsung Powerbot R7040. It delivers powerful suction for impressive cleaning results and it uses its own software to create an optimal cleaning path, avoiding obstacles.

It also integrates with Amazon Alexa nicely, allowing you to remotely control the vacuum with your smartphone or your voice.

The Powerbot is a master at cleaning edges and corners, and it uses CycloneForce technology that allows it to clean without as much clogigng.

It’s about half the price of the Neato Botvac, and it’s a name brand that everyone knows.

Price: $399 (20 percent off MSRP)

14. Logitech POP

It’s easy to underestimate the usefulness of the Logitech Pop, but out of all of the smart home devices I have in my own home, the Logitech Pop is the most frequently used.

The POP allows you to create recipes for controlling multiple things at once with a simple push of the button. And best of all, it allows EVERYONE in your home to do so, without needing your smartphone to be actually present.

Want to let your kids turn on the TV, turn on Netflix, lower the lights, and turn them a certain color all with one push? You can do that with the Logitech POP, so you won’t hear, “Dad, can I use your phone” every five minutes.

Want to be able to turn your music on right when you come into the door? Set a POP at the entrance, and press it right when you come in the door. Boom, Foo Fighters at your leisure.

It comes in four different colors: teal, coral, alloy, and white. They can easily be stuck to the wall with included mounted tape, or you can set the button on your desk or anywhere else. I’m telling you — super useful, not to mention super satisfying feeling that pop when you push it.

Price: $99.99 (Starter Kit)

15. Frigidaire Wi-Fi Smart Window Air Conditioner

Smart air conditioners are admittedly a tough sell because of their price point, but the Frigidaire Wi-Fi Smart Window Air Conditioner has proven itself too useful.

How many times have you left your air conditioner on by mistake when you left the house, with no way to turn it off but to turn around and drive home? How many times have you walked into your home in sweltering heat?

With the Frigidaire Wi-Fi Smart AC, you can turn your AC off and On using your smart device. So, you can turn it off from the office, and turn it back on when you’re ready to head back home later in the day, so your home will be cool when you arrive.

Or, if you’re like me, and just don’t want to get up off the couch to turn the AC off or change the temperature, you can do that with the App. It also works with Alexa, Google, and Samsung SmartThings.

Price: $297

16. D-Link DCH Wi-Fi Water Sensor

Another tough sell is the D-Link Water Sensor that’s connected to Wi-Fi. I mean, who really cares if there’s water somewhere in your home?

Well, home owners, mostly, and if you want to keep your things dry in the basement, pick up the D-Link DCH Wi-Fi Water Sensor. It has a built-in alarm that will sound and an LED that will blink red when there’s water detected wherever it is. It’s great for laundry rooms or in the basement.

It’s one of those things that won’t prove useful until you actually need it, but then it will be the best thing you’ve ever purchased.

Price: $58.75

17. Samsung SmartThings Hub

Think about all of the different smart home products you already have in your home. Now, think about all of the apps that go along with it. With the Samsung SmartThings Hub, you can control them all from one device, and integrate them all with each other.

As Samsung puts it, think of SmartThings as the brain of your smart home — the conductor of your smart home orchestra. Instead of having to open each app individually to change your devices, you can do it all with one.

It also works with Amazon Alexa, and there’s a super active community board that has a ton of information for newbies.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

18. Wemo Dimmer Light Switch

A Wi-Fi-connected dimmer switch isn’t exactly new, but Wemo’s is especially well-made and looks great, thanks to the LED bar on it.

You can also use it to control your other Wemo devices if you’d like using Long Press. You can sync it with your schedule easily, setting timers so your lights will do what you want when you want.

Price: $79.99

19. AIRMEGA 300 Smart Air Purifier

The AIRMEGA 300 not only has a futuristic look to it, but it also takes the typical air purifier formula and improves it in every way. It has real time air quality monitoring that will alert you about air quality changes around you. It has its own filter life time indicator so you know exactly when you should change the filter, eliminating the guessing game you get with non-connected air purifiers.

It has a Smart Mode that automatically adjusts the air filtration speed according to the room’s current air quality. There’s also a brightly colored LED ring that tells you the freshness of your air. It also has a Sleep Mode that reduces the fan speed so that it runs quieter while you’re sleeping.

It’s the most advanced air purifier on the market that we’ve seen so far, which is why it’s on this list of the best new smart home gadgets of 2017.

Price: $454.31 (30 percent off MSRP)

20. NETGEAR Arlo Pro Security System

Finally, if you want home security with a rechargeable wire-free HD camera, see the Netgear Arlo Pro Security System.

The solo camera kit runs for $249, and you’ll get the hub and one rechargeable camera that supports fast charging. The camera has 2-way audio, and it can be moved and placed at your leisure. View your feed right from your phone.

It also has a 100+dB siren that can be controlled remotely or sounded when motion or sound is detected.

It comes with 7 days rolling of free Cloud recording.

Not impressed? How’s this for impressive: over 9,400 customers give it an average review rating of 4.3 out of 5.0 stars.

Price: $249

