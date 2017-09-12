Face ID, No Home Button & More: Apple’s iPhone 7 vs. iPhone 8 vs. iPhone X Comparison Chart

Speaking from the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple’s new San Fransisco campus, CEO Tim Cook and other Apple execs announced a litany of new features to be rolled out across three new iPhones at the company’s much-anticipated Tuesday launch event.

Ladies and gentlemen, the all new Apple iPhone 8 is real, as is the iPhone 8 Plus. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/MRxTxtmJ25 — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) September 12, 2017

After a series of underwhelming smartphone launches over the past year, the latest iPhone models include some radical updates to one of Apple’s flagship products, including wireless charging, updated processors, removal of the Home button, some very cool facial recognition technology and more.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus keep the same general screen design, with the Home button and built-in Touch ID technology. The iPhone X, however, is Apple’s biggest smartphone redesign in generations.

The iPhone X screen includes the ever-popular “notch” at the top, where a small bezel interrupts the display in order to accommodate front-facing camera technology and audio output while still providing a nearly edge-to-edge display. The new design brings with it a new status bar, which can expand to double its height, according to a massive data leak of the new iOS 11, which will accompany the iPhone 8 rollout.

#iPhoneX

– 5.8" OLED screen

– No home button

– Face ID

– Dual OIS + portrait mode selfies

– Better battery

– $999

– Ships Nov 3#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/NldRVRi4wA — Rishab Tech Talks (@rishabtechtalks) September 12, 2017

The new screen features an almost edge-to-edge display, a new HD retina display, and the resolution was boosted to 1125 x 2436. Apple also added their True Tone technology to the iPhone X, which enhances the display by adapting colors to ambient lighting, plus a graphics processor that is 30 percent faster than the iPhone 8’s.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus will come in an aluminum chassis in silver, space grey, and gold finishes. The iPhone X will feature a glass chassis mounted on an aluminum frame and reinforced a with laser welded steel-enforced copper structure. Apple VP Phil Schiller called it the “most durable ever in a smartphone.”

The iPhones 8 and 8 Plus keep the Home button with Apple’s Touch ID technology, while the X introduces a virtual home bar at the bottom of the touch screen and replaces Touch ID with Face ID, a new proprietary Apple technology that builds on relies on machine learning facial recognition technology to secure your device.

Apple’s engineering team collaborated with Hollywood make-up artists and mask maskers in order to simulate ways that people might try and “trick” the facial recognition technology in order to make it more secure. According to Apple, the chance of someone breaking through the Face ID technology is 1 in 1,000,000.

But the new tech, which Apple is hailing as groundbreaking, did not work as expected during the live demonstration on Tuesday’s launch.

Face ID is so secure even Apple's own employees can't get it to work #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/arNKRlTJhl — Irene Bischofberger (@iabischofberger) September 12, 2017

Other new features on the iPhone X include Face ID support for Apple Pay, a larger power button that also supports Apple Pay functionality, and an upgraded processor.

All three models will have an upgraded camera that also supports augmented reality (AR) apps, which opens up the door for a slew of cool apps and games, like virtually placing IKEA furniture around your house using the camera on your phone.

The augmented features are a game changer #iPhoneX pic.twitter.com/49flmUOgwt — Tashinga (@tmawema) September 12, 2017

Apple also confirmed that all three new models would feature much-anticipated wireless charging capabilities, an area where iPhones have been lagging compared to competitors.

Compare some basic features of the new iPhone models to its predecessors, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, using the chart below: