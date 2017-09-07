Google Drive Experiencing Outages, Should Be Fixed Now

Google

If you’re an avid user of Google Drive, you may have felt some of the effects of it going down today. While the outages haven’t affected everyone, it has had an effect on enough people to make a strong impact. The Google Drive Twitter page has been silent on the issue but social media has made it known that something is going on.

For future reference, if you ever want to know the current status of a Google service, head to this website to check for updates. While the Twitter page didn’t share any information, this shows Google was aware of the problem and was working to fix it.

When Google Drive is down and you realize your entire career is in the hands of the internet

The outages first started being reported early this morning and they have continued throughout the day. People are running into issues accessing documents, photos and pretty much everything else you can put onto the Drive. If you’re one of the people who rely on Google Drive for everyday work, then this is a big problem. At the time of writing, over 50,000 tweets have been made about Google Drive.

Google Drive has gone down in the past before but it hasn’t experience issues like this in a long time. On this website that tracks user reported outages, you can see Google Drive has a reported 3,000+ outages, by far the most in over a year. These outages are just reported by people who use this site as well so imagine there’s a lot more than just 3,000.

On Down Detector, another site that tracks outages, the initial surge of reports has died down to about 300. The outages peaked at around 7,000 between 10 a.m. ET and Noon ET.

Not too long ago, Google posted on their G Suite status website that issues should have subsided.

The problem with Google Drive should be resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support. Please rest assure that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better.

With that, the issues should have subsided by there’s no telling how many felt the effect of this outage that spanned the course of a few hours. With that said, it looks like we’re out of the woods but there could still be some lingering issues felt by a handful of users.

