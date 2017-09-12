iPhone 8 Plus Vs. Galaxy S8 Plus

So now both the iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8+ exist. But which “eight plus” phone should you get? Well let’s break down the specifications.
Samsung Galaxy S8+
Dimensions: 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.32 in)
Weight: 173 g (6.10 oz)
Display
Display: 6.2” dual-curved QHD Super AMOLED®
Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels (~529 ppi pixel density)
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Platform
OS: Android 7.0 Nougat
Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo)
GPU: Adreno 540
Card Slot: microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) – single-SIM model, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual-SIM model
Internal Memory: 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM
Battery: Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery, Up to 31.6 hours talk time and 17.6 days standby time
Camera
Primary Specs: 12MP Rear-Facing Camera with f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash; 8MP Front-Facing Camera
Features: 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama
Video: 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, HDR, dual-video rec.
Features
Compatability with Gear VR, Iris security scanner, face scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, Bluetooth 5.0, Water & Dust Resistance, Bixby Vision – Intelligent Interface with natural voice interaction, Samsung Smart Switch,
Price: Galaxy S8 + 64 GB starts at $824.99 (or $34.38 per month for 24 months at 0 percent APR), get up to $300 towards new Galaxy S* and a free Gear VR
iPhone 8 Plus
Body
Dimensions: 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.3 inch)
Weight: 202 grams (7.13 ounces)
Display
Display: Display: 5.5-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology, Retina HD display, and True Tone
Resolution: 1920-by-1080-pixel resolution at 401 ppi
Aspect Ratio: Unconfirmed
Platform
OS: iOS 11 GM
Chipset: Apple A11 Bionic
CPU: 2 performance cores (25 percent faster than A10) and four high efficiency cores (70 percent faster)
GPU: 30 percent faster than A10
Card Slot: Nano-SIM, Not compatible with existing micro-SIM cards
Internal Memory: 64 GB, 4 GB RAM (also available as a 256 GB model)
Battery: Li-Ion Battery, “Lasts about the same as iPhone 7 Plus”, Talk time up to 21 hours, internet use up to 13 hours, video playback up to 14 hours, audio playback up to 60 hours, fast charge capable up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes
Camera
Primary Specs: 12 MP dual cameras, all-new sensor for 83 percent more light, deeper pixels, new color filter, optical image stabilization, f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures, optical zoom as well as digital zoom up to 10x for photos and 6x for videos; 7 MP Front Camera, f/2.2 aperture, retina flash
Features: Faster low-light autofocus, improved pixel processor, hardware multiband noise reduction, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Slow sync flash, Portrait Lighting – adjust the lighting for portrait shots
Video: 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps; 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps; Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps, supports Portrait Lighting, time-lapse video with stabilization
Features
Wireless charging support based on Qi wireless charging standard, Touch ID, LTE Advanced, Bluetooth 5.0, Stereo Speakers, Water and dust resistant, fast-charge capable, glass back, Siri
Price: Starts at $799 for 64GB model, also available as a 256 GB model for a yet unannounced price
