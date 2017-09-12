iPhone 8 Plus Vs. Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung

So now both the iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8+ exist. But which “eight plus” phone should you get? Well let’s break down the specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Body

Dimensions: 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm (6.28 x 2.89 x 0.32 in)

Weight: 173 g (6.10 oz)

Display

Display: 6.2” dual-curved QHD Super AMOLED®

Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels (~529 ppi pixel density)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Platform

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo)

GPU: Adreno 540

Card Slot: microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) – single-SIM model, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual-SIM model

Internal Memory: 64 GB, 4 GB RAM or 128 GB, 6 GB RAM

Battery: Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery, Up to 31.6 hours talk time and 17.6 days standby time

Camera

Primary Specs: 12MP Rear-Facing Camera with f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash; 8MP Front-Facing Camera

Features: 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama

Video: 2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, HDR, dual-video rec.

Features

Compatability with Gear VR, Iris security scanner, face scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, Bluetooth 5.0, Water & Dust Resistance, Bixby Vision – Intelligent Interface with natural voice interaction, Samsung Smart Switch,

Price: Galaxy S8 + 64 GB starts at $824.99 (or $34.38 per month for 24 months at 0 percent APR), get up to $300 towards new Galaxy S* and a free Gear VR

iPhone 8 Plus

Body

Dimensions: 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5 mm (6.24 x 3.07 x 0.3 inch)

Weight: 202 grams (7.13 ounces)

Display

Display: Display: 5.5-inch (diagonal) widescreen LCD Multi‑Touch display with IPS technology, Retina HD display, and True Tone

Resolution: 1920-by-1080-pixel resolution at 401 ppi

Aspect Ratio: Unconfirmed

Platform

OS: iOS 11 GM

Chipset: Apple A11 Bionic

CPU: 2 performance cores (25 percent faster than A10) and four high efficiency cores (70 percent faster)

GPU: 30 percent faster than A10

Card Slot: Nano-SIM, Not compatible with existing micro-SIM cards

Internal Memory: 64 GB, 4 GB RAM (also available as a 256 GB model)

Battery: Li-Ion Battery, “Lasts about the same as iPhone 7 Plus”, Talk time up to 21 hours, internet use up to 13 hours, video playback up to 14 hours, audio playback up to 60 hours, fast charge capable up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes

Camera

Primary Specs: 12 MP dual cameras, all-new sensor for 83 percent more light, deeper pixels, new color filter, optical image stabilization, f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures, optical zoom as well as digital zoom up to 10x for photos and 6x for videos; 7 MP Front Camera, f/2.2 aperture, retina flash

Features: Faster low-light autofocus, improved pixel processor, hardware multiband noise reduction, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Slow sync flash, Portrait Lighting – adjust the lighting for portrait shots

Video: 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps; 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps; Slo-mo video support for 1080p at 120 fps or 240 fps, supports Portrait Lighting, time-lapse video with stabilization

Features

Wireless charging support based on Qi wireless charging standard, Touch ID, LTE Advanced, Bluetooth 5.0, Stereo Speakers, Water and dust resistant, fast-charge capable, glass back, Siri

Price: Starts at $799 for 64GB model, also available as a 256 GB model for a yet unannounced price