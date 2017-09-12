iPhone 8 Vs. Galaxy S8

So now both the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 exist. But which “eight” phone should you get? Well let’s break down the specifications.
Some specifications have yet to be confirmed but will be added as soon as possible.
Samsung Galaxy S8
Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 in)
Weight: 155 g (5.47 oz)
Display
Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels (~570 ppi pixel density)
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Platform
OS: Android 7.0
Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo)
GPU: Adreno 540
Card Slot: microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) – single-SIM model,
microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual-SIM model
Internal Memory: 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
Battery: Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Camera
Primary Specs: 12 MP, f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash
Features: 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama
Video: Apple-designed video encoder, faster video frame rates, real-time image and motion analysis
Features
Compatability with Gear VR, Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2
Price: Galaxy S8 + 64 GB starts at $724.99 (or $30.21 per month for 24 months at 0 percent APR), get up to $300 towards new Galaxy S* and a free Gear VR
iPhone 8
Body
Dimensions: Unconfirmed but rumored to be at 71 x 143 x 7.4 mm
Weight: 155 g (5.47 oz)
Display
Resolution: Unconfirmed but rumored to be at 2436 x 1125 pixels, confirmed to have Retina HD display with True Tone
Aspect Ratio: Unconfirmed but rumored to be at 18.5:9
Platform
OS: iOS 11 GM
Chipset: Apple A11 Bionic
CPU: 2 performance cores (25 percent faster than A10) and four high efficiency cores (70 percent faster)
GPU: 30 percent faster than A10
Card Slot: Unconfirmed
Internal Memory: 64 GB, 4 GB RAM
Battery: Unfonfirmed
Camera
Primary Specs: 12 MP camera, all-new sensor for 83 percent more light, deeper pixels, new color filter, optical image stabilization
Features: Faster low-light autofocus, improved pixel processor, hardware multiband noise reduction, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Slow sync flash
Video: Unconfirmed
Features
Wireless charging support based on Qi wireless charging standard, Touch ID, LTE Advanced, Bluetooth 5.0, Stereo Speakers, Water and dust resistant, fast-charge capable, glass back
Price: Starts at $699 for 64GB model, also available as a 256 GB model for a yet unannounced price
