iPhone 8 Vs. Galaxy S8

So now both the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 exist. But which “eight” phone should you get? Well let’s break down the specifications.

Some specifications have yet to be confirmed but will be added as soon as possible.

Samsung Galaxy S8

Body

Dimensions: 148.9 x 68.1 x 8 mm (5.86 x 2.68 x 0.31 in)

Weight: 155 g (5.47 oz)

Display

Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels (~570 ppi pixel density)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Platform

OS: Android 7.0

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Kryo & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo)

GPU: Adreno 540

Card Slot: microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot) – single-SIM model,

microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot) – dual-SIM model

Internal Memory: 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

Battery: Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Camera

Primary Specs: 12 MP, f/1.7, 26mm, phase detection autofocus, OIS, LED flash

Features: 1/2.5″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 9MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama

Video: Apple-designed video encoder, faster video frame rates, real-time image and motion analysis

Features

Compatability with Gear VR, Iris scanner, fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2

Price: Galaxy S8 + 64 GB starts at $724.99 (or $30.21 per month for 24 months at 0 percent APR), get up to $300 towards new Galaxy S* and a free Gear VR

iPhone 8

Body

Dimensions: Unconfirmed but rumored to be at 71 x 143 x 7.4 mm

Weight: 155 g (5.47 oz)

Display

Resolution: Unconfirmed but rumored to be at 2436 x 1125 pixels, confirmed to have Retina HD display with True Tone

Aspect Ratio: Unconfirmed but rumored to be at 18.5:9

Platform

OS: iOS 11 GM

Chipset: Apple A11 Bionic

CPU: 2 performance cores (25 percent faster than A10) and four high efficiency cores (70 percent faster)

GPU: 30 percent faster than A10

Card Slot: Unconfirmed

Internal Memory: 64 GB, 4 GB RAM

Battery: Unfonfirmed

Camera

Primary Specs: 12 MP camera, all-new sensor for 83 percent more light, deeper pixels, new color filter, optical image stabilization

Features: Faster low-light autofocus, improved pixel processor, hardware multiband noise reduction, Quad-LED True Tone flash, Slow sync flash

Video: Unconfirmed

Features

Wireless charging support based on Qi wireless charging standard, Touch ID, LTE Advanced, Bluetooth 5.0, Stereo Speakers, Water and dust resistant, fast-charge capable, glass back

Price: Starts at $699 for 64GB model, also available as a 256 GB model for a yet unannounced price