All the New Products Introduced During the Apple iPhone Event Today [List Updated Live]

Apple

Today is Apple’s big ten anniversary event, where many people are expecting several new models of iPhones to be introduced. We expect to see many new exciting products, and we’ll be updating this post live as they’re introduced, to give you a quick look at what’s new from Apple.

First, we got a look at the new Steve Jobs Theater, along with a tribute to Jobs that left few dry eyes in the room.

Here are the new products introduced:

Watch OS4: Apple introduced a completely redesigned workout app and an Apple Heart Study that will be available on the app store later this year. OS4 will be available on September 19.

Apple Watch Series 3: Today, Apple introduced the Series 3 with cellular built in. You’ll no longer need your iPhone with your watch and it will use the same phone number as your current iPhone. You can also stream 40 million songs on your watch.