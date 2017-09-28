Top 10 Best 14 Inch Laptops 2017: Compare, Buy and Save

For many, a 14″ laptop is the perfect compromise between performance, size, and portability. On this list we have included a great variety of 14 inch PCs. Included are lean Windows PCs, Chromebooks, and extremely powerful gaming computers. Some factors to be aware of when looking at 14″ PCs include performance, weight, and price.



If you’re looking to do things like edit videos, large amounts of photos, or play modern games, then you’ll want to opt for a PC with much higher performance. For more basic student or office use, such as creating documents or browsing the web, any PC on this list will do. However, one perk to pricier PCs is that they tend to have nicer displays and run smoother; this can make working more pleasurable, though not necessarily significantly more efficient. In terms of weight, the lighter PCs are the more expensive models, but the difference between a 2lb laptop and a 4lb one is pretty noticeable; you’ll just have to pay for it. Finally, in terms of price, to get a solid student and office use laptop, spending under $600 is very doable. However, if you want a PC for editing high resolution video or playing modern games, it may be best to spend closer to $1000.

All that out of the way, these are the best 14 inch laptops from lowest to highest price.

1. Acer Aspire 1

Acer

N3450 Celeron Quad core |1813 |4GB |Integrated |1080P, IPS |32GB eMMC |3.64lbs |For those who want a Windows PC at the cheapest possible price, this Aspire 1 is a bargain. While it boasts only the most barebones of specs, it’s still capable of web browsing, light photo editing, and running full Windows applications. Of course, the more one uses it for its full Windows capability, the more one will be hard-pressed to stay within its relatively small hard drive (32GB). Still, if you absolutely need Windows, this is the cheapest way to get it in a 14″ form factor. If you don’t need Windows, you’ll likely do better with the next computer on our list.Price: $219.99

Pros:

Suitable for basic document processing

Includes Windows 10 home

Great battery life

Boots fast with snappy hard drive

Cons:

Large bezels around the screen

Needs more hard drive space quickly

Poor speakers

Poor trackpad

RAM is low for Windows 10

2. Acer Chromebook 14

Acer

N3160 Celeron, Quad Core |1690 |4GB LPDDR3 |Integrated |1080P, IPS |32GB eMMC |3.4lbs |This Acer Chromebook adds about 50% more processing power than the above model, but since it’s a Chromebook, it doesn’t run Windows. Hence, this PC is significantly faster; it has more power and a much more lightweight operating system. It also boasts an acceptably light weight and a completely aluminum body. For those who are unfamiliar with Chromebooks, it is an operating system that only allows one to use their PC through the Chrome Web Browser. Since so many people today work exclusively in the cloud, for some users, this is a practical choice and superior to a full operating system. If you’re looking to only do the basics for student or office use, this is a great laptop for using Google Chrome, creating documents, and surfing the web.Price: $269.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

100% aluminum body

Great for basic office and student use

Lightweight

High quality and bright screen

Very well-built and reasonably fast

Cons:

Trackpad is only OK

Chrome OS is good for a lot, but it’s not a full operating system

3. Acer Swift 3

Acer

i3-7100U |3770 |4GB |Integrated |1920 x 1080, LED-backlit, IPS |128GB SSD |3.31lbs |The Swift 3 is a great Macbook alternative at almost 1/3 the price of the real deal. Boasting acceptable RAM, and an i3 processor, it’s solid for multi-tasking and simple computational tasks like document creation and light photo-editing. The screen is stunning since it is an IPS model (In-Plane Switching). The monitor has great color, contrast, and brightness. This laptop is light and speedy. This is a great all around option for those who want a cheap Windows 14″ laptop. The Swift’s biggest downfall is its small hard drive (note that the OS takes up space too). If you need a larger internal drive, then be sure to check out the next model on our list.Price: $499.99

Pros:

Vivid and bright display

Light weight

Great for office and student use

Extremely quiet

Macbook-esque form factor

Cons:

Power button is on the keyboard

Hard drive canot be upgraded

Fingerprint reader doesn’t work

4. Lenovo 320S

Lenovo

i5-7200U |4689 |8GB DDR4 |Integrated |1366 x 768 |256GB SSD |3.7lbs |This Lenovo 320S boasts a great processor, solid RAM, and a snappy hard drive. Plus, it’s only an inch thick. It has a great form factor. There’s a few reasons to choose this model above the Swift 3. It has more RAM and its processor is almost 25% faster. Plus, the SSD is twice as big. Despite this, however, the screen resolution is a bit on the low side. It won’t bother most people, but if you insist on 1080P, this is a deal breaker. The Lenovo 320S is a solid PC with good specs, but the display may be a detriment to some user’s enjoyment.



Price: $529.99

Pros:

Includes optical drive

On the light side without the premium price

Good performance for office or school applications

Only one inch thick

Cons:

Display has low resolution

5. ASUS P-Series(Editor’s Choice)

ASUS

i5-7500U |5236 |12GB |940MX |1920 x 1080, matte |512GB SSD |4.3lbs |

This Asus 14″ is a great all-around PC. Boasting a fast processor, decent RAM, and large SSD storage, it’s already a good value, but what really sends this PC over the moon is its dedicated graphics card, the 940MX. While it’s not exactly cutting edge, it’s fast enough to play modern games at low to medium settings, and that’s just not an ability you see in any of the PCs above, or in this price range at 14″. It’s great for editing 1080P video, editing photos, and other advanced computing tasks. Plus, clocking in at 4.3lbs, it’s not particularly heavy either. While it won’t exactly blow anyone out of their seat, the Asus P Series is a solid 14″ that will leave most more than happy and only a select few wanting for more.

Price: $970.00

Pros:

Superb battery life

High quality keyboard

Solid specs for business and student use

Can be used for low to medium quality gaming

Built-in fingerprint scanner

Easily upgradeable memory

Cons:

No USB C

6. LG Gram

LG

i5-7200 |4689 |8GB |Integrated |1920 x 1080 |256GB SSD |2.14lbs |

For those who want a truly lightweight computer, the LG gram weighs a mere 2.14lbs, boasts great RAM, and a fast SSD. Plus, the battery life is out of this world. This is very much the Macbook of PCs. It has an excellent screen and a stunning look. For those who want a 14″ laptop that’s easy to carry around, look no further. This PC is faster than a Macbook (the processor of which clocks in at 3527 on Passmark) and it’s great in every other way, though it’s not as robust in its abilities as the P-series above.

Price: $1099 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Touchscreen display

Up to 14.5 hours of battery life

Extremely lightweight

Attractive look and very lightweight

Macbook Air of Windows PCs

Screen is bright and beautiful

Cons:

No backlit keyboard

Pricey for the specs

7. MSI GS43VR Phantom

MSi

i7-7700HQ |8960 |16GB DDR4 |GTX 1060 |1920 x 1080, IPS |128GB SSD + 1 Terabyte Data Drive |3.75lbs |

For those who want a 14″ PC that can do more than just browse the web and create documents, this Phantom is an absolute beast. It can run modern games at high to ultra settings, and has a top of the line mobile processor, the i7-7700HQ. While its SSD is only big enough for Windows 10, this still guarantees that one will have a fast and smooth experience doing virtually anything, plus having a full terabyte for storage is nice. With 16GB of RAM, it’s also a versatile performer for multi-tasking. Truly, this PC does it all and boasts an attractive display. If there’s one downside here, its immense specs aren’t necessary for most people. That said, if you need power under the hood, this is an amazing PC.

Price: $1499

Pros:

Massive performance at reasonable weight

Screen is bright and attractive

Can run modern games at ultra settings

Professional appearance and construction

One year warranty

Cons:

Battery burns fast

Overkill for most users

8. Asus Zenbook 3

Asus

i7-7500U |5236 |16GB LPDDR3 |Integrated |1920 *1080 |512GB PCIe, M.2 SSD |2.4lbs |

This notebook is similar to the LG Gram though quite a bit more robust. It boasts a similarly low weight, but it has a big SSD hard drive (512GB), a faster processor, and more RAM. Plus, it has a fingerprint scanner and a backlit kayboard. All in all, this Zenbook is a clear competitor to a Macbook Pro and it delivers well on that competition. It looks great and runs well. It’s not the best for price to performance, but if you want a lightweight computer that runs quickly, this is a great way to go.

Price: $1698.99

Pros:

Superb battery life, charges quickly

Windows 10 Professional

Fingerprint sensor for ultimate security

Extremely lightweight at 2.4lbs

Attractive appearance

Backlit keyboard

Cons:

Expensive for the performance

No graphics card

9. Gigabyte Aero

Gigabyte

i7-7700HQ |8960 |16GB |GTX 1060 |2560 x 1440, IPS, anti-glare |512GB M.2 SSD |4.17lbs |

This is another gaming PC boasting a few souped up specs from the Phantom model above. While the price ramps up about $200, the additions here are meaningful. For one, the screen ups the ante to 1440P, with even more resolution, and the PC has just one drive, a 512GB SSD. While this is a significant reduction in capacity, having 512GB to store everything on an SSD does lead to enhanced performance. Beyond this, however, this PC is virtually identical to the Phantom. Still, if you want a fast hard drive and a better looking display, this may be worth your while.

Price: $1698.99

Pros:

Two year global warranty

Quiet fan and operation

Solid price for the performance

Keyboard has backlight and macro keys

Aluminum body

Cons:

Expensive with only slight gains on Phantom model above

Overkill for most users

10. The Razer Blade

Razer

i7-7700HQ |8960 |16GB |GTX 1060 |1080P, IPS |512GB SSD |4.3lbs |

This top of the line PC actually takes a few hits to the Aero model above. Its screen has less resolution, and it offers virtually identical performance in every other regard. That said, it is a bit thinner, and a lot better looking. Razer PCs have beautiful chromatic effects meaning they look as good as they cost, with various LED colors. This PC has a beautiful form factor and excellent build quality. If you want a gaming PC that looks as good as a Macbook Pro, this is a great way to go. Otherwise, you’ll be just fine with an Aero.

Price: $2049.99

Pros:

Very lighweight for its components

Powerful processor, graphics card, and RAM

High quality and backlit keyboard

Stunning appearance and only .7″ thick

Cons:

Premium PC- can get a better performer for less money

Fan can get loud during gaming

