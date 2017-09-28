Top 10 Best 14 Inch Laptops 2017: Compare, Buy and Save

For many, a 14″ laptop is the perfect compromise between performance, size, and portability. On this list we have included a great variety of 14 inch PCs. Included are lean Windows PCs, Chromebooks, and extremely powerful gaming computers. Some factors to be aware of when looking at 14″ PCs include performance, weight, and price.
If you’re looking to do things like edit videos, large amounts of photos, or play modern games, then you’ll want to opt for a PC with much higher performance. For more basic student or office use, such as creating documents or browsing the web, any PC on this list will do. However, one perk to pricier PCs is that they tend to have nicer displays and run smoother; this can make working more pleasurable, though not necessarily significantly more efficient. In terms of weight, the lighter PCs are the more expensive models, but the difference between a 2lb laptop and a 4lb one is pretty noticeable; you’ll just have to pay for it. Finally, in terms of price, to get a solid student and office use laptop, spending under $600 is very doable. However, if you want a PC for editing high resolution video or playing modern games, it may be best to spend closer to $1000.
All that out of the way, these are the best 14 inch laptops from lowest to highest price.
1. Acer Aspire 1
Processor N3450 Celeron Quad core | Passmark 1813 | RAM 4GB | Graphics Integrated | Display 1080P, IPS | Hard Drive 32GB eMMC | Weight 3.64lbs |
For those who want a Windows PC at the cheapest possible price, this Aspire 1 is a bargain. While it boasts only the most barebones of specs, it’s still capable of web browsing, light photo editing, and running full Windows applications. Of course, the more one uses it for its full Windows capability, the more one will be hard-pressed to stay within its relatively small hard drive (32GB). Still, if you absolutely need Windows, this is the cheapest way to get it in a 14″ form factor. If you don’t need Windows, you’ll likely do better with the next computer on our list.
Price: $219.99
Pros:
- Suitable for basic document processing
- Includes Windows 10 home
- Great battery life
- Boots fast with snappy hard drive
Cons:
- Large bezels around the screen
- Needs more hard drive space quickly
- Poor speakers
- Poor trackpad
- RAM is low for Windows 10
2. Acer Chromebook 14
Processor N3160 Celeron, Quad Core | Passmark 1690 | RAM 4GB LPDDR3 | Graphics Integrated | Display 1080P, IPS | Hard Drive 32GB eMMC | Weight 3.4lbs |
This Acer Chromebook adds about 50% more processing power than the above model, but since it’s a Chromebook, it doesn’t run Windows. Hence, this PC is significantly faster; it has more power and a much more lightweight operating system. It also boasts an acceptably light weight and a completely aluminum body. For those who are unfamiliar with Chromebooks, it is an operating system that only allows one to use their PC through the Chrome Web Browser. Since so many people today work exclusively in the cloud, for some users, this is a practical choice and superior to a full operating system. If you’re looking to only do the basics for student or office use, this is a great laptop for using Google Chrome, creating documents, and surfing the web.
Price: $269.99 (10 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- 100% aluminum body
- Great for basic office and student use
- Lightweight
- High quality and bright screen
- Very well-built and reasonably fast
Cons:
- Trackpad is only OK
- Chrome OS is good for a lot, but it’s not a full operating system
3. Acer Swift 3
Processor i3-7100U | Passmark 3770 | RAM 4GB | Graphics Integrated | Display 1920 x 1080, LED-backlit, IPS | Hard Drive 128GB SSD | Weight 3.31lbs |
The Swift 3 is a great Macbook alternative at almost 1/3 the price of the real deal. Boasting acceptable RAM, and an i3 processor, it’s solid for multi-tasking and simple computational tasks like document creation and light photo-editing. The screen is stunning since it is an IPS model (In-Plane Switching). The monitor has great color, contrast, and brightness. This laptop is light and speedy. This is a great all around option for those who want a cheap Windows 14″ laptop. The Swift’s biggest downfall is its small hard drive (note that the OS takes up space too). If you need a larger internal drive, then be sure to check out the next model on our list.
Price: $499.99
Pros:
- Vivid and bright display
- Light weight
- Great for office and student use
- Extremely quiet
- Macbook-esque form factor
Cons:
- Power button is on the keyboard
- Hard drive canot be upgraded
- Fingerprint reader doesn’t work
4. Lenovo 320S
Processor i5-7200U | Passmark 4689 | RAM 8GB DDR4 | Graphics Integrated | Display 1366 x 768 | Hard Drive 256GB SSD | Weight 3.7lbs |
This Lenovo 320S boasts a great processor, solid RAM, and a snappy hard drive. Plus, it’s only an inch thick. It has a great form factor. There’s a few reasons to choose this model above the Swift 3. It has more RAM and its processor is almost 25% faster. Plus, the SSD is twice as big. Despite this, however, the screen resolution is a bit on the low side. It won’t bother most people, but if you insist on 1080P, this is a deal breaker. The Lenovo 320S is a solid PC with good specs, but the display may be a detriment to some user’s enjoyment.
Price: $529.99
Pros:
- Includes optical drive
- On the light side without the premium price
- Good performance for office or school applications
- Only one inch thick
Cons:
- Display has low resolution
5. ASUS P-Series(Editor’s Choice)
Processor i5-7500U | Passmark 5236 | RAM 12GB | Graphics 940MX | Display 1920 x 1080, matte | Hard Drive 512GB SSD | Weight 4.3lbs |
This Asus 14″ is a great all-around PC. Boasting a fast processor, decent RAM, and large SSD storage, it’s already a good value, but what really sends this PC over the moon is its dedicated graphics card, the 940MX. While it’s not exactly cutting edge, it’s fast enough to play modern games at low to medium settings, and that’s just not an ability you see in any of the PCs above, or in this price range at 14″. It’s great for editing 1080P video, editing photos, and other advanced computing tasks. Plus, clocking in at 4.3lbs, it’s not particularly heavy either. While it won’t exactly blow anyone out of their seat, the Asus P Series is a solid 14″ that will leave most more than happy and only a select few wanting for more.
Price: $970.00
Pros:
- Superb battery life
- High quality keyboard
- Solid specs for business and student use
- Can be used for low to medium quality gaming
- Built-in fingerprint scanner
- Easily upgradeable memory
Cons:
- No USB C
6. LG Gram
Processor i5-7200 | Passmark 4689 | RAM 8GB | Graphics Integrated | Display 1920 x 1080 | Hard Drive 256GB SSD | Weight 2.14lbs |
For those who want a truly lightweight computer, the LG gram weighs a mere 2.14lbs, boasts great RAM, and a fast SSD. Plus, the battery life is out of this world. This is very much the Macbook of PCs. It has an excellent screen and a stunning look. For those who want a 14″ laptop that’s easy to carry around, look no further. This PC is faster than a Macbook (the processor of which clocks in at 3527 on Passmark) and it’s great in every other way, though it’s not as robust in its abilities as the P-series above.
Price: $1099 (8 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Touchscreen display
- Up to 14.5 hours of battery life
- Extremely lightweight
- Attractive look and very lightweight
- Macbook Air of Windows PCs
- Screen is bright and beautiful
Cons:
- No backlit keyboard
- Pricey for the specs
7. MSI GS43VR Phantom
Processor i7-7700HQ | Passmark 8960 | RAM 16GB DDR4 | Graphics GTX 1060 | Display 1920 x 1080, IPS | Hard Drive 128GB SSD + 1 Terabyte Data Drive | Weight 3.75lbs |
For those who want a 14″ PC that can do more than just browse the web and create documents, this Phantom is an absolute beast. It can run modern games at high to ultra settings, and has a top of the line mobile processor, the i7-7700HQ. While its SSD is only big enough for Windows 10, this still guarantees that one will have a fast and smooth experience doing virtually anything, plus having a full terabyte for storage is nice. With 16GB of RAM, it’s also a versatile performer for multi-tasking. Truly, this PC does it all and boasts an attractive display. If there’s one downside here, its immense specs aren’t necessary for most people. That said, if you need power under the hood, this is an amazing PC.
Price: $1499
Pros:
- Massive performance at reasonable weight
- Screen is bright and attractive
- Can run modern games at ultra settings
- Professional appearance and construction
- One year warranty
Cons:
- Battery burns fast
- Overkill for most users
8. Asus Zenbook 3
Processor i7-7500U | Passmark 5236 | RAM 16GB LPDDR3 | Graphics Integrated | Display 1920 *1080 | Hard Drive 512GB PCIe, M.2 SSD | Weight 2.4lbs |
This notebook is similar to the LG Gram though quite a bit more robust. It boasts a similarly low weight, but it has a big SSD hard drive (512GB), a faster processor, and more RAM. Plus, it has a fingerprint scanner and a backlit kayboard. All in all, this Zenbook is a clear competitor to a Macbook Pro and it delivers well on that competition. It looks great and runs well. It’s not the best for price to performance, but if you want a lightweight computer that runs quickly, this is a great way to go.
Price: $1698.99
Pros:
- Superb battery life, charges quickly
- Windows 10 Professional
- Fingerprint sensor for ultimate security
- Extremely lightweight at 2.4lbs
- Attractive appearance
- Backlit keyboard
Cons:
- Expensive for the performance
- No graphics card
9. Gigabyte Aero
Processor i7-7700HQ | Passmark 8960 | RAM 16GB | Graphics GTX 1060 | Display 2560 x 1440, IPS, anti-glare | Hard Drive 512GB M.2 SSD | Weight 4.17lbs |
This is another gaming PC boasting a few souped up specs from the Phantom model above. While the price ramps up about $200, the additions here are meaningful. For one, the screen ups the ante to 1440P, with even more resolution, and the PC has just one drive, a 512GB SSD. While this is a significant reduction in capacity, having 512GB to store everything on an SSD does lead to enhanced performance. Beyond this, however, this PC is virtually identical to the Phantom. Still, if you want a fast hard drive and a better looking display, this may be worth your while.
Price: $1698.99
Pros:
- Two year global warranty
- Quiet fan and operation
- Solid price for the performance
- Keyboard has backlight and macro keys
- Aluminum body
Cons:
- Expensive with only slight gains on Phantom model above
- Overkill for most users
10. The Razer Blade
Processor i7-7700HQ | Passmark 8960 | RAM 16GB | Graphics GTX 1060 | Display 1080P, IPS | Hard Drive 512GB SSD | Weight 4.3lbs |
This top of the line PC actually takes a few hits to the Aero model above. Its screen has less resolution, and it offers virtually identical performance in every other regard. That said, it is a bit thinner, and a lot better looking. Razer PCs have beautiful chromatic effects meaning they look as good as they cost, with various LED colors. This PC has a beautiful form factor and excellent build quality. If you want a gaming PC that looks as good as a Macbook Pro, this is a great way to go. Otherwise, you’ll be just fine with an Aero.
Price: $2049.99
Pros:
- Very lighweight for its components
- Powerful processor, graphics card, and RAM
- High quality and backlit keyboard
- Stunning appearance and only .7″ thick
Cons:
- Premium PC- can get a better performer for less money
- Fan can get loud during gaming
