Top 10 Best Apple Corers 2017: Compare, Buy & Save

The goal of an apple corer is to remove the core as efficiently as possible while preserving the surrounding flesh. To keep frustration to a minimum, look for a corer with a collar that’s short and wide enough to effectively remove the apple’s core using a minimal amount of effort. Tubes that are too narrow can leave behind seeds and pieces of the core. Some apple corers are better for larger apples, while others cater to small to medium apples.

While apple corers are generally straightforward, there are some features to consider as you shop. For example, some corers have larger and more comfortable handles, making them practical for seniors and those with arthritis. Others are rust-resistant. If you want to spend as little time washing dishes as possible, opt for a dishwasher-safe corer.

1. Cuisipro Apple Corer

The Cuisipro Apple Corer is designed to work with a variety of apples, including larger apples and ones with firmer flesh, thanks to sharp serrated teeth. Its user-friendly design is another highlight. Just insert the corer into the apple and remove the core. A split lever design lets you easily dispose of the core. This apple corer is dishwasher safe on the top rack.

Price: $9.95

Pros:

Works with larger apples

Easy to dispose of core

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

A few mention it can rust over time

Some find it tough to line up properly

Sharp teeth at end can potentially damage unprotected surfaces

2. OXO Good Grips Apple Corer

This OXO apple corer is available in black and red. Highlights include a comfortable non-slip handle that’s designed for wet or dry hands, along with a stainless steel corer head that provides a more precise cut. Its basic design also makes cleanup less stressful. This particular tool is recommended by America’s Test Kitchen. It’s also dishwasher safe.

Price: $8.95

Pros:

Non-slip handle for wet or dry hands

Stainless steel corer head

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Some wish the blades were a bit sharper

Can leave seeds behind in larger apples

A few mention the tip is a bit narrow

3. Wanleo Apple Corer

In addition to coring apples, this kitchen tool also divides the fruit into wedges, making it particularly handy for snacking. You’ll get eight slices per apple. It also features iron-free stainless steel blades, which helps prevent rust from forming. You can use it for apples as well as pears and oranges. This apple corer is dishwasher safe.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Divides fruit into wedges

Rust-resistant blades

Also works with pears and oranges

Cons:

Some find it can’t fully cut through apples

May not work well with larger apples

Can take a bit of effort to fully remove core

4. Precision Kitchenware Apple Corer

In addition to coring apples, the Precision Kitchenware Apple Corer also takes care of the peeling and slicing. Its multi-function operation makes this corer a practical choice for bakers and anyone else who uses larger quantities of apples at once. To use, just place the apple on the prong and turn the handle. From there, the peeling, slicing, and coring occurs quickly and efficiently. The machine is made with rust-resistant stainless steel.

Price: $14.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Peels, slices, and cores

Easy to use

Rust-resistant stainless steel

Cons:

Blade may skip on uneven apples

Several note the instructions are lacking

Some wish the suction to hold it to the counter was a bit stronger

5. Calphalon Apple Corer

If the thought of pressing a hard corer into an apple makes your hands hurt, consider the Calphalon Apple Corer. This apple corer comes with oversized handles for added comfort. The extra material also keeps you in control as you use the corer. The corer divides apples into eight slices with sharp stainless steel blades. It’s also dishwasher safe.

Price: $14.21 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large, comfortable handles

Stainless steel blades

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Works best on small to medium apples

Larger handles command more storage space

Blades can get dull over time

6. Prepworks by Progressive Apple Corer

Instead of eight larger apple slices, this apple corer delivers 16 thin slices while simultaneously removing the core. You can use it for apples as well as pears. To use, just remove the cover and place it under the apple, then put the corer over the fruit. The cover can then be replaced for safe storage. This apple corer is dishwasher safe.

Price: $10.41 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cuts into 16 slices

Ideal for apples and pears

Cover protects fingers and keeps blades sharp in storage

Cons:

Not large enough for bigger apples

A few question the long-term durability of the plastic material

Some say it takes quite a bit of effort

7. Allrecipes Apple Corer

The multi-tasking Allrecipes Apple Corer peels, cuts, and cores apples, making it a practical choice for pie preparation and similar tasks. A suction base holds the device securely to the countertop while you work. In addition to apples, you can also use this apple corer for potatoes. The blades are made with stainless steel for added durability.

Price: $36.11

Pros:

Ideal for pie preparation

Sturdy suction base

Can also be used with potatoes

Cons:

May rust if water isn’t thoroughly wiped off

Parts aren’t dishwasher safe

A few note the suction base doesn’t stick very well

8. ORBLUE Apple Corer

The ORBLUE Apple Corer stands out for its simple design and affordable price tag. If you’re looking for a small device for coring apples and pears, consider this product. A sharp serrated tip makes it easier to remove cores from larger apples. You also don’t have to push down very hard to get the job done. Other features include a stainless steel head and a comfortable ergonomic handle. This apple corer is dishwasher safe.

Price: $8.97 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Sharp serrated head

Rust-resistant stainless steel

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

End doesn’t always cut through completely

Some wish the diameter was larger

Can sometimes get stuck

9. KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment

The KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment, designed to fit on most KitchenAid stand mixers, gives you four blade options and works with a variety of fruits and vegetables. Each blade features durable metal construction. You can also safely wash the blades on the top rack of the dishwasher. To operate, just attach your desired blade to the power hub.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Fits most KitchenAid stand mixers

Includes four blade attachments

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Some question the durability of the plastic spike

A bit larger/bulkier than most corers

Pricey

10. Lurch Apple Corer

The Lurch Apple Corer, made in Germany, works as a corer, drill, and spiralizer. In addition to apples, you can also use it for pears, potatoes, cucumber, and more. The set includes four drill heads, ranging in size from 0.6 to 1.5 inches. A locking mechanism holds components securely in place. Use this handy kitchen tool to remove cores and create fun spiral shapes. Parts are dishwasher safe.

Price: $31.33

Pros:

Made in Germany

Works on a variety of fruits and vegetables

Makes spiral shapes

Cons:

Higher price tag

Initial learning curve

Can be time-consuming

