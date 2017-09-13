Top 5 Apple Watch Series 3 Bands: Compare, Buy & Save

The new Apple Watch boasts many exciting features. With built-in cellular, a new operating system, full Apple Music support, and an updated heart rate app, what’s not to love? One way to take this Apple Watch to a new level of comfort and cool factor is to get a unique band. These bands help make your Apple Watch your own with their chic appearance and durable form factors.
Here’s the 5 best Apple Watch Series 3 bands.
1. Milanese Loop
This Milanese loop band is simple, elegant, and downright classy. Boasting fine stitching and a unique magnetic clasp design, it’s great for users of almost any size. Some people may have the minor issue of the band loosening over the course of the day, but it’s nothing a quick adjustment can’t fix. It also boasts a one year warranty from the manufacturer. This is a great looking band for people who want something simple and minimal for their Apple Watch.
Price: $8.99 (18 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Milanese Loop here.
Pros:
- Unique magnetic clasp design
- Adjustable length to fit almost any size
- One year warranty from manufacturer
- Attractive appearance
Cons:
- Can loosen over the course of a day
Find more Milanese Loop information and reviews here.
2. Silicone Soft Band
For those who are looking for a sporty and white band, this Silicone soft band more than does the job. It boasts hypoallergenic metal, a nice clean fit for users of many sizes, and it’s as comfortable as it is long-lasting. This is a great band for people who run with their watch and want a plain yet appealing eggshell appearance.
Price: $9.99 (67 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Silicone Soft Band here.
Pros:
- Clean fit
- Made with hypoallergenic metal
- Smooth finish
- Comfortable and long-lasting
Cons:
- Somewhat thin
Find more Silicone Soft Band information and reviews here.
3. Yichan Woven Strap
This woven strip boasts an attractive, rustic look. On top of this, it includes a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer, so durability isn’t an issue to be concerned about. It boasts a zen, almost Eastern look with a subdued appearance, not distracting from the new Series 3′ attractive screen. One minor issue is that for some users, the buckle can start to hurt after prolonged wearing periods. Still, most will find it comfortable and attractive.
Price: $11.99 (70 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Yichan Woven Strap here.
Pros:
- Lifetime warranty from manufacturer
- 42mm, fits 5.7″ to 8.4″ (145mm to 215mm)
- Subdued and relaxed colors
- Comfortable fit
Cons:
- Buckle can start to hurt wrist for some people
Find more Yichan Woven Strap information and reviews here.
4. Caseology Vault Series (Case)
This is a very high quality case. It boasts excellent corner protection and can be combined with your included Apple Watch Band to be a more robust solution for protecting your watch. One can also combine it with any of the bands on this list for a protected way of taking their Apple Watch about town.
Price: $13.99 (36 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Caseology Vault Series here.
Pros:
- Lightweight and flexible
- Great corner protection
- Excellent quality and durability
- Rugged
Cons:
- Only for 42mm Apple Watch
- Bulky size adds a bit of dust over time
Find more Caseology Vault Series information and reviews here.
5. Genuine Leather Band
For those who want a classy, leather look, look no further than this band. Its bright color contrasts beautifully with the black screen of the Apple Watch for an excellent stylish contrast. It’s gender neutral and boasts a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer. It should fit most people. One warning: it is a bit on the stiff side initially, but with time and some working, it gets to be a great, soft piece of leather. For those who like this look, this band is absolutely worth spending the money.
Price: $19.90 (41 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Genuine Leather Band here.
Pros:
- Gender neutral
- Attractive appearance
- Lifetime guarantee from manufacturer
- Universal size
Cons:
- A bit on the stiff side initially
