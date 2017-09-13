Top 5 Apple Watch Series 3 Bands: Compare, Buy & Save

apple-watch-bands

The new Apple Watch boasts many exciting features. With built-in cellular, a new operating system, full Apple Music support, and an updated heart rate app, what’s not to love? One way to take this Apple Watch to a new level of comfort and cool factor is to get a unique band. These bands help make your Apple Watch your own with their chic appearance and durable form factors.

Here’s the 5 best Apple Watch Series 3 bands.

1. Milanese Loop

milanese loop series 3,, best series 3 bands, best apple watch bands, watch series three bands


iKeen

This Milanese loop band is simple, elegant, and downright classy. Boasting fine stitching and a unique magnetic clasp design, it’s great for users of almost any size. Some people may have the minor issue of the band loosening over the course of the day, but it’s nothing a quick adjustment can’t fix. It also boasts a one year warranty from the manufacturer. This is a great looking band for people who want something simple and minimal for their Apple Watch.

Price: $8.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Milanese Loop here.

milanese loop series 3,, best series 3 bands, best apple watch bands, watch series three bands

iKeen

Pros:

  • Unique magnetic clasp design
  • Adjustable length to fit almost any size
  • One year warranty from manufacturer
  • Attractive appearance

Cons:

  • Can loosen over the course of a day

Find more Milanese Loop information and reviews here.

2. Silicone Soft Band

silicone soft band, best series 3 bands, best apple watch bands, watch series three bands


IceSnail

For those who are looking for a sporty and white band, this Silicone soft band more than does the job. It boasts hypoallergenic metal, a nice clean fit for users of many sizes, and it’s as comfortable as it is long-lasting. This is a great band for people who run with their watch and want a plain yet appealing eggshell appearance.

Price: $9.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Silicone Soft Band here.

silicone soft band, best series 3 bands, best apple watch bands, watch series three bands

IceSnail

Pros:

  • Clean fit
  • Made with hypoallergenic metal
  • Smooth finish
  • Comfortable and long-lasting

Cons:

  • Somewhat thin

Find more Silicone Soft Band information and reviews here.

3. Yichan Woven Strap

Yichan woven strap, best series 3 bands, best apple watch bands, watch series three bands


Yichan

This woven strip boasts an attractive, rustic look. On top of this, it includes a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer, so durability isn’t an issue to be concerned about. It boasts a zen, almost Eastern look with a subdued appearance, not distracting from the new Series 3′ attractive screen. One minor issue is that for some users, the buckle can start to hurt after prolonged wearing periods. Still, most will find it comfortable and attractive.

Price: $11.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Yichan Woven Strap here.

Pros:

  • Lifetime warranty from manufacturer
  • 42mm, fits 5.7″ to 8.4″ (145mm to 215mm)
  • Subdued and relaxed colors
  • Comfortable fit

Cons:

  • Buckle can start to hurt wrist for some people

Find more Yichan Woven Strap information and reviews here.

4. Caseology Vault Series (Case)

caseology series 3,, best series 3 bands, best apple watch bands, watch series three bands


Caseology

This is a very high quality case. It boasts excellent corner protection and can be combined with your included Apple Watch Band to be a more robust solution for protecting your watch. One can also combine it with any of the bands on this list for a protected way of taking their Apple Watch about town.

Price: $13.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Caseology Vault Series here.

caseology series 3,, best series 3 bands, best apple watch bands, watch series three bands

Caseology

Pros:

  • Lightweight and flexible
  • Great corner protection
  • Excellent quality and durability
  • Rugged

Cons:

  • Only for 42mm Apple Watch
  • Bulky size adds a bit of dust over time

Find more Caseology Vault Series information and reviews here.

5. Genuine Leather Band

apple watch leather

Innoavations

For those who want a classy, leather look, look no further than this band. Its bright color contrasts beautifully with the black screen of the Apple Watch for an excellent stylish contrast. It’s gender neutral and boasts a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer. It should fit most people. One warning: it is a bit on the stiff side initially, but with time and some working, it gets to be a great, soft piece of leather. For those who like this look, this band is absolutely worth spending the money.

Price: $19.90 (41 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Genuine Leather Band here.

Pros:

  • Gender neutral
  • Attractive appearance
  • Lifetime guarantee from manufacturer
  • Universal size

Cons:

  • A bit on the stiff side initially

Find more Genuine Leather Band information and reviews here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook