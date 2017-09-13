Top 5 Apple Watch Series 3 Bands: Compare, Buy & Save

The new Apple Watch boasts many exciting features. With built-in cellular, a new operating system, full Apple Music support, and an updated heart rate app, what’s not to love? One way to take this Apple Watch to a new level of comfort and cool factor is to get a unique band. These bands help make your Apple Watch your own with their chic appearance and durable form factors.

Here’s the 5 best Apple Watch Series 3 bands.

1. Milanese Loop

iKeen

This Milanese loop band is simple, elegant, and downright classy. Boasting fine stitching and a unique magnetic clasp design, it’s great for users of almost any size. Some people may have the minor issue of the band loosening over the course of the day, but it’s nothing a quick adjustment can’t fix. It also boasts a one year warranty from the manufacturer. This is a great looking band for people who want something simple and minimal for their Apple Watch.

Price: $8.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Unique magnetic clasp design

Adjustable length to fit almost any size

One year warranty from manufacturer

Attractive appearance

Cons:

Can loosen over the course of a day

2. Silicone Soft Band

IceSnail

For those who are looking for a sporty and white band, this Silicone soft band more than does the job. It boasts hypoallergenic metal, a nice clean fit for users of many sizes, and it’s as comfortable as it is long-lasting. This is a great band for people who run with their watch and want a plain yet appealing eggshell appearance.

Price: $9.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Clean fit

Made with hypoallergenic metal

Smooth finish

Comfortable and long-lasting

Cons:

Somewhat thin

3. Yichan Woven Strap

Yichan

This woven strip boasts an attractive, rustic look. On top of this, it includes a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer, so durability isn’t an issue to be concerned about. It boasts a zen, almost Eastern look with a subdued appearance, not distracting from the new Series 3′ attractive screen. One minor issue is that for some users, the buckle can start to hurt after prolonged wearing periods. Still, most will find it comfortable and attractive.

Price: $11.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lifetime warranty from manufacturer

42mm, fits 5.7″ to 8.4″ (145mm to 215mm)

Subdued and relaxed colors

Comfortable fit

Cons:

Buckle can start to hurt wrist for some people

4. Caseology Vault Series (Case)

Caseology

This is a very high quality case. It boasts excellent corner protection and can be combined with your included Apple Watch Band to be a more robust solution for protecting your watch. One can also combine it with any of the bands on this list for a protected way of taking their Apple Watch about town.

Price: $13.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lightweight and flexible

Great corner protection

Excellent quality and durability

Rugged

Cons:

Only for 42mm Apple Watch

Bulky size adds a bit of dust over time

5. Genuine Leather Band

For those who want a classy, leather look, look no further than this band. Its bright color contrasts beautifully with the black screen of the Apple Watch for an excellent stylish contrast. It’s gender neutral and boasts a lifetime warranty from the manufacturer. It should fit most people. One warning: it is a bit on the stiff side initially, but with time and some working, it gets to be a great, soft piece of leather. For those who like this look, this band is absolutely worth spending the money.

Price: $19.90 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Gender neutral

Attractive appearance

Lifetime guarantee from manufacturer

Universal size

Cons:

A bit on the stiff side initially

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.