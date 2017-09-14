Top 5 Best Coffee Makers with Grinders 2017

There’s no shortage of coffee makers on the market today, but the number of available coffee makers with grinders remains relatively small. Such machines allow you to conveniently grind and brew your coffee in one place while also saving precious countertop space. Whether your budget is less than $100 or over $500, you can find a quality machine in your price range.
During your search, you’ll come across machines with burr or blade grinders. The advantage of a blade grinder is that it tends to be more affordable. However, many consumers find that the coffee doesn’t taste quite as good. The main reason is because a blade grinder only has a single blade, while a burr grinder has two disks for even grinding.
1. Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffeemaker
If you’re looking for a coffee maker that can brew several cups at once, consider this 12-cup machine. It also has a burr grinder for optimal grind consistency and flavor extraction. Features include brew pause, which allows you to sneak a cup before brewing is complete, along with adjustable auto-off. Don’t worry if you want to use pre-ground coffee, as there’s a grind-off option. This coffee maker has a charcoal water filter and includes a measuring scoop and instruction booklet.
Price: $175.27
Pros:
- 12-cup capacity
- Fully programmable
- Includes measuring scoop and instructions
Cons:
- Some complain of an initial plastic taste
- A bit tall for lower cabinets
- Carafe may drip when pouring coffee
2. BLACK+DECKER Mill and Brew Coffeemaker
The BLACK+DECKER Mill and Brew Coffeemaker features a combined coffee grinder and brew filter basket. The result is a faster brew and easier cleanup. You can use whole beans or pre-ground coffee. The grinder can be shut off if you’re using ground coffee. Choose between regular, bold, and strong brewing options depending on your preferred taste. A programmable auto brew feature ensures that you’ll wake up to a fresh pot of coffee if desired.
Price: $58.82
Pros:
- Combined coffee grinder and brew filter basket
- Regular, bold, and strong brew options
- Programmable auto brew
Cons:
- A handful mention fine grounds can get into the coffee
- Many wish the coffee was hotter
- Lettering on buttons may wear off over time
3. Breville Grind Control
The Breville Grind Control offers eight strength settings so that you can find your desired taste. It also has a pre-ground coffee setting. You can choose to brew a single cup or up to 12 cups. A removable drip tray makes it easy to fill up taller travel mugs and cups. The machine is designed to brew coffee at the optimal temperature, even from a cold start. You can also program it ahead of time to automatically grind and begin brewing coffee. A user-friendly LCD screen lets you keep track of the water level, strength selection, grind time, brew time, and more.
Price: $284.49
Pros:
- Multiple strength settings
- Removable drip tray accommodates larger mugs
- User-friendly LCD display
Cons:
- Some warn the grinder is quite loud
- Can be tough to pour out last bit of coffee
- A bit large/bulky for smaller kitchens
4. Capresso CoffeeTeam Coffeemaker
The Capresso CoffeeTeam Coffeemaker has a 10 cup capacity and is fully programmable. It comes with a built-in conical burr grinder to precisely grind up your favorite coffee beans. The bean container has a 6-ounce capacity. You can also choose from various grind settings, from coarse to fine, depending on the type of coffee you’re making. Other features include a brew-pause function and auto shut-off for safety.
Price: $179.98 (10 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- 10 cup capacity
- Built-in conical burr grinder
- Multiple grind settings
Cons:
- Grinding is a bit loud
- Tough to fully empty the carafe
- A few mention difficulties with oily beans
5. Breville Barista Express
If you’re looking for a serious espresso machine for your home, consider the Breville Barista Express. This espresso machine has a built-in stainless steel conical burr grinder and is available in several colors. Other highlights include a 2-liter removable water tank and a 15 bar Italian pump. The machine also has a purge function, which means that it automatically adjusts the water temperature for each cup of espresso.
Price: $529.95
Pros:
- Stainless steel burr grinder
- Removable water tank
- 15 bar Italian pump
Cons:
- A bit noisy
- Cleanup can be messy and time-consuming
- Pricey
