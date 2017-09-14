Top 5 Best Coffee Makers with Grinders 2017

There’s no shortage of coffee makers on the market today, but the number of available coffee makers with grinders remains relatively small. Such machines allow you to conveniently grind and brew your coffee in one place while also saving precious countertop space. Whether your budget is less than $100 or over $500, you can find a quality machine in your price range.

During your search, you’ll come across machines with burr or blade grinders. The advantage of a blade grinder is that it tends to be more affordable. However, many consumers find that the coffee doesn’t taste quite as good. The main reason is because a blade grinder only has a single blade, while a burr grinder has two disks for even grinding.

We’ve rounded up our top picks below. If you want even more options, check out additional coffee makers with grinders on Amazon.

1. Cuisinart Grind & Brew 12-Cup Automatic Coffeemaker

If you’re looking for a coffee maker that can brew several cups at once, consider this 12-cup machine. It also has a burr grinder for optimal grind consistency and flavor extraction. Features include brew pause, which allows you to sneak a cup before brewing is complete, along with adjustable auto-off. Don’t worry if you want to use pre-ground coffee, as there’s a grind-off option. This coffee maker has a charcoal water filter and includes a measuring scoop and instruction booklet.

Price: $175.27

Pros:

12-cup capacity

Fully programmable

Includes measuring scoop and instructions

Cons:

Some complain of an initial plastic taste

A bit tall for lower cabinets

Carafe may drip when pouring coffee

2. BLACK+DECKER Mill and Brew Coffeemaker

The BLACK+DECKER Mill and Brew Coffeemaker features a combined coffee grinder and brew filter basket. The result is a faster brew and easier cleanup. You can use whole beans or pre-ground coffee. The grinder can be shut off if you’re using ground coffee. Choose between regular, bold, and strong brewing options depending on your preferred taste. A programmable auto brew feature ensures that you’ll wake up to a fresh pot of coffee if desired.

Price: $58.82

Pros:

Combined coffee grinder and brew filter basket

Regular, bold, and strong brew options

Programmable auto brew

Cons:

A handful mention fine grounds can get into the coffee

Many wish the coffee was hotter

Lettering on buttons may wear off over time

3. Breville Grind Control

The Breville Grind Control offers eight strength settings so that you can find your desired taste. It also has a pre-ground coffee setting. You can choose to brew a single cup or up to 12 cups. A removable drip tray makes it easy to fill up taller travel mugs and cups. The machine is designed to brew coffee at the optimal temperature, even from a cold start. You can also program it ahead of time to automatically grind and begin brewing coffee. A user-friendly LCD screen lets you keep track of the water level, strength selection, grind time, brew time, and more.

Price: $284.49

Pros:

Multiple strength settings

Removable drip tray accommodates larger mugs

User-friendly LCD display

Cons:

Some warn the grinder is quite loud

Can be tough to pour out last bit of coffee

A bit large/bulky for smaller kitchens

4. Capresso CoffeeTeam Coffeemaker

The Capresso CoffeeTeam Coffeemaker has a 10 cup capacity and is fully programmable. It comes with a built-in conical burr grinder to precisely grind up your favorite coffee beans. The bean container has a 6-ounce capacity. You can also choose from various grind settings, from coarse to fine, depending on the type of coffee you’re making. Other features include a brew-pause function and auto shut-off for safety.

Price: $179.98 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

10 cup capacity

Built-in conical burr grinder

Multiple grind settings

Cons:

Grinding is a bit loud

Tough to fully empty the carafe

A few mention difficulties with oily beans

5. Breville Barista Express

If you’re looking for a serious espresso machine for your home, consider the Breville Barista Express. This espresso machine has a built-in stainless steel conical burr grinder and is available in several colors. Other highlights include a 2-liter removable water tank and a 15 bar Italian pump. The machine also has a purge function, which means that it automatically adjusts the water temperature for each cup of espresso.

Price: $529.95

Pros:

Stainless steel burr grinder

Removable water tank

15 bar Italian pump

Cons:

A bit noisy

Cleanup can be messy and time-consuming

Pricey

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.