Top 5 Best Commercial Coffee Machines 2017: Compare & Save

Commercial coffee machines let you brew large amounts of coffee at once. You can use them in hotels, coffee shops, diners, cafes, and other establishments.

Some of the most common types include automatic and pourover coffee makers. While automatic machines are hooked up directly to a water line, pourover machines don’t have a water line. This makes most commercial pourover machines a more practical choice if portability is a concern.

Airpot and single serve machines are other options. These machines tend to be smaller and more portable than the commercial pourover and automatic coffee machines.

We’ve compiled a selection of commercial coffee machines to suit your business demands. Here are our top picks. If you don’t see the right one, browse more commercial coffee machines on Amazon for a wider selection.

1. Wilbur Curtis G3 Alpha Decanter Brewer

Wilbur Curtis

The Wilbur Curtis G3 Alpha Decanter Brewer is designed for food service professionals, and comes in several variations. For example, you can select everything from one lower warmer to five warmers. This Wilbur Curtis machine features a digital control module for fast and easy control over the time, temperature, and volume. It also has an access code to avoid unwanted access.

If you’re looking for something more compact, consider the Wilbur Curtis Commercial Pourover Coffee Brewer.

Price: $1,095.30

Buy the Wilbur Curtis G3 Alpha Decanter Brewer here.

Pros:

  • Ideal for food service professionals
  • Comes in several variations
  • Digital control module

Cons:

  • Lacks a timer
  • Dispenser not included
  • No auto-brew feature

Find more Wilbur Curtis G3 Alpha Decanter Brewer information and reviews here.

2. Bunn Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer

Bunn

If you’re looking for a medium volume option, consider the Bunn Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer. This Bunn brewer includes three warmers, each of which is separately controlled. It also stands out for its fully stainless steel construction. Other features include a hot water faucet and funnels with splash guards to keep liquids from burning your hand. Simple switch controls provide a user-friendly experience.

Price: $676.59

Buy the Bunn Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer here.

Pros:

  • Includes three warmers
  • Splash guards on funnels help protect hands
  • Each warmer is controlled separately

Cons:

  • Heavy
  • Lacks a timer
  • Can’t customize beverages

Find more Bunn Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer information and reviews here.

3. Bloomfield Koffee King Coffee Brewer

Bloomfield

This Bloomfield Koffee King Coffee Brewer model is a pourover coffee maker with a low profile design. As an added bonus, its pourover design means you don’t need a water line connection for operation. There are two warmers. One sits below the brew basket, while the other rests on top. Other features include stainless steel construction and ready to brew light. An innovative sprayhead design allows the grounds to be agitated during the brewing process, which results in a rich flavor.

Price: $246.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Bloomfield Koffee King Coffee Brewer here.

Pros:

  • Low profile design
  • Unique sprayhead design results in rich flavors
  • Doesn’t need a water line connection

Cons:

  • Coffee pots aren’t included
  • Can only be filled from front
  • Very basic functions

Find more Bloomfield Koffee King Coffee Brewer information and reviews here.

4. La Pavoni Bar Star 2V Commercial Espresso Machine

La Pavoni

The La Pavoni Bar Star 2V Commercial Espresso Machine commands a premium price, but its high quality construction and numerous features makes it a solid choice for a commercial espresso machine. Highlights include two steam wands and an included water softening unit. Automatic water level control means you won’t have to worry about running out of water.

Price: $6,437.42

Buy the La Pavoni Bar Star 2V Commercial Espresso Machine here.

Pros:

  • Two steam wands
  • Includes water softening unit
  • Automatic water level control

Cons:

  • Can’t make other types of coffee
  • Lacks an LCD display
  • Pricey

Find more La Pavoni Bar Star 2V Commercial Espresso Machine information and reviews here.

5. Grindmaster-Cecilware Dual Shuttle Brewer

Lee Global Imports and Consulting, Inc.

If you want to quickly brew your coffee then serve it while it’s hot, consider the Grindmaster-Cecilware Dual Shuttle Brewer. This machine can brew over 37 gallons, or 600 cups of coffee, per hour. Despite its ample power, however, it is relatively compact. You can use it in a hotel, diner, or coffee shop. Users can choose to make a full or half batch.

Price: $1,705.97

Buy the Grindmaster-Cecilware Dual Shuttle Brewer here.

Pros:

  • Brews up to 600 cups per hour
  • Can make a full or half batch
  • Compact size

Cons:

  • Basic controls
  • Lacks a timer
  •

Find more Grindmaster-Cecilware Dual Shuttle Brewer information and reviews here.

