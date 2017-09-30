Top 5 Best Commercial Coffee Machines 2017: Compare & Save

Commercial coffee machines let you brew large amounts of coffee at once. You can use them in hotels, coffee shops, diners, cafes, and other establishments.

Some of the most common types include automatic and pourover coffee makers. While automatic machines are hooked up directly to a water line, pourover machines don’t have a water line. This makes most commercial pourover machines a more practical choice if portability is a concern.

Airpot and single serve machines are other options. These machines tend to be smaller and more portable than the commercial pourover and automatic coffee machines.

We’ve compiled a selection of commercial coffee machines to suit your business demands. Here are our top picks. If you don’t see the right one, browse more commercial coffee machines on Amazon for a wider selection.

1. Wilbur Curtis G3 Alpha Decanter Brewer

The Wilbur Curtis G3 Alpha Decanter Brewer is designed for food service professionals, and comes in several variations. For example, you can select everything from one lower warmer to five warmers. This Wilbur Curtis machine features a digital control module for fast and easy control over the time, temperature, and volume. It also has an access code to avoid unwanted access.

If you’re looking for something more compact, consider the Wilbur Curtis Commercial Pourover Coffee Brewer.

Price: $1,095.30

Pros:

Ideal for food service professionals

Comes in several variations

Digital control module

Cons:

Lacks a timer

Dispenser not included

No auto-brew feature

2. Bunn Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer

If you’re looking for a medium volume option, consider the Bunn Automatic Commercial Coffee Brewer. This Bunn brewer includes three warmers, each of which is separately controlled. It also stands out for its fully stainless steel construction. Other features include a hot water faucet and funnels with splash guards to keep liquids from burning your hand. Simple switch controls provide a user-friendly experience.

Price: $676.59

Pros:

Includes three warmers

Splash guards on funnels help protect hands

Each warmer is controlled separately

Cons:

Heavy

Lacks a timer

Can’t customize beverages

3. Bloomfield Koffee King Coffee Brewer

This Bloomfield Koffee King Coffee Brewer model is a pourover coffee maker with a low profile design. As an added bonus, its pourover design means you don’t need a water line connection for operation. There are two warmers. One sits below the brew basket, while the other rests on top. Other features include stainless steel construction and ready to brew light. An innovative sprayhead design allows the grounds to be agitated during the brewing process, which results in a rich flavor.

Price: $246.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Low profile design

Unique sprayhead design results in rich flavors

Doesn’t need a water line connection

Cons:

Coffee pots aren’t included

Can only be filled from front

Very basic functions

4. La Pavoni Bar Star 2V Commercial Espresso Machine

The La Pavoni Bar Star 2V Commercial Espresso Machine commands a premium price, but its high quality construction and numerous features makes it a solid choice for a commercial espresso machine. Highlights include two steam wands and an included water softening unit. Automatic water level control means you won’t have to worry about running out of water.

Price: $6,437.42

Pros:

Two steam wands

Includes water softening unit

Automatic water level control

Cons:

Can’t make other types of coffee

Lacks an LCD display

Pricey

5. Grindmaster-Cecilware Dual Shuttle Brewer

If you want to quickly brew your coffee then serve it while it’s hot, consider the Grindmaster-Cecilware Dual Shuttle Brewer. This machine can brew over 37 gallons, or 600 cups of coffee, per hour. Despite its ample power, however, it is relatively compact. You can use it in a hotel, diner, or coffee shop. Users can choose to make a full or half batch.

Price: $1,705.97

Pros:

Brews up to 600 cups per hour

Can make a full or half batch

Compact size

Cons:

Basic controls

Lacks a timer

Text here

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.