Top 10 Best Double Boilers 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

A double boiler is a helpful kitchen tool for melting chocolate, cheese, making sauces, and other delicate tasks. The advantage of a double boiler is that it heats up delicate foods more gently than your average pot or saucepan.
You’ll find dedicated double boiler sets along with double boiler inserts. While the inserts tend to be smaller and less expensive, some consumers struggle with keeping them steady if they don’t fit securely into the pot underneath. Double boiler sets typically eliminate this problem, but they can be pricier and more cumbersome.
We’ve rounded up our top picks for the best double boilers in the list below. If you want more options, shop a wider selection of double boilers on Amazon.
1. Farberware Classic Double Boiler
The Farberware Classic Double Boiler can also be used as a saucepan when needed. Whether you’re using it as a double boiler or a saucepan, you’ll appreciate the pan’s fast and even heating. Other features include a polished mirror finish and a self-basting lid that retains moisture and heat. The boiler is dishwasher safe. It’s also oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Price: $29.49
Pros:
- Can also be used as a saucepan
- Self-basting lid retains moisture and heat
- Dishwasher and oven safe
Cons:
- Long handles can be cumbersome for storage
- Several note the interior groove can be tough to clean
- Some wish the top pot was deeper
2. Nordic Ware Double Boiler
You can use this double boiler on 2 to 4 quart pots and pans. It’s particularly handy for melting chocolate and cheese as well as for heating up your favorite sauces. A nonstick interior keeps food from sticking. If limited storage space is an issue, use the handle with the hold to hang up the boiler on a pot rack.
Price: $11.51
Pros:
- Fits 2 to 4 quart pans
- Ideal for melting chocolate and cheese
- Nonstick interior
Cons:
- Some find the grooves can prolong clean-up
- Handles can get hot
- Round bottom makes it hard to stand on its own
3. Calphalon Contemporary Double Boiler
The Calphalon Contemporary Double Boiler is on the pricier end for a double boiler, but for the price you get even heating and optimal conductivity for delicious end results. This double boiler has an aluminum core between layers of stainless steel. The cooking surface is also safe for use with all utensils. A glass lid lets you peek at your food without disturbing the cooking process. The boiler is dishwasher safe and features long, brushed stainless steel handles.
Price: $99.99
Pros:
- Even heating
- Includes a glass lid
- Cooking surface is safe for use with all utensils
Cons:
- Some caution the handles can get hot
- Cleanup can be a bit tedious
- A bit pricey
4. T-fal Double Boiler
The T-fal Double Boiler features a durable exterior aluminum construction along with a stainless steel boiler insert. It also has a 3-quart capacity and comes with a clear glass lid. Both the interior and exterior have a nonstick finish to help keep food from sticking. An ergonomic handle lets you safely and comfortably move the boiler when necessary. This double boiler is dishwasher safe.
Price: $24.99
Pros:
- Aluminum construction
- Stainless steel boiler insert
- Dishwasher safe
Cons:
- Some find the material a bit thin
- Groove inside top portion tends to collect food
- Inverted lip inside pan can be tough to clean
5. Norpro Double Boiler
This double boiler is just the right size to fit most 6 to 8 inch pans. It also has a 3-quart capacity. You can use the boiler to melt butter, chocolate, cheese, and caramel, making it a solid choice for cooking and baking. Each side has a pour spout for added convenience. This double boiler is also equipped with a stay cool handle for your safety.
Price: $27.42
Pros:
- Fits most 6 to 8 inch pans
- Ideal for melting butter, chocolate, cheese, and caramel
- Stay cool handle
Cons:
- Handle isn’t riveted
- Some wish it was more balanced
- Hand washing recommended
6. Cuisinart Double Boiler
The Cuisinart Double Boiler features a high quality 18/10 stainless steel material. The handle is also made of stainless steel and is riveted for added durability. You also won’t have to worry about burning your hand when moving the boiler, as the handle is designed to stay cool. This double boiler is oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and can also go in the dishwasher. It fits 2 to 4-quart saucepans and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.
Price: $33.79
Pros:
- 18/10 stainless steel construction
- Oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit
- Dishwasher safe
Cons:
- Curved bottom makes it tough to balance
- Lid isn’t clear
- Some occasionally find it won’t fit into a standard sized pan
7. All-Clad Double Boiler
The All-Clad Double Boiler comes with a 2-quart stainless steel saucepan, which can be used separately if necessary. There’s also a 1.5-quart porcelain insert for double boiling. You can use this double boiler to make custards, melt chocolate, or cook your favorite lighter sauces. It’s induction compatible and is safe for use in the broiler and oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Layers of stainless steel surround an aluminum core for fast and even heating.
Price: $179.95
Pros:
- Includes a 2-quart stainless steel saucepan
- Ideal for melting chocolate, making custards, and cooking lighter sauces
- Induction compatible
Cons:
- Inner container can take awhile to heat up
- Only external pot is induction safe
- Pricey
8. Cook N Home Double Boiler
This combination double boiler and steamer set has a 4-quart capacity. The set includes double boiler and steamer inserts as well as a 4-quart stockpot. There’s also a glass lid so that you can check the progress without removing the lid. Each insert comes with three steps and will work with 1 to 4-quart pans. The set works on all cooktop surfaces, even induction. It’s also dishwasher safe. A polished stainless steel exterior adds an upscale look and makes cleanup a bit easier.
Price: $27.06
Pros:
- Set includes double boiler and steamer inserts
- Induction compatible
- Dishwasher safe
Cons:
- Doesn’t have a nonstick interior
- Handles can get hot
- A few mention the pieces don’t fit snugly together
9. ExcelSteel Double Boiler
If you’re looking for a smaller, budget-friendly double boiler, consider the ExcelSteel Double Boiler. This boiler has a 2.5-quart capacity and is ideal for melting chocolate and cheese. Stay cool handles will keep your hands from getting burned when cooking. They also have hanging loops for storage. The boiler also comes with a glass lid so that you can monitor your meal as it cooks. It’s dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to worry about a time-consuming cleanup.
Price: $14.95
Pros:
- Affordable
- 2.5-quart capacity
- Dishwasher safe
Cons:
- Thin material
- A few mention the handles can get hot
- Not rust-resistant
10. A-Homeware Double Boiler
If you’re looking for a smaller baking tool to cover the essentials, consider the A-Homeware Double Boiler. Its universal size allows this double boiler to fit inside of most pots. Additionally, it’s made with a durable 18/8 stainless steel. You can use it for melting butter, cheese, caramel, and chocolate. Features such as a front hook to keep it steady and pour spouts on either side make this double boiler a convenient choice for any kitchen. It also has a flat bottom.
Price: $8.69 (57 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Universal size
- 18/8 stainless steel construction
- Double pour spouts
Cons:
- Small capacity
- Handle can get very hot
- Not dishwasher safe
