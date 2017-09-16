Top 10 Best Double Boilers 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

A double boiler is a helpful kitchen tool for melting chocolate, cheese, making sauces, and other delicate tasks. The advantage of a double boiler is that it heats up delicate foods more gently than your average pot or saucepan.

You’ll find dedicated double boiler sets along with double boiler inserts. While the inserts tend to be smaller and less expensive, some consumers struggle with keeping them steady if they don’t fit securely into the pot underneath. Double boiler sets typically eliminate this problem, but they can be pricier and more cumbersome.

We’ve rounded up our top picks for the best double boilers in the list below. If you want more options, shop a wider selection of double boilers on Amazon.

1. Farberware Classic Double Boiler

The Farberware Classic Double Boiler can also be used as a saucepan when needed. Whether you’re using it as a double boiler or a saucepan, you’ll appreciate the pan’s fast and even heating. Other features include a polished mirror finish and a self-basting lid that retains moisture and heat. The boiler is dishwasher safe. It’s also oven safe up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Price: $29.49

Pros:

Can also be used as a saucepan

Self-basting lid retains moisture and heat

Dishwasher and oven safe

Cons:

Long handles can be cumbersome for storage

Several note the interior groove can be tough to clean

Some wish the top pot was deeper

2. Nordic Ware Double Boiler

You can use this double boiler on 2 to 4 quart pots and pans. It’s particularly handy for melting chocolate and cheese as well as for heating up your favorite sauces. A nonstick interior keeps food from sticking. If limited storage space is an issue, use the handle with the hold to hang up the boiler on a pot rack.

Price: $11.51

Pros:

Fits 2 to 4 quart pans

Ideal for melting chocolate and cheese

Nonstick interior

Cons:

Some find the grooves can prolong clean-up

Handles can get hot

Round bottom makes it hard to stand on its own

3. Calphalon Contemporary Double Boiler

The Calphalon Contemporary Double Boiler is on the pricier end for a double boiler, but for the price you get even heating and optimal conductivity for delicious end results. This double boiler has an aluminum core between layers of stainless steel. The cooking surface is also safe for use with all utensils. A glass lid lets you peek at your food without disturbing the cooking process. The boiler is dishwasher safe and features long, brushed stainless steel handles.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Even heating

Includes a glass lid

Cooking surface is safe for use with all utensils

Cons:

Some caution the handles can get hot

Cleanup can be a bit tedious

A bit pricey

4. T-fal Double Boiler

The T-fal Double Boiler features a durable exterior aluminum construction along with a stainless steel boiler insert. It also has a 3-quart capacity and comes with a clear glass lid. Both the interior and exterior have a nonstick finish to help keep food from sticking. An ergonomic handle lets you safely and comfortably move the boiler when necessary. This double boiler is dishwasher safe.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Aluminum construction

Stainless steel boiler insert

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Some find the material a bit thin

Groove inside top portion tends to collect food

Inverted lip inside pan can be tough to clean

5. Norpro Double Boiler

This double boiler is just the right size to fit most 6 to 8 inch pans. It also has a 3-quart capacity. You can use the boiler to melt butter, chocolate, cheese, and caramel, making it a solid choice for cooking and baking. Each side has a pour spout for added convenience. This double boiler is also equipped with a stay cool handle for your safety.

Price: $27.42

Pros:

Fits most 6 to 8 inch pans

Ideal for melting butter, chocolate, cheese, and caramel

Stay cool handle

Cons:

Handle isn’t riveted

Some wish it was more balanced

Hand washing recommended

6. Cuisinart Double Boiler

The Cuisinart Double Boiler features a high quality 18/10 stainless steel material. The handle is also made of stainless steel and is riveted for added durability. You also won’t have to worry about burning your hand when moving the boiler, as the handle is designed to stay cool. This double boiler is oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and can also go in the dishwasher. It fits 2 to 4-quart saucepans and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

Price: $33.79

Pros:

18/10 stainless steel construction

Oven safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Curved bottom makes it tough to balance

Lid isn’t clear

Some occasionally find it won’t fit into a standard sized pan

7. All-Clad Double Boiler

The All-Clad Double Boiler comes with a 2-quart stainless steel saucepan, which can be used separately if necessary. There’s also a 1.5-quart porcelain insert for double boiling. You can use this double boiler to make custards, melt chocolate, or cook your favorite lighter sauces. It’s induction compatible and is safe for use in the broiler and oven up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Layers of stainless steel surround an aluminum core for fast and even heating.

Price: $179.95

Pros:

Includes a 2-quart stainless steel saucepan

Ideal for melting chocolate, making custards, and cooking lighter sauces

Induction compatible

Cons:

Inner container can take awhile to heat up

Only external pot is induction safe

Pricey

8. Cook N Home Double Boiler

This combination double boiler and steamer set has a 4-quart capacity. The set includes double boiler and steamer inserts as well as a 4-quart stockpot. There’s also a glass lid so that you can check the progress without removing the lid. Each insert comes with three steps and will work with 1 to 4-quart pans. The set works on all cooktop surfaces, even induction. It’s also dishwasher safe. A polished stainless steel exterior adds an upscale look and makes cleanup a bit easier.

Price: $27.06

Pros:

Set includes double boiler and steamer inserts

Induction compatible

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Doesn’t have a nonstick interior

Handles can get hot

A few mention the pieces don’t fit snugly together

9. ExcelSteel Double Boiler

If you’re looking for a smaller, budget-friendly double boiler, consider the ExcelSteel Double Boiler. This boiler has a 2.5-quart capacity and is ideal for melting chocolate and cheese. Stay cool handles will keep your hands from getting burned when cooking. They also have hanging loops for storage. The boiler also comes with a glass lid so that you can monitor your meal as it cooks. It’s dishwasher safe, so you don’t have to worry about a time-consuming cleanup.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Affordable

2.5-quart capacity

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Thin material

A few mention the handles can get hot

Not rust-resistant

10. A-Homeware Double Boiler

If you’re looking for a smaller baking tool to cover the essentials, consider the A-Homeware Double Boiler. Its universal size allows this double boiler to fit inside of most pots. Additionally, it’s made with a durable 18/8 stainless steel. You can use it for melting butter, cheese, caramel, and chocolate. Features such as a front hook to keep it steady and pour spouts on either side make this double boiler a convenient choice for any kitchen. It also has a flat bottom.

Price: $8.69 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Universal size

18/8 stainless steel construction

Double pour spouts

Cons:

Small capacity

Handle can get very hot

Not dishwasher safe

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.