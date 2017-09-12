Top 10 Best iPhone 8 & 8 Plus Accessories

The new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are here, and they are packed with awesome new features. But no iPhone is ever so great that you can use it without accessories. We’ve rounded up the best iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus accessories currently available online. Buy your accessories online now, and avoid the mall on launch day. Because you know the mall is gonna be crowded, and your selection will be extremely limited. New iPhone day is always a crazy time at your local retailer, which is why we’re big fans of having our tech gear come straight to the house. If you want to get the most out of your new phone, check our our guide to must-have accessories like screen protectors, chargers, gadgets, car accessories, and much more. These ten items will help you enjoy your iPhone 8 to the fullest.

1. Qmadix Wireless Charging Pad

The iPhone 8 is the first iPhone that has native support for Qi wireless charging. During the iPhone 8 Keynote announcement, Apple stated that any Qi-certified charger will work with the iPhone 8 line. This Qi-certified charger is a solid choice, especially since it charges faster than old style Qi chargers. We especially like the design, which lets you easily see the display while the device is charging.

Price: $49.99

2. Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch

Not a fan of the look or UI of the Apple Watch line? If you’ve been a diehard Fitbit wearer for years, you can keep on using a Fitbit with your new iPhone. In fact, Fitbit is releasing some new products this fall. Due out in October, the new Fitbit Ionic smartwatch is a nice option for those who don’t like the Apple Watch.

The Fitbit Ionic is definitely a big step up from Fitbit’s current line of trackers. The Ionic offers some really cool features, including personalized, step-by-step coaching during your workouts. It also supports storage and playback for about 300 songs, built-in GPS and HR monitoring, a built-in NFC chip so you can make payments on the go without a wallet, and run/swim/bike tracking for up to 4 days without recharging.

You may want to consider pairing your Fitbit Ionic with Fitbit’s Flyer wireless headphones, also coming out later this fall. These are the first headphones from Fitbit, and they may appeal to those who are prone to losing Apple’s small, proprietary EarPods.

Need instant gratification? Can’t wait until October to get a new fitness watch? Or maybe you just prefer a thinner form factor. If you’re in this camp, skip the Ionic and opt for Fitbit’s slender Alta tracker instead, since it’s available now.

Price: $299.95

3. iPhone 8 Tempered Glass Clear Screen Protector

This particular tempered glass screen protector gets high marks for striking the right balance between price and protection. For about $16, you get a product rated at 9H for hardness (that’s a good thing), and clocks in at 0.3mm thick. It’s 3D Touch compatible as well, and designed to not interfere with the color of your display.

We’re big fans of screen protectors. A new smartphone is a big investment, and if you’re hoping to get any money back from selling or trading in your phone in a few years, it needs to be in the best possible condition. Using a screen protector from day one minimizes your risk of scratching the display. It’s a smart way to spend less than $20 and protect a device that costs hundreds. We tend to favor tempered glass screen protectors over PET film screen protectors, since they offer a higher level of protection. That being said, the tempered glass screen protectors are noticeably thicker than their plastic counterparts. That means you should carefully check the dimensions of both the glass screen protector and your iPhone case. If there’s overlap, the case may not fit properly, or it may place the screen protector under strain.

Price: $15.99

4. Jackery Bolt Portable Charger

You can never have enough battery power, particularly if you use battery-draining functions like Bluetooth pairing or GPS. This small portable charger easily fits in a pocket or bag, but packs over 6000mAh of juice. That’s enough for at least two full charges of your new phone, with some left over for a partial charge. We like that this charger has built-in cables, and that it has both a Lightning cable and microUSB cable for charging other gadgets and accessories.

Price: $29.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

5. CardNinja Ultra-Slim Self Adhesive Credit Card Wallet

Why carry a large-format smartphone and a bulky wallet in the same pocket? We’re big fans of turning your iPhone itself into a case. You can opt for a bulky wallet case, or this ultra-slim, self-adhesive wallet add-on. We like the streamlined approach of this stick-on wallet, but we do admit it’s not the ideal smartphone wallet solution for people who need to carry more than eight cards at once. For those of you who only need to carry an ID, transit pass, and a few credit cards, this is a great product. Multiple color options are available, so check out the link below to see all available colors to match your personality, and the color of your new iPhone.

Price: $6.95 for select colors (46 percent off MSRP)

6. Charlemain Lightning Cable 3Pack (10 Foot Length)

Having a few extra lightning cables around the house is great. Having cables that are all 10 feet long is awesome. They give you a lot more flexibility when you want to use your phone while it is still charging. Rather than being tethered to one very small area, a 10 foot cable is great for lounging on the couch or reading in bed. It’s also great for awkward spaces where your electrical outlets are hard to access, such as behind a TV or a desk. We also like the woven look of these cables, which makes it easy to recognize that these are the cables with extra length.

Price: $12.99 (68 percent off MSRP)

7. iOttie Easy One Touch XL Car Mount Holder

This car mount suits a huge variety of smartphones, including the new iPhone. Full 360 degree rotation makes it easy to switch from portrait mode to landscape mode while driving. A one-touch mounting system locks and releases the device with a single press of the finger, while a special gel backing prevents the mount from coming loose. One word of caution: if your car has leather or vinyl dashboards, the adhesive doesn’t always work perfectly. You may want to consider a vent car mount instead.

Price: $16.95

8. Pandawell iPhone Fan

Is this accessory wacky? Yes. Is it also awesome? Heck yes! While you might think this accessory isn’t super necessary as we head into the fall and winter, a portable fan is great for a number of year-round uses. It’s surprisingly good for staying cool in uncomfortable situations (like when you’re crammed in between two other people on the train), or when used as a white noise machine to help you sleep. Even with winter on the horizon, we still think this cheap, cool accessory is worth picking up now. At the very least, it’s a great icebreaker for parties. You could also hang on to it until the holidays, and give it as a stocking stuffer or Yankee Swap gift.

Price: $3.91

9. UV Cell Phone Sanitizer by Blazin’ Bison

Germs start growing on the surface of your iPhone from Day 1. Make your iPhone feel as clean as it did on launch day by using a UV sanitizer. Just place your phone inside the container, and the phone is clean as a whistle in six minutes. With cold and flu season just around the corner, now is the time to grab an accessory that might keep you healthy this winter. You can also use this sanitizer on other household items, like jewelry, glasses, or headphones.

Price: $27.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

10. SanDisk 256GB iXpand Base for iPhone

Terrible about backing up your phone? This automatic backup system ensures you won’t lose important photos or documents. It also charges at the same time, making it a great accessory to use on your nightstand.

Price: $199.99

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.