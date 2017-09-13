Top 5 Best iPhone 8 Plus Cases

Case-Mate

For the first time in years, their flagship iPhone line will go straight to its next installment, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

This means we will not be getting a souped up S-version of last year’s iPhone 7 Plus.

Even though this announcement was dwarfed by the announcement of the thousand dollar iPhone X, the iPhone 8 Plus is still an exciting new phablet option for iOS users.

Its biggest improvements are its dual 12 MP rear cameras, and its 5.5-inch True Tone display, which is brighter and offers more vivid colors.

Other improvements include a new processor, plus improved contrast on the phone’s 12 MP dual cameras.

Because of all this, the form factor of the iPhone 8 Plus has changed just enough that you have to get a new case.

And a protective case is a must for a $799 phone.

The iPhone 8 Plus is available September 22, but high quality cases are available now from a number of manufacturers.

Check out our favorite protective cases and covers to resist scratches, absorb shock, and convey your own personal style.

1. Caseology Apex iPhone 8 Plus Case

Caseology cases earn high marks for being the ideal combination of stylish, compact, and well-priced.

Their Apex case for the iPhone 8 Plus stands out with its subtle geometric pattern and its durable design.

This beautiful case offers a hard outer shell to absorb scratches and bumps, plus a soft inner core to absorb damage from impacts.

To top things off, it comes at a solid price. That’s why this case is just about all you need.

Price: $13.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

2. Silk Vault Armor iPhone 8 Plus Wallet Case

The Silk Vault Armor is a unique accessory. It can pull double duty as both an iPhone 8 Plus case and a compact wallet.

You would be surprised by the small size of this case, as it can store your phone, cash, card, and ID all in one package.

It is one of Silk’s slimmest cases, yet it still packs all of the standard protection features you need.

This includes a soft inner layer with air cushioned corners, an external armor shell to protect from scratches, and textured edges for added grip.

Price: $19.99

3. Spigen Neo Hybrid iPhone 8 Plus Case

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid case is a futuristic looking protective case that successfully walks the line between portability and protection.

The case is remarkably slim, yet it is made up of a soft inner shell and a rigid bumper frame.

Its button covers are clicky and responsive, and the case has been updated to provide more stability near its ports.

Price: $17.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

4. X-Doria Defense Clear iPhone 8 Plus Case

In a perfect world, we wouldn’t need to put our expensive phones into cases. But this is not our reality, so the next best thing is a clear case.

The X-Doria Defense Clear provides comprehensive drop and scratch protection without dramatically altering the look of your iPhone 8 Plus.

This clear case has three layers of shock protection, which collectively exceed military drop test standards.

If you want to keep your phone looking like it did out of the box without the risk of damaging it, this is the case for you.

Price: $29.99

5. Case-Mate Brilliance iPhone 8 Plus Case

When your phone has a $800 price tag, it makes a statement whether your show it off or not.

If you plan to get an iPhone Plus 8, you might as well own it big with a phone case that is just as fancy.

The Case-Mate Brilliance Case is the ideal case for this, as it has over 800 real crystals inlaid into its back plate.

This case isn’t all about looks though. It meets military drop test standards with its shock absorbing material, making it a great defender case as well.

Price: $79.99

