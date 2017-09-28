Top 10 Best Cute iPhone 8 & 8 Plus Cases: Which Is Right for You?

Many people will upgrade to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus for the improved processor, camera, and display technologies. But many others will upgrade simply because this phone is the latest and greatest.
The curves of the latest iPhone makes a statement that you are up hip with the times. But the look is not complete without without a cute phone case.
An attractive defender case will not only give your phone its own personal flair. It will also absorb shock and resist scratches.
Read on below to browse the cutest cases we’ve found for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.
1. OtterBox Symmetry Series Case
OtterBoxes are among the most heavy duty defensive cases out there, but that doesn’t mean they can’t also be stylish.
Their popular hybrid Symmetry Series case comes in a variety of graphic designs, including this cute polka dot pattern. This dual layer case is made from a scratch resistant PC frame and a shock absorbing TPU inner shell.
Price: $37.99 (5 percent off MSRP)
Buy the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Price: $46.99 (6 percent off MSRP)
Buy the OtterBox Symmetry Series Case for the iPhone 8 Plus here.
2. Spigen Liquid Crystal Case
Spigen’s Liquid Crystal case is a lightweight defender case that absorbs shock while keeping a low profile.
This flexible snap-on case is made from drop resistant TPU, and adds some glittery charm with its translucent design.
Price: $12.99 (35 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Spigen Liquid Crystal Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Price: $13.99 (7 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Spigen Liquid Crystal Case for the iPhone 8 Plus here.
3. Case-Mate Glow Waterfall Case
The Case-Mate Glow Waterfall Case is a dual layer defender case with a number of unique visual elements.
For starters, its air cushioned PC frame glows in the dark. The main attraction to this case, however, is the cascading snow globe back plate encased in PC material.
Price: $39.99
Buy the Case-Mate Glow Waterfall Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Price: $32.98 (18 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Case-Mate Glow Waterfall Case for the iPhone 8 Plus here.
4. Caseology Parallax Series Case
Caseology’s geometrically patterned cases always impress, offering unique style and protective properties.
Their Parallax case has a particularly beautiful geometric design, which also offers dual layer protection against drops and scratches.
Price: $13.99 (44 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Caseology Parallax Series Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Buy the Caseology Parallax Series Case for the iPhone 8 Plus here.
5. Vena vLove Bumper Case
The Vena vLove Bumper Case follows a fairly standard protective case design, save for the case’s back logo window, which has a super cute heart shape.
This case comes in some great colors combos, which show off the dual layer design of the case. The vLove case has responsive button covers, and a generous bezel to protect your front screen.
Price: $13.99 (44 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Vena vLove Bumper Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Price: $14.99
Buy the Vena vLove Bumper Case for the iPhone 8 Plus here.
6. MC Fashion Party Cat Case
Cat lovers out there will go crazy for this black silicone cat case, which absorbs shock in the most adorable fashion. You have to admit, the iPhone design works pretty well with ears.
Price: $8.95
Buy the MC Fashion Party Cat Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Buy the MC Fashion Party Cat Case for the iPhone 8 Plus here.
7. Speck Presidio Clear + Print Case
Speck’s Presidio Clear case captures the naked beauty of the iPhone 8/8 Plus, while offering some personal flair with a number of cute print designs.
The case offers standard protective features, and uses sophisticated microdot technology to better resist scratches and UV discoloration.
Price: $20.73 (54 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Speck Presidio Clear + Print Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Price: $49.95
Buy the Speck Presidio Clear + Print Case for the iPhone 8 Plus here.
8. Ringke Air Prism Case
The Ringke Air Prism is a stylish case that doesn’t skimp you on protective features.
This compact case is made from a single shock absorbing layer, which protects from scratches and drops.
The 3D geometric design on the back adds a modern style and improves your grip on your phone, stopping drops before they even happen.
Price: $7.99 (73 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Ringke Air Prism Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Buy the Ringke Air Prism Case for the iPhone 8 Plus here.
9. ProCase Stylish Wallet Case
The ProCase Wallet case is a cute case that stores your phone, credit cards, ID, and cash all in one.
Its folio design keeps your phone’s screen covered when not in use. It also hides a compact mirror that’s perfect for touching up your makeup.
Price: $10.99
Buy the ProCase Stylish Wallet Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Price: $11.99 (52 percent off MSRP)
Buy the ProCase Stylish Wallet Case for the iPhone 8 Plus here.
10. Jaholan Marble Bumper Case
This simple snap-on case offers basic drop protection with a classically decorated outer TPU sleeve.
The Jaholan Marble Bumper Case is lightweight and low-profile, but it still gets the job done in style.
Price: $11.99
Buy the Jaholan Marble Bumper Case for the iPhone 8 here.
Price: $9.99
