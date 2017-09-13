Top 10 Best iPhone 8 Cases

Speck

Just when you think Apple’s product release schedule can be easily predicted, they go ahead and change up the pattern.

For the first time in years, their flagship iPhone line will go straight to its next installment, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

This means we will not be getting a souped up S-version of last year’s iPhone 7.

Even though this announcement was dwarfed by the announcement of the thousand dollar iPhone X, the iPhone 8 is still an exciting new option for iOS users.

One of the biggest improvements is the iPhone 8’s 4.7-inch True Tone display, which is brighter and offers more vivid colors.

Other improvements include a new processor, plus improved contrast on the phone’s 12 MP dual cameras.

Because of all this, the form factor of the iPhone 8 has changed just enough that you have to get a new case.

And a protective case is a must for a $699 phone.

The iPhone 8 is available September 22, but high quality cases are available now from a number of manufacturers.

Check out our favorite protective cases and covers to resist scratches, absorb shock, and convey your own personal style.

1. Speck Presidio Ultra iPhone 8 Case

Speck cases have always been applauded for their style first and their defensive capabilities second.

That is no more thanks to Speck’s new Presidio Ultra protective case, debuting for the iPhone 8.

This four layer case has two removable bumper layers. This allows you to quickly shift between outdoor durability and slim portability whenever you need.

This isn’t the cheapest case around at $50, but few other cases give you the two in one flexibility that the Presidio Ultra offers.

Price: $49.95

2. X-Doria Dash iPhone 8 Case

X-Doria’s Dash is a protective case that shields your phone from drops and scratches without sacrificing the iPhone 8’s naturally slim and colorful design.

Its back plate exudes class with its faux leather backing and clear upper section. Its front side protects your screen 4.6-inch with a raised bezel.

Its corners are air cushioned as well, meaning that the X-Doria Dash has you covered on all sides.

Price: $34.99

3. Caseology Apex iPhone 8 Case

Caseology’s Apex case is a stylish and functional snap-on case that helps your iPhone 8 stand out amongst the rest.

Its scratch-resistant back plate sports a minimal geometric pattern that draws attention to the sharp lines of the iPhone.

Its inner layer of TPU provides protection from drops and bumps without adding extra bulk to the case.

All in all, the Caseology Apex has everything you need in a case, plus an awesome design to match.

Price: $13.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

4. Case-Mate Karat Pearl iPhone 8 Case

When your phone has a $700 price tag, it makes a statement whether your show it off or not.

If you plan to get an iPhone 8, you might as well own it big with a phone case that is just as fancy.

The Case-Mate Karat Pearl Case is the ideal case for this, as it has real mother of pearl and sterling silver inlaid into its back plate.

This case isn’t all about looks though. It meets military drop test standards with its shock absorbing material.

Price: $49.99

5. Silk Vault Armor iPhone 8 Wallet Case

The Silk Vault Armor is a wallet case for the iPhone 8 that stores your phone, cash, card, and ID in one slim package.

It is one of Silk’s slimmest cases, yet it still packs all of the standard protection features you need.

This includes a soft inner layer with air cushioned corners, an external armor shell to protect from scratches, and textured edges for added grip.

Price: $19.99

