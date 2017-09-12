Top 10 Best iPhone X Cases

Case-Mate

By now, Apple has an established reputation for making only minor updates to their phone, and this year they did with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

But they also announced what they are calling the future of smartphones: The iPhone X. This beastly device is the first major upgrade the flagship phone has received in years.

Taking a cue from the Galaxy S8, the new iPhone X sports a new 5.8-inch edge-to-edge True Tone OLED display with a resolution of 2436×1125.

It also offers huge improvements in photography, processing power, and a new user interface that forgoes a home button.

All this plus the inclusion of 3D face scanning technology contributes to a hefty price tag of $1,000.

This is all the more reason why you absolutely have to get a protective case for your iPhone X.

Even though the phone can only be pre-ordered, you can already find a number of protective cases from top brands.

But not all cases are made equally.

A proper smartphone case should resist scratches, absorb shock, and protect your phone from all sides. It should also give your device a unique style.

Read on to browse some of our favorite cases and covers across all styles and price ranges.

1. Speck Presidio Ultra iPhone X Case

Speck may be best known for their grip cases, but this year, they upped the ante with the new Presidio Ultra protective case.

This four layer case has two removable bumper layers. This allows you to quickly shift between outdoor durability and slim portability whenever you need.

Starting at $50, this case isn’t cheap. But with this kind of flexibility, you are basically getting two cases in one.

Price: $49.95

2. Case-Mate What’s Your Mood? Case

Case-Mate’s iPhone X case line takes style to a whole new level.

Among their most unique designs is the What’s Your Mood? case, a protective case with a thermochromic film that will change color like a mood ring.

The whole back plate of the phone is an ever-changing rainbow of color, matching your different moods as you use your new phone.

You will see one color for the excitement you feel at a newly updated camera, another for the mystique you feel trying to figure out what’s new in iOS 11, and one more yet for your anger at its lack of a 3.5mm port.

It also protects your phone from all directions with a shock-resistant frame. This case’s mix of style and functionality make it a perfect match.

Price: $49.99

3. Silk Vault Slim iPhone X Card Case

The Vault Slim case from Silk is a low profile protective case that holds your phone, cash, cards, and ID all in one place.

It is lightweight and durable. Its corners have air pockets to cushion drops, and its button covers are even clickier than the iPhone X’s stock buttons.

To complete the picture, Silk calls this case their “Wallet Slayer.” Its round and sleek design doesn’t exactly evoke so violent an image for me, but it certainly gets the job done.

Price: $14.99

4. Lumion Savant iPhone X Wallet Case

Lumion’s Savant case is a classy folio style wallet case that protects your phone and stores both cards and cash.

The case is made from PU leather, a vegan material that resists scratches and scuffs. It has a durable frame to protect each corner as well.

The front folio has a sturdy magnetic clip, and covers the iPhone X’s True Tone screen when not in use.

Price: $15.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

5. X-Doria Defense Lux iPhone X Case

The Defense Lux is a hybrid case from X-Doria that strikes the perfect balance between rugged case design and premium materials.

The case has an exterior frame made of beautiful machined aluminum, which gives it a refined look without sacrificing durability.

The frame exceeds military drop test standards thanks to its soft rubber bumpers and inner PC lining.

The back plate comes in carbon fiber, ballistic nylon, and PU leather. It has an integrated sound channel that slightly boosts amplifies the iPhone’s speaker.

Price: $34.99