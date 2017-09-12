Top 10 Best Kitchen Knives 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

A kitchen knife is a general term for a knife that’s used for food preparation. There are many different types of knives to consider, from a smaller paring knife for peeling vegetables and fruits, to a larger chef’s knife.
As you start the process of shopping for the right kitchen knife, consider your budget and the type of knife that would be most useful in the kitchen. Some knives are designed for smaller tasks, such as dicing and fine chopping, while others are for optimal for larger tasks. The knife should be well balanced for even, consistent results. Size is also important. Many knives have blades between 5 and 8 inches, although some are shorter or longer. The handle should be comfortable and secure for a safe grip when cooking.
1. Magitech Ceramic Kitchen Knife
This 6-inch kitchen knife stands out for its lightweight construction and easy cleanup. It weighs about half of a traditional metal knife and cleans up with a rinse and towel off. The knife has a smooth and precise cut, making it optimal for chopping up fruits and vegetables. It’s also suitable for making baby food.
Price: $8.99 (70 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Lightweight construction
- Easy to clean
- Ideal for fruits, vegetables, and making baby food
Cons:
- Shouldn’t be cleaned in water over 45 degrees Fahrenheit
- Those with smaller hands may find it a bit big
- Self-sharpening not recommended
2. Vos Kitchen Utility Knife
The Vos Kitchen Utility Knife has extra-sharp edges for cutting vegetables and fruits. You can also use it for peeling, slicing, and dicing. In fact, its high rating on the Mohs’ scale of mineral hardness is evidence of its durable construction. The blade is also resistant to acids, oils, and rust. The 5-inch knife handle is soft and balanced for a comfortable and safe grip.
Price: $9.99 (33 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Very sharp blade
- Blade is resistant to acids, oils, and rust
- Soft and balanced handle
Cons:
- Only comes in one color
- Relatively short blade
- Not dishwasher safe
3. Aicok Kitchen Knife
If you’re looking for a slightly larger knife, consider this 8-inch Aicok Kitchen Knife. Highlights include a German stainless steel blade and precision-tapered blades that ensure a very sharp, fine edge. Each blade within the knife features a single piece of steel for added durability. The steel blades also won’t discolor over time.
Price: $12.48 (75 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- German stainless steel blade
- Very sharp, fine edge
- Blades won’t discolor over time
Cons:
- Some wish the handle was easier to grip
- A few mention blades become dull relatively quickly
- Not dishwasher safe
4. Cuisine Trend Kitchen Knife Set
This set of kitchen knives includes a 6-inch chef’s knife, 5-inch utility knife, and a 4-inch paring knife. Each knife features a comfortable, non-slip ergonomic handle. Additionally, every knife comes with a ceramic blade that’s designed to stay sharper for longer. The blades are rust-resistant and can be safely used for cutting into acidic foods such as lemons and onions.
Price: $21.99
Pros:
- Includes three essential kitchen knives
- Ceramic blades designed to stay sharper for longer
- Rust-resistant blades
Cons:
- Not recommended for frozen food or meat with bones
- Requires a diamond sharpener
- Hand wash only
5. Blue Key World Chef Knife
The Blue Key World Chef Knife is designed for efficiently chopping up meat, vegetables, and cheese. Its 8-inch blade makes it sturdy and versatile enough for most cutting tasks. Other features include an ergonomic handle for added comfort along with an extra-sharp blade. A bonus e-Book with recipes is included.
Price: $15.97 (47 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Ergonomic handle
- Includes bonus e-Book
- Extra-sharp blade
Cons:
- A handful mention slices can stick to the blade
- Not rust-resistant
- Some wish it was heavier
6. Deik Kitchen Knife
The Deik Kitchen Knife stands out for its high carbon German stainless steel blade and razor sharp edge. The result is a knife that’s handy for thinly slicing up vegetables and meat. An ergonomic handle provides a safe, comfortable grip, even when wet. The blade is corrosion-resistant.
Price: $18.98 (81 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- German high carbon stainless steel blade
- Ergonomic handle
- Corrosion-resistant blade
Cons:
- Some wish the blade remained sharp for longer
- Not recommended for dishwasher
- Blade is very sharp and can easily cut fingers
7. HULLR Kitchen Knife Set
This 14-piece knife block set contains all the kitchen essentials, including 8-inch chef, bread, and slicing knives, along with a utility knife and a paring knife. The pine wood block also adds an upscale look to any kitchen countertop. Each knife has an ergonomic full tang handle for added comfort. Additionally, every knife has a high carbon stainless steel blade for precise results.
Price: $24.99 (38 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Includes several kitchen essentials
- Ergonomic full tang handles
- Carbon stainless steel blade
Cons:
- Scissors are a bit flimsy
- Some note the wood block has a rough surface
- Not dishwasher safe
8. Allezola Professional Chef’s Knife
The Allezola Professional Chef’s Knife features a 7.5-inch high carbon stainless steel blade. It’s also equipped with a durable handle made of micarta. The knife weighs 6.7 ounces and is balanced for optimal control over each cut. You can use this multipurpose knife for chopping, slicing, mincing, and dicing ingredients.
Price: $49.99 (67 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- 7.5-inch high carbon stainless steel blade
- Durable micarta handle
- Weighs 6.7 ounces
Cons:
- Hand washing recommended
- Some wish it was heavier
- Pricey
9. iMarku Pro Kitchen Knife
The 8-inch iMarku Pro Kitchen Knife has a high carbon stainless steel blade for slicing, chopping, dicing, and cutting meat off of bones. An ergonomic handle keeps hands from getting fatigued during use. The blade is corrosion resistant and won’t tarnish over time.
Price: $23.99 (76 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- High carbon stainless steel blade
- Ergonomic handle minimizes hand fatigue
- Corrosion-resistant blade
Cons:
- Not dishwasher safe
- A few question the durability of the handle
- Some say the blade requires resharpening relatively frequently
10. Kurouto Kitchenware Utility Knife
The 5-inch Kurouto Kitchenware Utility Knife is hand finished and features a mirror polish finish for added durability. Its full tang handle is ergonomically shaped to reduce hand discomfort. Other features include a pinch grip shape for more control during food preparation, and a steel core surrounded by layers of stainless steel for a sharp, powerful cut.
Price: $47.99 (47 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Mirror polish finish
- Pinch grip shape
- Ergonomic full tang handle
Cons:
- Best for smaller tasks
- Some wish the blade stayed sharp for longer
- A bit pricey
