Top 10 Best Mixing Bowls 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

Mixing bowls are essential for just about every kitchen. You can use them for tossing salad, mixing batter, sifting ingredients, and other baking demands. You’ll find sets that include a variety of sizes as well as single mixing bowls.

Aside from price, you’ll want to consider the material that’s best for you. Many mixing bowls are made out of plastic. The advantage of plastic bowls is that they tend to be inexpensive, but some can scratch or absorb odors over time.

Another common material is glass. This type of bowl is generally quite durable, and can withstand the microwave and freezer. However, glass bowls may shatter if dropped.

Some mixing bowls are made out of stainless steel. The advantage of this material is that it’s durable yet affordable. Plus, stainless steel bowls look more elegant on the countertop. Unlike metal, stainless steel bowls aren’t reactive, and won’t leave your food with a metallic taste.

1. Pyrex Prepware Glass Mixing Bowl Set

This mixing bowl set includes three pieces, ranging in size from 1 quart to 2.5 quarts. Each mixing bowl is made out of glass that won’t stain or warp over time. You can safely use these bowls in the microwave and preheated ovens. They’re also dishwasher safe for easier cleanup. The bowls are round for maximum stirring and mixing space.

Price: $12.49 (71 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in three sizes

Nonporous glass won’t stain or warp

Safe for preheated oven, microwave, and dishwasher

Cons:

Relatively narrow base

Some find them a bit shallow

Largest size may still be too small for some

2. KitchenAid Tilt-Head Glass Bowl

The KitchenAid Tilt-Head Glass Bowl is a 5-quart bowl that fits almost all KitchenAid stand mixers. Measurement markings provide a convenient way to keep track as you bake. There’s also a pour spout to help reduce messes. Users appreciate the wide handle and tight-sealing lid. This mixing bowl is safe for use in the microwave and freezer.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Fits most KitchenAid stand mixers

Comes with measurement markings

Safe for microwave and freezer

Cons:

Some say ingredients tend to spill out even with the splatter guard

A few mention it can take a bit of work to get the bowl on and off

Top can be tough to remove

3. OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set

The OXO Good Grips Mixing Bowl Set includes bowls from 1 quart to 5 quarts. It’s also available in additional colors. Each bowl is outfitted with a nonstick bottom for added stability as you mix ingredients. The bowls also nest for easier storage. Wide lips and pour spouts simplify the often messy task of pouring out ingredients. This set is dishwasher safe and is BPA-free.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Nonstick bottoms

Multiple colors available

Offers several sizes

Cons:

Not microwave safe

Doesn’t come with lids

Surface may scratch with harder utensils

4. Kukpo Easy Grip Mixing Bowl

This 6.5-quart mixing bowl offers a larger capacity and is ideal for tasks such as stirring together cake batters and salads. The handle features a comfortable non-slip grip, while the bottom of the mixing bowl is outfitted with a non-skid material. This bowl is dishwasher safe yet can also be easily washed by hand.

Price: $10.97

Pros:

Generous 6.5-quart capacity

Non-slip handle and base

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Some say the surface can scratch fairly easily

Not microwave safe

Only comes in one color

5. ExcelSteel Mixing Bowl

You can find the ExcelSteel Mixing Bowl in three sizes, from 1 quart to 5 quarts. If you need something in the middle, consider the 3-quart option. Its stainless steel construction helps set this mixing bowl apart from many of its plastic-based competitors. Other features include a non-slip base and a pour spout to help eliminate messes. This bowl is BPA-free and dishwasher safe.

Price: $8.35

Pros:

Comes in three sizes

Stainless steel construction

Non-slip base

Cons:

A few have issues with ingredients splashing out of the 5-quart bowl

Interior may scratch over time

Some wish it was heavier

6. Squish Mixing Bowl

The Squish Mixing Bowl comes in sizes ranging from 1.5 quarts to 5 quarts, and is available in several colors. Whether storage space is limited or you want a bowl that’s easy to pack, you’ll appreciate the collapsible design. The versatile dish snaps into place when ready for use. It also comes with a pour spout along with a non-slip base and handles for added safety. This bowl is dishwasher safe.

Price: $19.98

Pros:

Available in multiple sizes

Collapsible design

Dishwasher safe

Cons:

Not microwave safe

Several mention the sticky label residue

Some say it’s a bit stiff initially

7. Nordic Ware Mixing Bowl Set

The Nordic Ware Mixing Bowl Set includes colorful bowls of various sizes. For example, you can mix up large batches in the 7-quart bowl or go with the smallest bowl for smaller tasks. Each bowl is crafted with durable BPA-free plastic. Non-skid bottoms hold the bowls firmly in place during use.

Price: $24.89

Pros:

Available in four sizes

Each bowl is a different color

Non-skid bottoms

Cons:

Could be heavier

Some question whether they are microwave safe

A handful mention certain foods can stain

8. Vremi Mixing Bowl Set

In addition to mixing bowls of various sizes, the Vremi Mixing Bowl Set also comes with measuring cups and spoons. A colander mesh strainer is also included and can be used for sifting flour, sugar, and other ingredients. The small yellow bowl has a pour spout for added convenience. Each bowl is dishwasher safe, and comes in a different color to help you keep track.

Price: $19.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes measuring cups and spoons

Dishwasher safe

Each bowl is a different color

Cons:

Only has two mixing bowl sizes

Handles could be thicker

Some question the long-term durability of the fine mesh strainer

9. Vollrath Mixing Bowl

This mixing bowl is available in a wide range of sizes, from the smallest 1.5-quart to 16 quarts. Each bowl is made of stainless steel and has a flat bottom to help hold it in place as you stir. If you cringe at the thought of washing the bowl by hand, you’ll appreciate that it’s dishwasher safe. A mirror finish gives the bowl an upscale look.

Price: $7.82 (49 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in many sizes

Flat bottom for stability

Stainless steel construction

Cons:

A few mention the material may scratch over time

Bottom label can be tough to remove

Some wish it was heavier

10. VonShef Mixing Bowls Set

If you’re looking for a set that includes mixing bowls of various sizes, consider this VonShef Mixing Bowls Set. Sizes range from 1 quart to 4 quarts. You can use the stainless steel bowls for baking tasks such as mixing batter and whisking egg whites. Each bowl comes with its own lid for storage. The set is stackable and is dishwasher safe. An interior volume measuring guide helps you keep track as you bake.

Price: $38.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in many sizes

Each bowl has its own lid

Interior volume measuring guide

Cons:

Lids aren’t dishwasher safe

Some say the included graters are flimsy

Measurement markings can be tough to read

