Top 10 Best Pasta Makers 2017: Compare & Save

If your meals often include fresh pasta, a pasta maker could be a worthwhile investment. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a decent machine. In fact, there are plenty of pasta makers available for less than $50. However, if your budget is a bit more flexible and you plan on using the pasta maker often, it may be worth it to splurge on a higher quality product.

You’ll find a selection of both manual and electric pasta makers on our list. While manual machines tend to take a bit more effort, they’re praised for their affordability and simple design. Most manual pasta makers clamp onto the countertop and are operated with a hand crank. Pay attention to the cleaning instructions, as some manual machines aren’t rust-proof and can’t be cleaned with water.

Electric pasta makers add an element of convenience and are very beginner-friendly. Another advantage of electric pasta makers is that they typically allow you to make more types of pasta than a manual machine. In most cases, you just have to make the dough then feed it in and watch the machine take over. However, there are a few electric pasta makers that actually mix up the ingredients for you. Keep in mind that electric pasta makers tend to be more expensive than the manual ones and may not hold up as well over time.

1. G&M Kitchen Essentials Pasta Maker

The G&M Kitchen Essentials Pasta Maker is a basic machine that can be used to make a variety of pastas, including fettuccine and lasagna. You can use one of the several pre-set settings to ensure the right thickness. Anodized aluminum blades ensure a precise cut each time. This pasta maker features a durable stainless steel construction and is operated with a hand crank.

Price: $29.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Easy to use

Multiple pre-set settings

Cons:

Initial learning curve

Some mention the clamp isn’t adjustable

A few complain that the handle can fall off during use

2. Philips Pasta Maker

This Philips Pasta Maker stands out for its user-friendly design and overall durability. To make your own fresh pasta at home, just add the ingredients through the lid. From there, the machine will take over and produce pasta using one of the four shaping disks. Options include lasagna, penne, spaghetti, and fettuccine. If you want to mix it up a bit, add some of your favorite vegetable juice. This pasta maker comes with a recipe guide, measuring cup, and cleaning tool.

If you’re looking for something smaller, consider the Philips Compact Pasta Maker.

Price: $249.97 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ingredients can be added through lid

Fully automatic

Comes with four shaping disks

Cons:

Some wish there were more pasta wheels

Cleanup can be time-consuming

A bit pricey

3. Imperia Pasta Maker Model 150

The Imperia Model 150 is a pasta roller made in Italy. In addition to its simple, user-friendly design, this pasta maker stands out for its affordable price tag and versatility. For example, you can use it to make spaghetti and fettuccine noodles. Additional attachments are available if you prefer a different type of noodle.

A similar option, Imperia Pasta Maker Model 190, is also available.

Price: $47.99

Pros:

Made in Italy

Designed for making spaghetti and fettuccine noodles

User-friendly design

Cons:

Not rust resistant

Can be tough to clean

Need to buy additional attachments for more noodle options

4. Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine

This Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine rolls dough up to 150 millimeters wide. It’s ideal for making tagliolini, lasagna, and fettuccine. These shapes are easy to attach to the machine. If you want even more options, an additional 12 pasta cutting pieces are also available. The machine features a durable stainless steel construction and is made in Italy. It’s easy to use and to wipe clean when necessary.

Price: $62.00

Pros:

Made in Italy

Easy to attach pasta shapes to machine

Wipes clean when necessary

Cons:

Can be tough to clean

Several mention the handle is quite long

A few caution it won’t securely clamp onto some kitchen countertops

5. OxGord Pasta Maker

You can use the OxGord Pasta Maker to make fresh batches of linguine, spaghetti, and other types of noodles at home. Three blade attachments are included so that you can make a variety of pasta noodles. This machine features a durable stainless steel construction. It also has a user-friendly adjustable dial so that you can find the optimal thickness for the dough. The handle is removable for storage. Both the rollers and blades are dishwasher safe.

Price: $28.95 (59 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes with three blade attachments

Adjustable dial for optimal dough thickness

Blades and rollers are dishwasher safe

Cons:

Some wish the base was heavier

Several note the instructions could be better

Not rust resistant

6. Gourmia Automatic Pasta Maker

The main appeal of the Gourmia Automatic Pasta Maker is its user-friendly operation, which involves pushing one button to begin making pasta. A durable mixing arm blends ingredients together in a minimal amount of time. There are 13 pasta shaping discs included so that you can choose to make fettuccine, lasagna, macaroni, penne, and other types of pasta. If you’re looking to save money and don’t need as many discs, consider the 8-disc version.

Price: $129.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

One-button operation

Durable mixing arm blends ingredients together

Comes with 13 pasta discs

Cons:

Some wish the built-in dryer was more effective

Only makes enough for one serving at a time

A few mention an initial learning curve

7. Ronco Pasta Maker

This pasta maker is designed to make a variety of pasta in just minutes. The included pasta dies allow you to make fresh batches of linguine, spaghetti, rigatoni, and lasagna noodles. Another hallmark feature of this machine is that you can also make whole wheat and gluten-free pastas. To begin, just add the ingredients and let the machine take over.

Price: $74.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Makes fresh pasta in minutes

Includes five pasta dies

Can also be used for whole wheat and gluten-free pastas

Cons:

Pasta can sometimes get bunched up during the extruding process

Noisy

Can take awhile to clean

8. KitchenAid Pasta Roller

If you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, you can use this combination pasta roller and cutter attachment set instead of purchasing a separate machine to get the job done. Both the roller and cutters feature a durable stainless steel construction. There are also eight thickness settings to choose from. This set includes fettuccine and spaghetti cutters.

Price: $127.97 (49 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works with KitchenAid stand mixers

Rolls and cuts pasta

Stainless steel construction

Cons:

Only makes two types of pasta

Some mention the dough can stick on the rollers

Pricey

9. Ovente Vintage Pasta Maker

The Ovente Vintage Pasta Maker is a solid choice if you’re seeking an affordable pasta maker that’s particularly suited for beginners. This machine comes in several colors and is made with a combination of stainless steel and food grade carbon. A multi-position dial makes it easy for you to choose the optimal dough thickness. This pasta maker is operated with a stainless steel hand crank and features a double pasta attachment for making fettuccine and spaghetti.

Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Vintage style

Good for beginners

Users can choose desired thickness

Cons:

A bit loud

Washing with water might cause it to rust

Cutter attachment may come loose and fall off if not firmly attached

10. Weston Electric Pasta Machine

This electric pasta machine lets you whip up a fresh batch of spaghetti or fettuccine in a short amount of time thanks to two built-in cutters. There are nine adjustable settings so that you can choose the appropriate amount of thickness for the pasta. You can also choose a faster or slower speed for the roller. As an added bonus, the machine automatically shuts off if the rollers are exposed.

Price: $123.99

Pros:

Comes with built-in colors

Classic design

Automatically shuts off if rollers are exposed

Cons:

Can be tough to clean

Relatively noisy

A bit slow

