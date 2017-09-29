Top 10 Best Pie Pans 2017: Your Easy Buying Guide

Pie pans, sometimes referred to as pie plates or pie dishes, are handy to have when you need to bake a pie, quiche, or similar type of food. Most plates won’t set you back more than $15 or so, which means that the plate’s size, style, and material, rather than cost, tend to be the deciding factors for most shoppers.

Glass, ceramic, aluminum, and stainless steel are some of the most common materials. Glass and ceramic tend to stand out for their durability and even heat distribution, but can be pricier than aluminum and stainless steel pans.

Many bakers enjoy being able to peek at the bottom crust as it’s cooking in a glass pan. Another advantage of glass is its slow, even heat conductivity, which allows for consistent results. Due to their heavier weight, glass and ceramic dishes may require longer cook times.

Ceramic pie dishes share many of the same properties as their glass counterparts. Many bakers appreciate the durability of ceramic material, including its ability to withstand colder and hotter temperatures, such as the freezer, and even the broiler in some cases.

Aluminum pie plates tend to be some of the cheapest available. While they heat up rapidly and do a good job cooking the bottom crust, these tins can cause uneven cooking in custard-based pies.

Another option is tin foil pans, which are budget-friendly but frequently lack the necessary support for a pie and its fillings. Most tin foil pans are designed to be discarded after a single use.

Other considerations to keep in mind include the size and style. Most pie pans range from 9 to 9.5 inches, although you’ll find some that are smaller or larger. If you want a fancier crust, consider getting a pan with fluted edges.

We’ve rounded up our favorite pie plates in the list below. However, if you’re looking for something else, you can find additional pie pans for sale on Amazon.

1. Pyrex 2-Pack Pie Plates

This pack includes two 9.5-inch glass pie pans. The pans are made with a stain-resistant glass that also won’t pick up odors over time. You can safely use the glass in a preheated oven as well as the fridge, freezer, and microwave. It’s also dishwasher safe. Contoured edges help create an eye-catching crust.

Price: $9.34 (45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Glass is stain-resistant and won’t absorb odors

Safe for pre-heated oven, microwave, freezer, dishwasher

Contoured edges

Cons:

A bit larger than the standard 9-inch pie pan

Collects dust fairly easily

Some wish they were shallower

2. Emile Henry Pie Dish

The 9-inch Emile Henry Pie Dish is made in France and comes in an assortment of colors. You can safely use the pie pan in ovens up to 520 degrees Fahrenheit. The pans are also safe for the broiler, oven, and microwave. You can also move them straight from the freezer to the fridge or the table. The pans are made with a durable burgundy clay and come with a resistant glaze. To clean up, just wash the pan by hand or place it in the dishwasher.

Price: $29.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made in France

Durable ceramic construction

Safe for broiler, microwave, and oven

Cons:

Not the cheapest on the market

Some find it heavy

A bit deep

3. Baker’s Advantage Pie Dish

The 9.5-inch Baker’s Advantage Pie Dish conducts heat evenly and thoroughly thanks to its ceramic construction. Additionally, the low porosity ceramic also stands out for its durability. Combined with fluted edges, the dish promises a flawless crust. This pie pan is oven safe. Hand washing is recommended.

Price: $18.78

Pros:

Low porosity ceramic

Fluted edges

Oven safe

Cons:

Only comes in one color

Not dishwasher safe

A few mention the glaze can crack over time

4. Camp Chef Pie Pan

This 10-inch pie pan is a bit larger than most. It’s also made with a seasoned cast iron finish, which provides even heat distribution. The cast iron also helps bakes crispy, lightly browned crusts. You don’t need to do anything special before using the pan, as it comes ready to go straight from the box. The handles on the sides make it easier to transport the pie, while adding a stylish look.

Price: $13.05 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Durable cast iron construction

Handles on both sides

Bakes crispy, lightly browned crusts

Cons:

Not dishwasher safe

Some find it a bit heavy

A few complain of a rough/uneven surface

5. Anchor Hocking Mini Pie Plate

If you’re looking for something smaller than the average pie plate, consider the 6-inch Anchor Hocking Mini Pie Plate. Although it’s more compact, this pie plate offers the same thick, durable glass construction as a larger pie plate. It’s also safe for the oven and microwave. When it’s time to clean up, just put the pie plate in the dishwasher. This pie plate is made in the USA. Its non-reactive material doesn’t stain or trap odors.

Price: $8.90

Pros:

Made in USA

Material doesn’t stain or absorb odors

Safe for oven, microwave, and dishwasher

Cons:

Some wish it was deeper

Can’t withstand higher temperatures, such as a broiler or toaster oven

A few mention it’s smaller than expected

6. Cuisinart Chef’s Classic Pie Pan

This deep dish 9-inch pie pan features a combination of stainless steel and heavy-gauge aluminum steel for even, consistent heat distribution and durability. The deep dish design is particularly suited for baking fruit pies, including apple and blueberry. Thickly rolled edges resist warping over time. Both the interior and exterior are nonstick. The pan is dishwasher safe.

Price: $10.95 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Deep dish style

Ideal for baking fruit pies

Nonstick interior and exterior

Cons:

Nonstick surface can scratch with harder utensils

Lacks an outer rim lip

Some say the nonstick surface is slippery and can cause ingredients to slide down

7. Nordic Ware Covered Pie Pan

Don’t waste more plastic wrap or aluminum foil to cover your freshly baked pies. The Nordic Ware Covered Pie Pan features a high dome to help keep the pie covered without disturbing it. The aluminum pie pan is rust-resistant and offers enhanced heat conductivity. Another feature is the warp-resistant rim. This pan is made it the US and should be hand washed for best results.

Price: $13.27 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High dome cover

Rust-resistant aluminum construction

Made in the US

Cons:

Not dishwasher safe

Some wish the cover wasn’t vented

Cover isn’t ideal for decorative edges

8. MontoPack Disposable Pie Pans

If you don’t bake pies frequently enough to consider getting a reusable pan, or you simply prefer the convenience of disposable tins, consider these MontoPack Aluminum Foil Pie Pans. The pack includes 50 9-inch pie pans. A set of 5-inch pie pans is also available. Highlights include angled walls and rigid full curl rims. The pans are safe for the oven and freezer.

Price: $15.49

Pros:

Disposable

Angled walls

Safe for freezer and oven

Cons:

Foil seems thin

Doesn’t come with lids

A bit unstable/flimsy for transporting pies

9. USA Pan Pie Pan

Eco-conscious consumers will appreciate how over half of this pan’s material is recycled steel. The 9-inch pan, made in the USA, offers a mix of commercial grade and heavy duty aluminized steel. Even the coating is BPA, PFOA, and PTFE-free. A corrugated surface lets food slide off easily and ensures even cooking. A set of two pans is also available.

Price: $13.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Features recycled steel

Made in the USA

Corrugated surface provides easy food release

Cons:

Surface may scratch with harder utensils

Hand washing recommended

Lacks fluted edges

10. Norpro Pie Pan

If you’re looking for a simple pie pan that looks more expensive than it actually is, consider the Norpro Pie Pan. Its polished mirror finish gives this pan an upscale appearance, making it a solid choice for dinner parties and holidays. This is a standard 9-inch pan with a durable stainless steel construction.

Price: $8.25

Pros:

Polished mirror finish

Stainless steel construction

Ideal for dinner parties and holidays

Cons:

Not dishwasher safe

Some say the surface scratches easily

A few mention uneven heat distribution

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.