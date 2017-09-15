Top 5 Best Qi Wireless Chargers for iPhone 8 & iPhone X

One of the most exciting new features about the iPhone 8 and iPhone X is the inclusion of Qi wireless charger compatibility. These charging pads eliminate the annoying process of making sure your phone is plugged in. Instead, one must simply drop their phone on top of one of these affordable mats to begin the charging process. Another great feature that some of these charging pads include is “QC,” also known as quick charging. This feature allows for far more rapid charge times. One important thing to note, however, is that not all of these chargers include an AC adapter; four of them are USB only. Therefore, it is key that if you intend to use your charger directly connected to the wall, that you purchase the appropriate item, number four on our list.

All that out of the way, here’s the five best Qi wireless chargers for iPhone 8 and X from lowest to highest price.

1. Choetech Wireless Charging Pad

Choetech

This wireless charging pad is great for users who want to use Qi charging to power up their new iPhone 8 or X. It boasts a small form factor, can charge through a thick case, and has a blue LED light to indicate that it’s connected. This is a solid choice if you want a USB-powered charger and are using one of the smaller versions of the phones- such as the iPhone 8 or iPhone X. It’s a great car or home charger at a great price.

Price: $12.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great for a car charger

Blue light indicates successful charging

Charges through thick case

Works great with any Qi-enabled device

Cons:

No AC adapter is included; USB charger only

2. Otium Wireless Charger

Otium

This Otium wireless charger and stand is an excellent choice for user who wants a charger, but also a stand for charging their iPhone 8 or iPhone X. Boasting smart lighting, a 30 day warranty, and compatible with both vertical and horizontal charging, this device provides a lot of options. Plus, it boasts Quick Charge functionality (adapter is required), meaning it can charge your phone up to 1.4x faster than devices without QC functionality.

Price: $18.19 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Strong charger can even penetrate some rubber cases

Two coils for faster charging

One year manufacturer’s warranty

Can charge phone completely in under two hours

Cons:

USB powered; no AC adapter is included

3. Anker Wireless Charging Pad (Editor’s Choice)

Anker is a brand that has risen to the top for good reason: they make great, reliable products. While this charger may not offer the best bang for the buck, it’s as reliable as they come. Boasting a fast charge mode, a non-slip pad, and an 18 month warranty with great customer service, it’s everything one could want from a wireless charger. While it’s not the cheapest way to go, it does it all, including Quick Charge functionality, but you’ll have to add a wall charger ( $15.99 on Amazon ). Still, if you want to never worry about the reliability of your charger, Anker is the way to go.

Price: $21.99 (69 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Attractive UFO look

Non-slip grip with compact construction

18 month warranty with great customer service

Compatible with QC

Cons:

Not the cheapest charger out there

4. Seneo Wireless Charger

Seneo

For those who want their phone to charge from a wall socket and are intent on using the QC (Quick Charge) functionality, this wireless charger does it all. Boasting an intelligent LED indicator, an 18 month warranty, and the ability to charge through some cases (though it’s recommended you remove the case), this charger is a great buy. It also boasts four anti-slip rubber feet to ensure stability. For those who want a wireless charger with QC out of the box, this is the way to go. That said, the benefit to a USB charger is that one can charge their device using a laptop or similar USB outlet; this is one minor drawback to an AC-only charger.

Price: $26.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works with AC power, includes adapter

High quality simple stand

LED system indicates different conditions

Can charge through a phone case

Quick Charge 3.0 – fastest method for charging phones

Cons:

On the pricey side, but it’s faster and includes AC adapter

5. Wireless Charger Stand

YOUSTOO

This YOUSTOO model is great for people who want a suction-cup stand for their vehicle. It includes two installation options: suction cup or air vent mount, meaning it should work with virtually every model of vehicle. It boasts a 180 day money back guarantee and includes a DC to USB adapter for quick and easy set-up. It also boasts QC functionality out of the box, which can reduce total charging time by up to 50 minutes for certain models of phone (and possibly the iPhone 8 and X). This is a great way to go for those looking to charge while driving.

Price: $28.99

Pros:

Fast charger; it charges phones up to 1.5x faster than other models

180 day money back guarantee

Can install in two different configurations with its suction and clamp mounts

Includes DC (car) adapter

USB-powered

Cons:

No AC power

