Top 5 Best Qi Wireless Chargers for iPhone 8 & iPhone X

One of the most exciting new features about the iPhone 8 and iPhone X is the inclusion of Qi wireless charger compatibility. These charging pads eliminate the annoying process of making sure your phone is plugged in. Instead, one must simply drop their phone on top of one of these affordable mats to begin the charging process. Another great feature that some of these charging pads include is “QC,” also known as quick charging. This feature allows for far more rapid charge times. One important thing to note, however, is that not all of these chargers include an AC adapter; four of them are USB only. Therefore, it is key that if you intend to use your charger directly connected to the wall, that you purchase the appropriate item, number four on our list.
All that out of the way, here’s the five best Qi wireless chargers for iPhone 8 and X from lowest to highest price.
1. Choetech Wireless Charging Pad
This wireless charging pad is great for users who want to use Qi charging to power up their new iPhone 8 or X. It boasts a small form factor, can charge through a thick case, and has a blue LED light to indicate that it’s connected. This is a solid choice if you want a USB-powered charger and are using one of the smaller versions of the phones- such as the iPhone 8 or iPhone X. It’s a great car or home charger at a great price.
Price: $12.99 (35 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Choetech Wireless Charging Pad here.
Pros:
- Great for a car charger
- Blue light indicates successful charging
- Charges through thick case
- Works great with any Qi-enabled device
Cons:
- No AC adapter is included; USB charger only
Find more Choetech Wireless Charging Pad information and reviews here.
2. Otium Wireless Charger
This Otium wireless charger and stand is an excellent choice for user who wants a charger, but also a stand for charging their iPhone 8 or iPhone X. Boasting smart lighting, a 30 day warranty, and compatible with both vertical and horizontal charging, this device provides a lot of options. Plus, it boasts Quick Charge functionality (adapter is required), meaning it can charge your phone up to 1.4x faster than devices without QC functionality.
Price: $18.19 (39 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Otium Wireless Charger here.
Pros:
- Strong charger can even penetrate some rubber cases
- Two coils for faster charging
- One year manufacturer’s warranty
- Can charge phone completely in under two hours
Cons:
- USB powered; no AC adapter is included
Find more Otium Wireless Charger information and reviews here.
3. Anker Wireless Charging Pad (Editor’s Choice)
Anker is a brand that has risen to the top for good reason: they make great, reliable products. While this charger may not offer the best bang for the buck, it’s as reliable as they come. Boasting a fast charge mode, a non-slip pad, and an 18 month warranty with great customer service, it’s everything one could want from a wireless charger. While it’s not the cheapest way to go, it does it all, including Quick Charge functionality, but you’ll have to add a wall charger ($15.99 on Amazon). Still, if you want to never worry about the reliability of your charger, Anker is the way to go.
Price: $21.99 (69 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Anker Wireless Charger here.
Pros:
- Attractive UFO look
- Non-slip grip with compact construction
- 18 month warranty with great customer service
- Compatible with QC
Cons:
- Not the cheapest charger out there
Find more Anker Wireless Charger information and reviews here.
4. Seneo Wireless Charger
For those who want their phone to charge from a wall socket and are intent on using the QC (Quick Charge) functionality, this wireless charger does it all. Boasting an intelligent LED indicator, an 18 month warranty, and the ability to charge through some cases (though it’s recommended you remove the case), this charger is a great buy. It also boasts four anti-slip rubber feet to ensure stability. For those who want a wireless charger with QC out of the box, this is the way to go. That said, the benefit to a USB charger is that one can charge their device using a laptop or similar USB outlet; this is one minor drawback to an AC-only charger.
Price: $26.99 (46 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Seneo Wireless Charger here.
Pros:
- Works with AC power, includes adapter
- High quality simple stand
- LED system indicates different conditions
- Can charge through a phone case
- Quick Charge 3.0 – fastest method for charging phones
Cons:
- On the pricey side, but it’s faster and includes AC adapter
Find more Seneo Wireless Charger information and reviews here.
5. Wireless Charger Stand
This YOUSTOO model is great for people who want a suction-cup stand for their vehicle. It includes two installation options: suction cup or air vent mount, meaning it should work with virtually every model of vehicle. It boasts a 180 day money back guarantee and includes a DC to USB adapter for quick and easy set-up. It also boasts QC functionality out of the box, which can reduce total charging time by up to 50 minutes for certain models of phone (and possibly the iPhone 8 and X). This is a great way to go for those looking to charge while driving.
Price: $28.99
Buy the Wireless Charger Stand here.
Pros:
- Fast charger; it charges phones up to 1.5x faster than other models
- 180 day money back guarantee
- Can install in two different configurations with its suction and clamp mounts
- Includes DC (car) adapter
- USB-powered
Cons:
- No AC power
Leave a Reply