Top 10 Best Quad Core Laptops: Compare, Buy & Save

Getting a laptop with a fast processor makes working on your PC faster, easier, and more enjoyable. While there are a variety of quad core PCs and processors, in general, Intel is dominating this market. While there are also a variety of Intel processors that are quad core, on this list we have set out to only cover PCs that one would describe as fast. These laptops include i5 and i7 processors. Another important metric to be aware of is the “Passmark” score. Passmark uses software to determine how fast processors are in real world applications. This score is included with each PC on our list, so one can get an idea of just what kind of differences there are between these computer processors.

That being said, there is not a slow PC on this list. All of these computers have powerful processors with four cores. They are all solid single and multi-core performers. We have include 9 Windows PCs and one Macbook Pro (at the very end, since it is the highest price).

Here’s the 10 Best Quad Core Laptops from lowest to highest price.

1. Dell i5 Laptop

Dell

i5-6300HQ |6046 |8GB DDR3 |15.6″, 1080P |256GB SSD |GTX 960M |6lbs |

First on our list is this Dell i5 laptop. Boasting a fast SSD, decent screen, and OK Passmark score of around 6,000, it is the cheapest offering and with only a few compromises. While the RAM could be more robust for using many applications at once, it should be more than enough for most users. Also, while the GTX 960M pales in comparison to most of the graphics cards on this list, it’s not exactly slow. This PC is fast enough to edit 1080P video, doing most kinds of student or office work, and even to play modern games at low and medium settings. While it’s not an amazing pc, for the price, it’s a good value. If this is the price point you are looking for, then this is a great PC to go with. If you want a better screen, then you may want to peak the PC below, as it is slightly more expensive but boasts a much better display.

Price: $749.99

Pros:

Reasonable price

Suitable for student and office use

Plain, business compatible exterior

SSD helps with performance

Cons:

Among the heaviest for its performance

One can spend slightly more and get a much better PC

2. Dell Inspiron 4K

Dell

i7-6700HQ |8136 |8GB DDR3L |15.6″, 4K, LED |1TB HDD (5400RPM) |GTX 960M |6.07lbs |

This PC is very similar to the model above with one major upgrade, a 4K screen. Unfortunately, however, this computer trades the above Dell’s SSD for a slower hard drive, a 1TB 5400 RPM drive. Still, if you are planning on using multiple applications at once or watching 4K movies, this is a huge upgrade. That said, getting a four core processor means you want smooth and fast performance; a 5400RPM drive can definitely hamper that with large files like videos. Still, for most, this PC will more than deliver. A screen of this resolution means one can use multiple applications at once. And the RAM and graphics card while nothing special, are more than enough for 1080P video editing and basic video gaming. If you want a PC with a nice display and don’t mind taking a hit to hard drive speed, this is a great way to go.

Price: $827.80 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Solid price for the performance with a 4K screen

Speakers are great for a laptop

Great computer for graphic design work, photo editing

Construction is solid

Well-built and stays cool

Cons:

Screen could be brighter

Trackpad is mediocre

RAM is a bit slow

3. Eluktronics N850HJ (Editor’s Choice)

Eluktronics

i7-7700HQ |8962 |8GB DDR4 |15.6″, 1080P, IPS |256GB SSD |GTX 1050 |5.6lbs |

Boasting one of the fastest and most popular mobile processors, excellent speed, an SSD, and a GTX 1050, what’s not to like? Actually, almost nothing. The one issue with this model is that it can get a bit hot. But at this price, it’s a great deal because its display while only 1080P is IPS. This means that the colors and brightness pop. You just don’t see that with the above two models. On top of this, the processor is pretty much as good as it gets for laptops. Meantime, the GTX 1050 is a great graphics card that will allow for playing of modern games from medium to high settings. For those looking for a quad core laptop and are comfortable with its form factor and appearance, this is a great deal for the money with no compromises.

Price: $874.95 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great specs for the price

High quality IPS display

Well-built with great construction

Fast SSD and processor

Cons:

Can get a bit hot

Backlit keyboard could be brighter

4. Dell Inspiron

Dell

i7-7700HQ |8962 |8GB Ram |15.6″, 1080P, TN |128GB SSD + 1TB HDD |GTX 1050 (4GB) |5.66lbs |This Dell model offers some nice perks compared to the above model with only one minor drawback: the display is TN, meaning it’s just not as bright and attractive. Still, if you’re not one to care too much for monitors, this PC adds in a one terabyte data drive, and keeps all of the other qualities of the above model. That’s just convenient. Plus, it has great battery life. It’s not widely different than the Editor’s Choice, so it’s pretty much about preference at this price point. If you want a bigger hard drive and don’t mind a dim display, this is a great option.

Price: $899

Pros:

Great price for performance of processor

SSD for OS and solid data drive

GTX 1050 is powerful enough for most modern games

Great battery life

Backlit keyboard

Cons:

Display is merely OK

Not exactly light

Only OK looking

5. Asus Vivobook

Asus

i7-7700HQ |8962 |16GB DDR4 |15.6″, 1080P |256GB SSD + 1 Terabyte HD |GTX 1050 (4GB) |5.1lbs |Hopping up in price quite a bit now, this Vivobook has similar performance to the above models and a similar weight. That said, it boasts a much more attractive appearance. It also looks like a business computer. Comparing this PC to the above, it’s hard to make the argument that it’s a great value; it’s noticeably more expensive and has similar specs. However, comparing it to the last PC on our list, a Macbook Pro, this PC is a great deal. It’s powerful enough to run modern games, has a fast processor, and a decent screen. It looks like a Mac, but it runs like a good gaming PC – and it comes to you at a PC price. For those who want an attractive and thin PC, this is a great option.

Price: $1049

Pros:

Gaming performance with business look

Fast processor and RAM

GTX 1050Ti is slower than 1060, but fine for modern games

SSD and data drive mean storage is fast and robust

Thinner and more attractive than Helios 300

Cons:

Display could be better

Keyboard described as squishy

Not the heaviest, but still not light

6. Helios 300

Acer

i7-7700HQ |8962 |16GB |15.6″ 1080P |256GB SSD |GTX 1060 (6GB) |5.95lbs |

We’ve covered this laptop extensively because under the hood, it packs just about everything anyone could want. Huge RAM, a very powerful graphics card, an SSD, and the common (but very fast) 7700HQ processor. It does look like a gaming PC, and it more than plays like one; one could easily use this PC in a desktop configuration. The graphics card is a beast! That said, it may not be suitable for business environments given its gaming PC appearance. In fact, unless you’re going to be playing games or otherwise using the graphics card, this PC is likely overkill and it won’t do you any favors in the weight department. Still, for those seeking a powerful laptop, this is the one to beat for price and performance.

Price: $1049.99

Pros:

Very fast processor

Great RAM and very powerful graphics card

Fast hard drive

Decent battery life

Essentially a portable desktop in terms of power

Backlit keyboard

Cons:

Heavy and bulky

Display isn’t great

7. Eluktronics Pro Premium

Eluktronics

i7-7700HQ |8962 |16GB DDR4 |15.6″, 1080P, IPS |512GB SSD |GTX 1050 Ti |5.6lbs |

This model offers similar value to the above Helios 300 with a few trade-offs. For one, the graphics card takes a minor downgrade to the 1050 Ti. Still, even though it’s no GTX 1060, this card is fast enough to play modern games and medium and high settings. On the plus side, this PCs adds an SSD that is twice as big as the Helios 300. Eluktronics is a brand that is making a splash for a reason; they make great laptops at a great price. While it’s not quite the value of the Helios 300, if you want a big SSD and don’t want to opt for an external hard drive (or installing an additional internal one) this makes for a solid alternative to the Helios 300.

Price: $1149.95 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Excellent IPS display

Blazing fast performance

SSD has good amount of space for max performance

Fast processor and solid graphics card

Boots quickly

Cons:

Appearance is of a gaming PC

Not particularly light or thin

8. Asus Zenbook Pro 4K

Asus

i7-6700HQ |8136 |16GB DDR4 |15.6″, 4K Touch, IPS |512GB SSD |GTX 960M |5lbs |

This PC offers a very nice set of features including a stunning appearance, a 4K touch screen, tons of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD. The biggest negative here is its relatively weak graphics card, the 960M. This card will only provide enough performance for playing modern games at low to medium settings. However, if gaming isn’t your goal, then this is a great PC. It looks like a Macbook Pro except it has even better than retina resolution. On top of that, it has plenty of RAM, and while it lacks the 7700HQ, the 6700HQ is only marginally slower. This is a great PC if you want a Macbook Pro look, but with better specs and a much lower price.

Price: $1299

Pros:

One year warranty

Stunning and classy appearance

Beautiful display

Fast for any office or student application

Solid price to performance considering the 4K display

Cons:

GTX 960M is barely fast enough for modern games

Speakers are bad

Touch screen isn’t really useful

9. Razer Blade

Razer

i7-7700HQ |8962 |16GB |14″, 1080P |512GB SSD |GTX 1060 |4.3lbs |

Closing out the PCs on our list, this Razer Blade is a classic example of why Windows computers are cheaper than Apple, even at the top of the line. Compared to the Macbook Pro below, this computer has a much faster graphics card, weighs almost half as much, and has an only slightly slower processor. Users love it for its extremely fast performance and stunning black appearance. While it is overkill for most users, and one is spending quite a fair bit on the appearance (note that besides RAM, this PC has no real performative advantages compared to the Helios 300), if you want something with the build quality and stunning appearance of a Mac but that runs Windows natively, this is the best choice. And you still save hundreds compared to what Apple is cooking below.

Price: $2049.99

Pros:

Great form factor and design

Awesome specs for modern games or virtually any use

Fans don’t turn on too much, on the quiet side during non-gaming use

Backlit keyboard

Lowest weight in its performance class

Cons:

Computer can get hot

Attracts fingerprints

Function keys are not backlit unlike rest of PC

10. Macbook Pro

Apple

I7-7820HQ |9373 |16GB |15″, 2880 x 1800 pixels, LED “Retina” |512GB SSD |Radeon Pro 560 |6.4lbs |

This Apple laptop may boast the most powerful processor on the list, but it’s certainly not good for the price… Unless you like Macs. Frankly, as a Macbook Pro owner myself, there is one reason to get a Mac: you want a laptop that will last a long time, don’t need gaming PC level performance, and you like the way Macs look. Also, if you’re used to Mac OSX, that’s another reason to stay in this ecosystem. For most people, owning a Macbook Pro is way too expensive and the bang for the buck here is definitely very low. That said, for some, using a Mac means owning a computer that may cost twice as much, but it will also last twice as long and hold its value (for potential resale) much better. While a PC is always a better choice for performance, this is still an extremely reliable machine that will serve its users for years. The display is stunning, and the graphics card is about as fast a GTX 1050 (here it is compared to the 1060). Again, it doesn’t offer the most performance per price, unless the performance you want is from a Mac. This isn’t the fastest laptop on our list, but Macs do tend to be the most reliable and long-lasting PCs; that’s what you’re paying for.

Price: $2599 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stunning clarity and brightness on the display

Fast enough for all uses, but for gaming the Radeon Pro 560 is less fast than a GTX 1060

Highest quality trackpad

Touchbar is a cool feature

Great, business-compatible appearance

Cons:

Extremely high price to performance

No touch screen, only Touch Bar

Heavy

