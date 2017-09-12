How to Watch the Apple iPhone Event on Windows or Android [VLC Link]

Getty

Excited about today’s Apple iPhone Tenth Anniversary Event, but not sure if you’ll be able to watch it if you have a Windows computer or Android device? Even if you don’t have a Mac, there are still multiple options available for watching the keynote event as it airs. One popular method is using a livestream URL via the VLC player, which we have below. We will also provide YouTube streams at the end of this story if they’re available, but you’ll likely get better quality using one of the earlier methods. The event starts at 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific).

Official Apple Livestream Link

The official link for watching the livestream is here. The only problem is that if you don’t have a Mac, an iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad, you’ll have a tougher time accessing the stream. Watching is especially tough for Android users. To watch the official livestream link on your Windows PC, only Windows 10 with the Microsoft Edge browser will work.

VLC Link for Watching on Windows Without Edge or on Android

If you don’t have Windows 10 or if you’re using an Android, you can watch via a free VLC player, but you’ll need the full livestream URL for this to work. This also works if you have an Android device; you can download a VLC player for Android on the Play Store.

The VLC Link for the Apple Event is here.

To watch using the full URL, first download a VLC app, whether you’re using a Windows or Android, 9to5Mac reported. Install the VLC player and launch it. Select the “Open Network Stream” on the Media tab. In the URL field, find and copy the direct livestream URL for this Apple event. Press play and begin watching. (It won’t work until the event itself has started.)

The direct live stream URL to use with your VLC player is here. Remember, this link will only work in the VLC app. It will ll download an .m3u8 file to your computer. And if you try to open the link early, it may show an old keynote as the link’s being tested or it won’t work at all.

Watching this way doesn’t always work and the live stream can sometimes quit. If you want a high quality version and can’t watch it live, Apple will load the full video later to iTunes and you can watch it there.

YouTube Streams

The following YouTube are set up to show the keynote address, but the quality may not be as good and the streams may not last through the entire presentation. You can watch here, but you will likely get better quality by trying one of the methods above first: