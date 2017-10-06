AIM Instant Messenger is Shutting Down

AOL announced today that their instant messenger service is shutting down for good. Effective December 17 you will no longer be able to use the service.

All good things come to an end. On Dec 15, we'll bid farewell to AIM. Thank you to all our users! #AIMemories https://t.co/b6cjR2tSuU pic.twitter.com/V09Fl7EPMx — AIM (@aim) October 6, 2017

In a statement released on tumblr by Michael Albers, the VP of Communications Product at Oath, the company reminisced on old times while looking forward to new ones.

If you were a 90’s kid, chances are there was a point in time when AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) was a huge part of your life. You likely remember the CD, your first screenname, your carefully curated away messages, and how you organized your buddy lists. Right now you might be reminiscing about how you had to compete for time on the home computer in order to chat with friends outside of school. You might also remember how characters throughout pop culture from “You’ve Got Mail” to “Sex and the City” used AIM to help navigate their relationships. In the late 1990’s, the world had never seen anything like it. And it captivated all of us.

This is likely to start a wave of nostalgia for ’90s kids. People on Twitter are already disappointed about the news:

I guess I am going back to ICQ pic.twitter.com/VWqS2gfIUX — Will Moeller (@WillMoeller) October 6, 2017

In the release, the company thanked users and asked that they stayed tune to look for new AIM products.

AIM has been around since the late 1990s and was the leading instant messaging application through the early 2000s. AOL cut off access from third-party chat clients in March, hinting at this shutdown. Text messaging could be to blame for the decline of instant messaging services, and it’s likely that social apps like Facebook messenger, WhatsApp and Snapchat have finalized the decline.

MSN Messenger shut down in 2014 and Yahoo Messenger followed their lead last year, later launching a new messenger under the same name.

