How to Use Facebook’s Food Delivery Service

Getty

Facebook launched a service that allows U.S. users to order food for delivery or take out through the app or website. The feature is available now on the Facebook app and website.

Right now, Facebook has partnered with a variety of restaurants. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, Jack in the Box Inc, Five Guys, Panera, TGI Friday’s, Denny’s, El Pollo Loco, Jimmy John’s and Papa John’s International Inc are all listed on the site.

Using food delivery services like EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow and Olo, Facebook has made it so this service will be available in many places throughout the U.S.

In a blog post, Facebook wrote:

Today, we’re taking the time out of finding what you want to eat by officially launching the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery, directly on Facebook. People already go to Facebook to figure out what to eat by reading about nearby restaurants, and seeing what their friends say about them. So, we’re making it even easier.

To use the service:

1. Navigate to the Order Food section under the Explore menu. 2. Browse food options, and when you’ve found what you’re looking for, select Start Order. 3. If the restaurant partners with multiple services for delivery or takeout, you’ll have to select which service you’d like to use. You’ll have to sign up for the delivery service if you haven’t used it before, but it doesn’t mean you have to leave the Facebook app. 4. Place your order, and either go pick it up or have it delivered right to your door.

Facebook’s shares went up nearly 1 percent today. Shares of GrubHub Inc, the food order and delivery service, dropped 3 percent after the announcement that Facebook will partner with Olo and other delivery services.

This update comes after Facebook launched an update attempting to combat Fake News on the site. That feature allows users to pull up more information about a news site and learn about the credibility of a post without leaving the site.

