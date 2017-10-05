Google Clips: Does it Record Video?

Getty

Google announced a huge lineup of new products yesterday. In a surprise announcement, Google announced its new camera, the Google Clips.

The camera instantly takes photos for you in moments when you may not want to be behind a camera, like when you’re playing with a child or getting your pet to do tricks. The product video shown at the Google event today showed a scene where a woman clipped the camera onto a flour bag while baking to get good pictures of her and her child. Simply placing it somewhere in your home where it will capture moments with loved ones.

Many people are left wondering if the product can also record video.

The camera can not record videos, but according to the Google Store it can record “motion photos” at 15 frames per second (FPS). For comparison, most movies are shown at 25 FPS. While that may not seem like a huge difference, it might make the videos not look as smooth as videos taken with other cameras.

The camera is designed to be hands-free, but it also has a manual shutter button on the back of the device.

There is not a pre-order for the device yet, but you can join the wait list here. Google Clips retails for $249.

The camera is wireless, so it runs off battery power. The battery is said to last for 3 hours on one charge.

With Google Artificial Intelligence, clips captures smiles and tricks. It also learns over time when to take a picture based on your preferences. The camera looks for stable, clear shots of people you know. Without much detail on the Google website, it’s safe to assume that the device will take motion pictures by taking bursts of shots when it realizes what you want recorded. All the machine learning happens on the device itself: every picture the device takes stays on the device itself until you decide you want to keep it.

Clips is a hands-free camera that allows you to attach the product to anything or set it down somewhere and turn it on. It’ll take pictures for you and you can choose which ones to keep later by scrolling through the images on the product and swiping images to keep and images to get rid of. This is a feature to comfort users that are worried about security and privacy. The product does not automatically upload pictures to any device.

