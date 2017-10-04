Google Home Max: Price, Release Date & More

Getty

Google announced Google Home Max at their event today. Just like the Pixel reimagined the camera, Google has reimagined the speaker. The speaker has Google Assistant with Voice Match built in, making it “your own personal DJ.”

Big help meets big sound. Meet Google Home Max. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/aPIokEP6AH — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2017

Smart Sound partners with Google AI to change the sound balance of the speaker in order to correct with the atmosphere. The speaker knows if it’s in the corner of the room or in the middle of the room in order to fit your context.

Google partnered with YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, Google Play Music and other apps to allow the user to play any playlist they may have access to. The base on Max pops into place automatically, so you don’t have to mess with the base when you move

The Google Home Max will launch in the U.S. in December. The speaker will be released in more countries next year. It includes a free 12-month subscription to YouTube Red. The smart speaker will sell for $399.

All Google Home products now use Voice Match, which uses different voice factors to bring personal help to each individual member of the house. With over 50 million voice samples in hundreds of different environments, Google is confident that they have the best voice assistant in the world.

With Google Assistant, you can use simple commands. For example, if your home is equipped, you can say something like “Hey Google, play my favorite playlist” and the Google Assistant will play that playlist.

“You don’t have to talk like a computer,” Rishi Chandra, Google Director of Product management said.