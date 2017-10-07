Free Google Home Mini and Doughnuts: Where to Find the Pop-Up Shops

Getty

In celebration of bringing a new product to the line of Home Services, Google is bringing the Google Home Mini and free doughnuts to pop-up shops around the country. The shops started appearing on October 5 and will continue to appear into early November.

A big incentive to attending the event is that 25% of the attendees at these pop-up shops will bring home a free Google Home Mini, and the rest of the attendees will win 2 free doughnuts. Everyone that attends will be able to see the new product in action and experience the Google Home Assistant.

According to Google’s website, the Home Mini is “the size of a donut” with “the power of a superhero.” Since Google is advertising the Google Home Mini as the size and shape of a doughnut, it only makes sense for them to lure people to their product with the promise of free doughnuts.

#google #googlehomeminidonutshop #googlelocalguide #mmmm #donuts. #doughnutplant A post shared by Angela (@ashivp) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

There are 11 locations for the pop-up shops. View the list below to see if there’s one near you. To find specific times for when these shops will be open, see Google’s list here.

Location/Donut Shop Dates San Francisco/Johnny’s Doughnuts Oct. 4

Oct. 14-15 Manhattan/Doughnut Plant Oct. 4-8 Los Angeles/Randy’s Donuts Oct. 7-8 Brooklyn/Doughnut Plant Oct. 20-22 Toronto, Canada/Jelly Modern Doughnuts Oct. 26-27 Oklahoma City, OK/ Brown’s Bakery Oct. 28-29 Madison, WI Nov. 2 Chicago/Stan’s Donuts Nov. 4-5 Indianapolis/Taylor’s Bakery Nov. 4 St. Louis, MO/Strange Donuts Nov. 4

The event is not the only way to get a free Google Home Mini. Anyone who orders a Google Pixel 2 or 2 XL will receive a code for a free Google Home Mini. All these devices work the best together, so it makes sense that Google is pushing its Google Home products along with their new phones. The devices all come with Google’s Google Assistant installed and promise to make your life easier.

The Google Home Mini comes in three colors: charcoal, chalk, and coral.