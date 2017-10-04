Google Home Mini: Price, Release Date & More

Getty

At Google’s event today, Google announced Google Home Mini, the newest member of the Google Home family. The device is made to make Google Home more fitting in the home environment. Most of the product is made out of fabric, which was also made by Google.

Same help, smaller size. Introducing the new Google Home Mini. pic.twitter.com/spyE3sS4UH — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2017

The Mini can be controlled by touch. You touch the device to activate your assistant or tell the speaker to do something. Mini can be connected wirelessly to any Chromecast to use the speaker anywhere in the home.

The Google Home Mini comes in three colors: coral, chalk and charcoal. This will help the speaker fit in to any home.

All Google Home devices will also now be equipped with Google Broadcast. With Google Broadcast, saying “Hey Google, broadcast it’s time to go to school,” would trigger all connected Google Home devices to say “it’s time to go to school.”

Google also announced that they partnered with Disney to make the Google Home experience more child oriented.

You can also use your Google Home Mini to call any device in any country for free with hands-free calling. Starting today, you can even call with your personal number instead of a random one. To set that up, verify your phone number on the Google Home App.

Google Home Mini will sell for $49 in the U.S. and you can preorder it today. It will be available in stores starting October 29.

The product has Google Calendar and Google Mail built in for accessibility. When you say “Good Morning” to the product, you can have the Google Assistant to give you your morning briefing, turn on the lights, read your calendar or play a morning playlist.

All Google Home products now use Voice Match, which uses different voice factors to bring personal help to each individual member of the house. With over 50 million voice samples in hundreds of different environments, Google is confident that they have the best voice assistant in the world.

You can use simple commands with Google Assistant. For example, if your home is equipped, you can say something like “Hey Google, make it warmer,” and the Google Assistant will turn up your thermostat to make it more comfortable in your house.

“You don’t have to talk like a computer,” Rishi Chandra, Google Director of Product management said.

Google also announced that the Google Home and Google Assistant products will launch in Japan this week.