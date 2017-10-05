Google Pixel 2: Does it Come With Headphones?

Getty

Google announced a huge lineup of new products yesterday. Perhaps the largest and most exciting announcement of the day for viewers was the announcement of their 2 new smartphones, the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL. Taking what reviewers loved about last years’ Pixels, Google heavily featured the cameras on the new devices.

Some people are probably wondering what’s up with the headphone jack on the new phones. The original Pixel did have a headphone jack, but Apple has since upped the ante for smartphones by removing the headphone jacks on all their newest products. In order to compete with those products, Google has focused on their artificial intelligence and other features.

In a move that was speculated about prior to the event, Google did remove the headphone jack on their newest set of phones.

Because Google removed the headphone jack on their new phones, people are wondering if it comes with headphones that are compatible with the new design.

No, the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL do not come with headphones. To make up for that, Google does include a headphone adapter that will make it possible to use your existing headphones with the new devices. Ultimately, Google probably wants people to pay extra and purchase their new Pixel Buds that work with the phone and were unveiled at the same event as the Pixel.

Here’s what comes in the box with the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL:

The phone itself.

The USB-C charger

The USB-C to 3.5mm earphone adapter.

User guide.

Power adapter.

Google also announced a “Made for Google” program where they partnered with companies like Libratone and Belkin to create products that will bear a “Made for Google” label on the box. These products are designed specifically for use with the new Pixels, but it’s likely they will also come with a high price tag. These products will include at least on-ear headphones, in-ear headphones and a car charger with more likely coming out in early 2018.

