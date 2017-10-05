Google Pixel 2: Does it Feature Wireless Charging?

Getty

Google unveiled a whole slew of new products yesterday but perhaps the most interesting of the bunch was the Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL. Google’s new flagship phone looks to build on what was already established with its predecessor and look to jump right into competition with Apple and Samsung with this go-around.

One thing that is probably on your mind is whether the Google Pixel 2 will have wireless charging. The original Pixel phone did not include this feature and it has since become a popular feature to have. The iPhone 8 and iPhone X both allow wireless charging while Samsung has had the feature for a while as well.

In a curious move, Google has decided to not include wireless charging as a feature for its new set of phones meaning the only way to get a charge is through the traditional cable setup. This is probably not a make or break deal for many potential buyers but it could possibly turn away some of more tech savvy and feature rich people out there.

In another move that might not apply to masses but will still upset a good portion of people is the decision to do away with a headphone jack altogether. This is becoming more commonly omitted with many phones as the years go by. The world seems to be going more wireless and a way to speed up that process is to get rid of the ability to add cords to your phone. Bluetooth headsets and headphones are becoming the new standard and Google is actually selling a few to go with the phone. They will cost you a pretty penny so be prepared to open your wallet.

What Google is advertising with their new phone is one of the best smartphone cameras on the market. Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL come equipped with Portrait Mode, which will blur the background and light up the main focus of the shot. The Pixel 2 has portrait mode for both front-facing and rear-facing cameras. The camera will also support motion photos, which allows you to take a burst of shots that turn out looking like a video. Both video and stills feature image stabilization. The rear camera is 12.2 megapixels while the front-facing one is 8 megapixels.

The Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL pre-orders are now open and will supposedly begin shipping by October 17. If you put in a pre-order before October 19, you will be given a promo code to receive a Google Home Mini 4-6 weeks after your phone ships.