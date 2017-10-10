How to Get Hulu Plus for Free With Spotify For Students

Spotify and Hulu recently partnered up to give students the ultimate entertainment experience for a low price.

With the promotion, students can sign up for both Spotify Premium and Hulu Plus and pay only $4.99 per month for both apps.

Since Spotify Premium starts at $9.99 a month as the regular price and Hulu’s cheapest Limited-Commercial plan is over $10 a month, this is a discount of almost 75% for students. For University students that may not have the money to pay full price but still want unlimited music and TV, this is a great deal.

To be eligible, you have to be enrolled at a US Title IV accredited college or university and over 18. You have to sign up for Spotify directly and not through your phone carrier, and existing Hulu Limited Commercial plans without premium add-ons are eligible if they’re billed by Hulu and not your TV or internet provider.

If you already have Spotify Premium, go to your account settings and activate Hulu. You’ll need to be able to verify your student status in order to activate the deal.

If you already have a Hulu subscription, your two accounts can be merged together. Follow the steps as usual and make sure you use the same email you use for your Hulu account. This only applies to the Hulu Limited Commercials plan without any premium network add-ons like HBO or Showtime.

Once activated, the deal is good for 12 months. If you lose student status during that time, you’ll lose your access to Hulu and your Spotify subscription will increase to $9.99 a month.