iPhone X: Does it Come With AirPods?

As is the standard with Apple since the release of the iPhone 7, the iPhone X does not include a standard headphone jack. This has lead many consumers to wonder whether or not the phone will come with headphones compatible with the lack of headphone jack.

The iPhone X does not come with Apple’s AirPods included. In lieu of the new AirPods, the phone will ship with an adapter and a set of EarPods that you can use with your new iPhone.

The wireless AirPods are available to purchase for $159 from the Apple store. The store description on the Apple Store Website describes AirPods as being magical.

Just take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices. Put them in your ears and they connect instantly. Speak into them and your voice sounds clear. Introducing AirPods. Simplicity and technology, together like never before. The result is completely magical.

Unfortunately, the AirPods come at a premium price point. Of course there are also other, less expensive versions of bluetooth wireless headphones that can be purchased from retailers like Amazon.com.

This is another way that Apple is getting people to shell out more money in order to use the new iPhone’s premium features. The iPhone X is able to utilize fast charging, but you can only use the fast-charging feature with the purchase of a $50 charger from Apple. The charger that comes with the iPhone X does not support fast charging.

The iPhone X will be released officially on November 3, but preorders go live October 27 at 12:01 PDT. Preordering the new iPhone is the best way to guarantee that you’ll be one of the first people to get the iPhone, but you can also choose to wait in line on November 3 at retail stores. It’s likely the lines will be long and there’s no guarantee that they won’t sell out before you get to the front of the line.

Some of the main selling points of the new iPhone include Facial Recognition and wireless charging. This iPhone also boasts wireless charging and water resistance.