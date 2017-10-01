iPhone X: Price, Release Date & More

Getty

The iPhone X, pronounced iPhone 10, was announced by Apple on September 12 at a special event along with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus. The iPhone 8 and 8 plus have already been released, leaving many consumers wondering when they can get their hands on a coveted iPhone X.

The iPhone X will be released officially on November 3, but preorders go live October 27 at 12:01 PDT. Preordering the new iPhone is the best way to guarantee that you’ll be one of the first people to get the iPhone, but you can also choose to wait in line on November 3 at retail stores. It’s likely the lines will be long and there’s no guarantee that they won’t sell out before you get to the front of the line.

Some of the main selling points of the new iPhone include Facial Recognition and wireless charging. This iPhone also boasts wireless charging and water resistance. So what are some of the specs you need to know about?

Price $999/$1,149 Storage 64GB/256GB Display 5.8-inch edge-to-edge screen

“Super Retina Display”

2436 x 1125 resolution Rear-Facing Camera 12MP dual-lens camera

Telephoto lens OIS

Portrait lighting Front-Facing Camera Portrait-mode lighting

Face-mapping sensors Processor A11 Bionic chip Battery Life Up to 2 hours longer than iPhone 7

Up to 21 hours talk time

Up to 12 hours internet use

Up to 13 hours video playback

The iPhone X also has an all-screen design like that of the Samsung Galaxy S8 but without the curved edges. This means the iPhone X won’t have a home button, instead using a gesture like flicking apps up to go back to the home screen.

The facial recognition offered by the iPhone X is also used for “Animoji,” emojis that can use facial tracking to mimic your gestures and facial expressions. These Animoji are available directly within the messenger app. The emojis that will be available for this will keep growing, but it’s confirmed that they will have monkeys, cats, dogs, aliens, and of course the poop emoji.

The iPhone 8 sales were less than expected, leaving analysts to believe that many people are holding out for the iPhone X.