All-New Kindle Oasis Price and Release Date

Amazon

Amazon announced a new Kindle Oasis today. The new device is waterproof and has a battery life that can be measured in weeks instead of hours.

You can pre-order the new Kindle Oasis from Amazon today, and it will be released on October 31. This will be one of the most expensive Kindles, but it also has more features than the previous versions. The new Kindle sells for $249.99 for the 8GB model.

The new Kindle Oasis has Audible built in, unlike previous iterations of Amazon’s Kindle devices. This is also the first Kindle that will support fast charging. With the introduction of the quick charge, the new Kindle can go from 0 to 100% in two hours, and that charge will last for weeks at a time.

Dave Limp, Senior Vice President of Amazon Devices and Services said:

Ten years ago, we introduced our first Kindle with the mission of delivering any book ever written in 60 seconds or less. With a larger 7-inch, 300 ppi display, waterproof design, and Audible built right in, the all-new Kindle Oasis is our most advanced Kindle ever. Its thin, light, and waterproof design allows readers to stay engaged in the author’s world in even more places than ever before.

It seems strange that it would be such a big deal to have a waterproof Kindle, but beach and pool lovers will rejoice. It has everything book lovers would need for a relaxing day by the water, and now they won’t have to worry that water will get on their Kindle and ruin the device.

The all-new Kindle Oasis comes in two storage options: 8 GB and 32 GB. With these two sizes, you can decide how much you want to store on your device at any one time. 8 GB is enough for quite a few books, but more voracious readers might pick the model with more storage.