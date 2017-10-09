Google Pixel Buds: What Languages Can They Translate?

Getty

When Google demonstrated the translation powers of the new Google Pixel Buds, people got excited about what conversations with people that speak other languages could look like in the future.

Pixel Buds use Google Translate and Google Assistant to enable real-time translations. Currently, the Pixel Buds will have the ability to translate 40 languages in real time.

Here’s a list of the languages that we know will be available:

Afrikaans

Arabic

Armenian

Bengali

Catalan

Chinese

Croatian

Czech

Danish

Dutch

English

Finnish

French

German

Greek

Hindi

Hungarian

Icelandic

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Khmer

Korean

Latvian

Nepali

Norwegian

Polish

Swedish

We know that Google will be adding languages both before and after launch. We’ll update the list when we get these updates.

The headphones are currently sold out at the Google Store, meaning they may only be available at certain retailers on the day of launch. When they are available again, they’ll be available in the same three colors as the Pixel phones: Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue.

There’s a touch pad enabled in the right earbud so they can be controlled right on the device.

The Pixel Buds will also come with a portable charging case that adds up to 5 hours of listening time in one charge. The charging case can also hold up to 24 additional hours of charge.

Google likely created these new headphones to pair with the Pixel 2 and 2 XL because the phones do not have a headphone jack.

Some professional translators believe that the main issue in the real-time translation technology will be the slang and jargon that people use on a daily basis. If you’ve ever tried to use Google Translate to translate a regular conversation, you know that it can sometimes be very off. Overall, translators believe that these headphones will do what they’re meant to do; translate easy conversations for times when people are on vacation somewhere unfamiliar. It’s likely that they will be accurate enough for basic conversation, but they probably won’t be used in anything like the medical field anytime soon.

The Pixel Buds will sell for $159 and will be available in stores in November. You can join the wait list for the product here.