Remembering Steve Jobs in 2017: Top Inspirational Quotes

Steve Jobs passed away on October 5, 2011. The former Apple CEO left an impact not only on the company that he left behind, but also on the people in his life.

After years of hard work and perseverance, Jobs was able to get Apple off the ground and help shape it into the company it is today. Today, CEO Tim Cook remembered Jobs in a message on Twitter.

Remembering Steve today. Still with us, still inspiring us. “Make something wonderful, and put it out there.” pic.twitter.com/7aOCPkwU0U — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 5, 2017

Here are some famous quotes from Jobs that may help you get out there and conquer the day:

Quotes About Time

Quotes About Following Your Dreams

“My favorite things in life don’t cost any money. It’s really clear that the most precious resource we all have is time.”“Your work is going to fill a large part of your life, and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work. And the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven’t found it yet, keep looking. Don’t settle. As with all matters of the heart, you’ll know when you find it.”“For the past 33 years, I have looked in the mirror every morning and asked myself: ‘If today were the last day of my life, would I want to do what I am about to do today?’ And whenever the answer has been ‘No’ for too many days in a row, I know I need to change something.”

Quotes About Business

“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow know what you truly want to become.”“Bottom line is, I didn’t return to Apple to make a fortune. I’ve been very lucky in my life and already have one. When I was 25, my net worth was $100 million or so. I decided then that I wasn’t going to let it ruin my life. There’s no way you could ever spend it all, and I don’t view wealth as something that validates my intelligence.”“The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”

Quotes About Innovation

“I’m convinced that about half of what separates successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance.”“My model for business is The Beatles. They were four guys who kept each other’s kind of negative tendencies in check. They balanced each other, and the total was greater than the sum of the parts. That’s how I see business: Great things in business are never done by one person, they’re done by a team of people.”“That’s been one of my mantras–focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex; you have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple.”

“Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.”“Sometimes when you innovate, you make mistakes. It is best to admit them quickly, and get on with improving your innovation.”“Things don’t have to change the world to be important.”

Jobs left us with a lot of quotes in his 56 years, and 6 years after today, his legacy lives in Apple.

