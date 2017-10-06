How Does Sphero’s R2-Q5 Compare to R2-D2?

Best Buy

Sphero announced a new app-enabled droid at New York City Comic Con today. The new astromech droid, R2-Q5, looks like a punk version of R2-D2 with his black exterior.

Sphero is a connected toy company that released a slew of app-enabled Star Wars droids. Currently BB-8, BB-9E and R2-D2 are available. R2-Q5 is a Best Buy exclusive, and it looks like it’s already sold out.

R2-Q5 may be new to you, but he is not a new droid at all. In “Return of the Jedi,” the droid can be seen on the second Death Star. He was charged with storing the Emperor’s plan against the Rebel Alliance and being personally responsible for entering the hyperspace coordinates.

The chart below was compiled from information obtained through Best Buy. Both BB-9E and R2-Q5 taunt a feature that allow them to react to your presence and interact with other Star Wars app-enabled droids, so it seems odd that the other three models wouldn’t have the same feature. It’s possible that the feature does exist, since it’s not very clear what these droids do from the website.

The main feature of these droids is that they can sit next to you and make you feel more immersed while you enjoy your trilogy time. Sphero programmed the droid to react to different parts of the movies, so you’ll never feel like you’re watching alone.

Unfortunately, the droid is only available at Comic Con this week. Afterward, the droid will be available at Best Buy while supplies last.

So, how does this droid stack up against the others?

Feature R2-D2 BB-8 BB-9E R2-Q5 Price $179.99 $149.99 $149.99 $199.99 Height 6.7″ 5″ 6.7″ 6.8″ Watch With Me X X X X Authentic Movement X X X X Adaptive Personality X Bluetooth LE (4.0) Connection X X X X Holographic Communication X X X X Autonomous Behavior X Enhanced Radio System X X Inductive Charging Base X

It also appears in the video below that BB-9E is a lot shorter than R2-Q5, but the specifications above say otherwise.

