Top 10 Best 16GB RAM Laptops 2017: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’re looking at PCs with 16GB of RAM, you know you want speed and performance when it comes to multi-tasking. These PCs aren’t just packed with more than enough RAM, some of them have top of the line graphics cards, fast processors, and snappy SSDs to boot.

If you’re looking for a new 16GB RAM laptop some factors to be aware of are processor, storage, and graphics. All of the laptops on this list have reasonably quick i7 processors, most of them boasting the superb i7-7700HQ. Therefore, except for a few models with different processors, this isn’t too distinguishing of a factor.

Storage on these models varies between HD and SSD. In general, if you want a lot of RAM, you’ll also want a fast SSD. That said, a 7200 RPM HDD has its perks, namely tons of capacity and their slower speed doesn’t impact speed too dramatically. Most of these PCs have SSDs, however, meaning this won’t affect performance too much.

Finally, graphics vary on these PCs between top of the line graphics cards and “integrated.” Having a decent graphics card helps output to multiple monitors, and makes photo and video editing faster and smoother. If you want to play modern games, they’re an absolute necessity, however. For student and office use, integrated graphics are fine, if slightly more choppy.

All that out of the way, here’s the 10 best 16GB RAM laptops from lowest to highest price.

1. HP Flagship

HP

i7-7500U |5228 |16GB DDR 4 |Integrated, N/A |1TB (5400 RPM) |5.84lbs |17.3″, 1600 x 900 |

This HP notebook offers solid value for the price, but with some minor caveats. On the plus side, it has a decently fast processor and plenty of RAM for multitasking. It also has a large 17″ screen and one terabyte of hard disk storage, for plenty of space. The issues with this PC are that its hard drive is on the slow side at 5400RPM. Also, the display isn’t 1080P, it’s only 1600 x 900. This isn’t a huge difference, however, and the screen is otherwise very high quality.



If you want a DVD-RW drive and don’t mind the slower 5400RPM hard disk or slightly low-resolution (but large) screen, this is one of the most cheap, effective ways to get a laptop with lots of RAM that will be great for student or office use. If it seems a bit underpowered for your purposes, however, read on.

Price: $679.95

Pros:

Includes DVD-RW drive

Decently fast processor, plenty of RAM

Solid hard drive capacity

Great for student or office use

Cons:

Hard drive is slow

Large size and weight considering its performance

Display isn’t 1080P

2. Tracer II

CyberPowerPC

i7-7700HQ |8948 |16GB DDR4 |GTX 1050 Ti / 5720 |250GB NVMe SSD |6.1lbs |15.6″ 1080P |

With a fast processor, the standard on our list, the i7-7700HQ, this PC will leave few wanting. Boasting 16GB of fast DDR4 RAM, an excellent graphics cards, and an SSD, what’s not to like? Well the biggest problem with this PC is its large weight of 6.1lbs. Beyond this, however, it boasts great specs at an extremely reasonable price. There’s virtually nothing this PC will struggle with.



The Tracer II is a great model if you’re looking for a PC that can play modern games at medium to high settings, has a fast SSD, and you don’t mind lugging around a few extra pounds. Some other side benefits include a programmable trackpad and keyboard.

Price: $899.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Really nicely well-rounded PC

Anti-glare FHD screen

Ethernet, bluetooth, decent quality speakers

Mechanical keyboard and programmable trackpad

Great specs for virtually any purpose

One year warranty; lifetime of tech support

Cons:

Battery life isn’t great

Heavy

3. Dell Inspiron (Editor’s Choice)

Dell Inspiron

i7-7700HQ |8948 |16GB DDR4 |GTX 1050 / 4367 |512GB SSD |5.66lbs |15.6″, 1080P |

This Dell Inspiron cuts about 10% of the weight of the Tracer II, downgrades the graphics card to a GTX 1050 (about a 25% reduction by Passmark standards), but it pivotally doubles the size of the SSD up to 512GB. This distinction really puts it over the top as 256GB means you’ll definitely need more storage, and while 512GB while nowhere close to limitless, provides enough wiggle room to not have space be too immediate of a concern.



Beyond this, however, the downgrade to the GTX 1050 will only affect serious gamers (for which it’s recommended you opt for the Helios 300 below). The GTX 1050 will prove fine for most normal applications such as editing 1080P or 4K video, outputting to multiple screens, and playing most games at acceptable settings. This is a very well rounded PC that will leave most users happy at a reasonable price point and that’s why it’s the editor’s choice.

Price: $999 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great value for the components

Plenty of RAM with large SSD

GTX 1050 is capable of playing modern games at medium to high settings

RAM is expandable

No bloatware, easy setup

Battery life is good for the hardware

Cons:

Display could be better; it’s TN

4. Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer

i7-7700HQ |8948 |16GB DDR4 |GTX 1060 6GB / 8714 |256GB SSD |5.95lbs |15.6″ 1080P, Matte |This PC is legendary for its value. Boasting the standard for this list (but still a great processor) the i7-7700HQ, 16GB of fast RAM, and a GTX 1060, the craziest thing about this PC is its extremely low price. Doubly so, considering its aluminum build and SSD. This is an excellent gaming machine. The only real drawback with it is that its display is a bit less bright than some may demand.All in all, this PC is great for student or office applications, virtually any modern game, and video editing at 1080P and 4K resolutions. It’s a knockout in every which way. Since it’s only $50 more than the Inspiron and boasts slightly better performance, it’s definitely better for users who demand the highest specs. That said, the display on the Inspiron is superior.

Price: $1049 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great value for the price

Specs make it a viable desktop replacement

Fast SSD, plenty of RAM

High quality aluminum body

Backlit keyboard

Cons:

Display is a bit dim

Overkill for non-gamers

Gaming laptop appearance and weight

5. MSI GP72X Leopard

MSI

i7-7700HQ |8948 |16GB |GTX 1050 4GB / 5720 |128GB SSD + 1TB |5.95lbs |120hz, 17.3″, 1080P |

Boasting the i7-7700HQ, a solid GTX 1050, and an SSD for hosting the OS (plus a 1TB HDD), this 17″ laptop is great for people who want a lot of performance at a decent price. The biggest perk of this laptop is its 120hz screen. This is a feature praised by gamers who play first person shooters for increased smoothness. This can also make other applications more enjoyable and smooth-feeling. This PC isn’t the best value for people who won’t be using the display, but for first person shooter gamers, it’s a solid deal. The specs aren’t as good as the Helios, but to be fair, for games like Overwatch, one won’t reap too significant of a benefit from having a faster card; here, the faster screen functions to actually let you reap the benefits.



This PC is for gamers who want a fast screen and can handle slightly less specs. It’s the full desktop experience, gaming monitor experience, with slightly reduced specs as a trade-off.

Price: $1199

Pros:

Unreal performance for gaming with its 120hz screen and solid graphics card

Great processor (doesn’t get better with higher spending)

Solid RAM

Fast SSD for OS, data drive holds plenty

Great value for the price

Cons:

On the heavy and large side

Overkill for most unless you’re a gamer or editing 4K video

6. Eluktroniks N850

Eluktronics

i7-7700HQ |8948 |16GB DDR4 |GTX 1060 – 6GB / 8714 |256GB PCIe NVMe |5.9lbs |15.6″, 1080P IPS |

This Eluktronics model is essentially the Helios 300 with some key upgrades. Most notably, it boasts a much brighter and more high quality IPS display (the Helios 300 has a TN display while this one is IPS). It also has a much better trackpad, though a mouse will still be preferable for playing games. Beyond this, the advantages are slim. However, having a nice display can dramatically help productivity and make gaming more enjoyable.



This Eluktronics model is great for those who want the specs of the Helio 300 but plan on using the trackpad and want a higher quality, brighter display.

Price: $1249.95 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Excellent specs

$200 more than Helios, but has better display

Trackpad is great for everything but gaming

SSD and RAM can be upgraded

Cons:

Can get a bit hot (uncomfortable but not to point of overheating

Battery life isn’t great

7. Gigabyte P55

Gigabyte

i7-7700HQ |8948 |16GB |GTX 1060 – 6GB / 8714 |256GB SSD + 1TB HDD |5.73lbs |15.6″, 1080P |

This Gigabyte PC is similar to the above model, but it shaves a few ounces off the weight and adds in a 256GB SSD. This PC also includes a USB 3.0 C port, and a Mini Display Port. Beyond this, however, it’s largely the same PC as the Eluktronics model above. Unless you need a larger SSD, there’s really no reason to opt for this computer over the Eluktronics. Still, if you are willing to spend the money, this is a great PC that will deliver in every regard.

Price: $1349 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Backlit keyboard

USB 3.1 C port, Mini display port

Great SSD and HDD size

Bright, high quality display

Cons:

Overkill for most users

Price for performance could be better

8. ASUS Zenbook Pro

ASUS

i7-6700HQ |8135 |16GB |GTX 960M / 2044 |512GB SSD |5lbs |Pseudo 4K, Touchscreen |While the Zenbook’s processor is a slight downgrade from the 7700HQ, it offers a uniquely attractive and slim build quality. If you’re looking for the PC-equivalent of a Macbook Pro, this computer offers solid performance. Another benefit is its Pseudo-4K touch screen. This screen offers better detail, brightness, and contrast than the other 1080P screens on this list. That said, for the price, this PC does not offer the best performance; still, with its 960M and its abundance of RAM, it’ll be great for playing modern games at low to medium settings.IF you want a sleek PC with a thin form factor, this PC offers solid performance, a great display, and plenty of RAM.

Price: $1399 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes Windows 10 Pro for more customization and flexibility

Large SSD

Powerful enough for most purposes besides modern games at high and ultra settings

Attractive display has more pixels than 1080P

Cons:

Display is highly reflective

Charger has a huge brick

Processor isn’t i7-7700HQ

9. Lenovo Thinkpad P51

Lenovo

i7-7700HQ |8948 |16GB |Nvidia Quadro M1200M / 2753 |500GB SSD |5.9lbs |15.6″, 1080P |

This specialized PC boasts Nvidia’s Quadro graphics card which is great for certain applications. Beyond that, it boasts Lenovo’s superb quality, a fast i7, and a large SSD. It’s great for users who want a top of the line performer and Lenovo’s reliability for business or student use, and are ready to spend the money on a high quality machine. While the Quadro isn’t the best for gaming, it’s great for workstation applications photo and video editing.



For the non-gamer who wants a decently powerful PC with superb build quality, construction, and reliability, this is an excellent Windows machine.

Price: $1649.95

Lenovo[/caption]

Pros:

Three year warranty from manufacturer

Extremely fast machine

Quadro is a specialized graphics card but still competent for gaming and video editing

Large hard drive with plenty of space

Cons:

Pricey for the components

Heavy

10. Gigabyte Aero

Gigabyte

i7-7700HQ |8948 |16GB |GTX 1060 – 6GB / 8714 |512GB SSD |4.19lbs |14″ 2560 x 1440 |

For those who want a Helios 300 set of specs, but with a lower weight and a more high resolution screen, the Gigabyte Aero will not let you down. Boasting the i7-7700HQ, a GTX 1060 – 6GB, and a large 512GB SSD, this is the PC that has it all. Plus, it’s only 14″ so the form factor is a bit smaller. This is a no compromises PC at a reasonable price. It’s great for everything.



The biggest drawback to this PC is its high price. Beyond this, however, it offers a ton of power and a really nice screen to take advantage of it. This is certainly a Macbook Pro killer.

Price: $1698.99

Pros:

Stunning display with 1440P resolution

Great graphics card

Large SSD hard drive for ample storage

Fast processor and solid RAM

Average weight, but on the light side for a gaming laptop

Can handle most any take including 4K video editing, modern gaming

Cons:

Slightly heavy

Overkill for most users

Pricey compared to Helios 300

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.